Bleacher Report

Chris Paul Rumors: NBA Execs 'Keeping a Side Eye' on Suns Star as Trade Target

The Phoenix Suns haven't shown interest in trading veteran point guard Chris Paul ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 deadline. However, that doesn't mean he's completely off the table. NBA executives "are keeping a side eye" on Paul as a potential trade target with the franchise's new ownership set to take over in the near future, according to Matt Moore of Action Network.
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Pascal Siakam Wants to Stay with Raptors amid Deadline Trade Buzz

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly unlikely to deal star forward Pascal Siakam prior to the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline despite rumors of a potential deal. Speaking on his Don't Aggregate This podcast (h/t HoopsHype.com), NBA insider Jake Fischer said that while a Siakam trade is "not impossible," he would be "shocked" if it happened.
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: OG Anunoby Would Be 'Best Available Player' at Trade Deadline, Exec Says

The Toronto Raptors are still weighing whether to make any big moves before the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline, but one Eastern Conference executive believes they have the most coveted player on the market. Ric Bucher of Fox Sports reports that swingman OG Anunoby likely "would inspire the fiercest trade-deadline...
Bleacher Report

1 Player Every Team Should Dump at the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline

Every NBA team has something it hopes to add at the Feb. 9 trade deadline, be that a win-now contributor, a long-term draft asset or anything in between. While some clubs won't admit this publicly, they all have someone they'd prefer to unload too—or, at the least, someone who'd bring back more value in a trade than he'd supply on the hardwood.
Bleacher Report

Anthony Davis Says Lakers Got 'Cheated' by Refs on LeBron James No-Call vs. Celtics

The Los Angeles Lakers kicked off a five-game Eastern Conference road trip with a 125-121 overtime loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday night at TD Garden. It was a game the Purple and Gold more than likely should have won in regulation, but a missed call with seconds remaining in the fourth quarter proved costly for an L.A. squad desperate for wins.
Bleacher Report

NBA Power Rankings: Who's Rising, Falling as Trade Deadline Nears?

It was another parity-packed week in the NBA, as the rebuilding Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons combined for more wins than the Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies. Results like that have made the power rankings tricky all season, but it's made the on-court action as fun as ever (assuming you like high-octane offense and tons of jump shooting).
Bleacher Report

WNBA Legend Candace Parker Announces Aces Contract Agreement After Chicago Sky Stint

Two-time WNBA MVP Candace Parker has agreed to a contract with the Las Vegas Aces following a two-year stint with the Chicago Sky, she announced Saturday via Instagram. "After evaluating the landscape together with my family, we've decided the Las Vegas Aces are the right organization for us at this point in our lives," Parker wrote. "I'm forever appreciative of everyone in Chicago—our fans, teammates, coaches and ownership.
Bleacher Report

Joel Embiid 'Completely Hosed' in NBA All-Star Voting, 76ers' Daryl Morey Says

Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey isn't happy that Joel Embiid wasn't voted as a starter for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. During an appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic, Morey said Embiid was "completely hosed" in the All-Star voting. The Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum...
Bleacher Report

Knicks Trade Rumors: Cam Reddish Expected to Be Moved Ahead of Deadline

Cam Reddish may be on the move yet again before the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline. "The New York Knicks, you can expect that they're going to move Reddish at the deadline," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on NBA Countdown Saturday. "It'll be a combination of a second-round pick and a player. Whatever combination best fits what they can get."
