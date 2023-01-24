ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams hits back at critics after quarterback’s NFL season ended in playoff thrashing

By Anthony Wood
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gW34y_0kPb7kc900

THE Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen were expected to push for their first-ever Super Bowl win this season, but it wasn't meant to be.

Despite the best effort of their star-studded roster, including MVP favorite quarterback Allen, the Bills fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10 in the NFL Divisional Round.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SaFJJ_0kPb7kc900
Allen threw for 265 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception against the Bengals while rushing for 26 yards and their sole touchdown Credit: Reuters
Williams and Allen met when they were kids Credit: Getty

Following their loss, Allen inevitably faced heavy criticism on social media and TV.

Speak host Joy Taylor said that while "Josh Allen is extremely talented," she questioned whether or not he's "a winner."

"Up until this point in his career, the biggest game he's played in, was the AFC Championship game against the Chiefs two years ago, which they lost badly. That's the biggest moment.

"He hasn't won an MVP. He was relatively bad his first two years in the league. What has he actually accomplished in the postseason?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22L4bP_0kPb7kc900https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=371jTo_0kPb7kc900

Meanwhile, First Thing's First host Nick Wright tweeted: "CAN WE FINALLY STOP PRETENDING JOSH ALLEN IS IN JOE BURROW’S CLASS???"

And Allen's critics were only fueled further by Bills receiver Stefon Diggs who was spotted yelling at his quarterback on the sidelines during the Bengals loss before he swiftly stormed out of the locker room following the game.

Despite the backlash against Allen, his girlfriend, Brittany Williams, has come out in full support of the 26-year-old.

On her Instagram Stories, she said she was "so proud of this man," calling him "the most amazing [and] selfless person I know."

"Through all the highs of this season and the many many trials of adversity your team faced, you remained the same & never wavered."

Williams went on to call him "a true leader," before concluding: "The story is already written. So much to be proud of. So much to be thankful for. Riding with you til the end 17!"

Following the loss, a disappointed Allen told the media: "Obviously, you wanna win all of them. That's the way it goes sometimes.

"They had a good game plan. Credit to those guys. They came out and play hard.

"We just didn't have it today."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EnLdb_0kPb7kc900
Williams and Allen have been together since 2017 Credit: @brittwill
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CLAa3_0kPb7kc900
The couple has a dog named Sky Credit: Instagram @brittwilll
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xRQ3J_0kPb7kc900
Williams can often be spotted at Bills games in support of Allen Credit: @brittwill

Comments / 2

Meri Brown
4d ago

Last I heard there are only 11 Offensive players or 11 Defensive players on the field at one time. Bill's just got Out Played as a team.

Reply
2
Related
The Spun

Dak Prescott's Rumored Girlfriend Shared Racy Swimsuit Photo

Dak Prescott is rumored to have a new girlfriend after his recently-reported split with now ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is apparently "casually dating" LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch, per Page Six.  “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship ...
TEXAS STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Everyone Keeps Saying That Josh Allen Lives In This House

UPDATE: Where does Josh Allen live? Josh Allen built a house not far from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. UPDATE: The below story is from May 2021. When you live next door to a Buffalo athlete, you love to brag about. After all, whether someone plays for the Buffalo Sabers or Buffalo Bills, they have to live somewhere and Western New York, people LOVE to talk. Everyone always thinks they "know" and it is not always the case.
BUFFALO, NY
msn.com

Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023

Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023. Former NFL star and Fox Sports analyst Rob Gronkowski shares which team he thinks will win the Super Bowl. He also dishes on why he thinks teammate Tom Brady and actor Sally Field are a “perfect match.”
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’

Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
Detroit Sports Nation

Dallas Cowboys fire 6 coaches

The Dallas Cowboys may have had a solid 2022 season as they advanced all the way to the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs, but, as we know, that is not good enough for Cowboys' owner, Jerry Jones. On Thursday, Cowboys' head coach Mike McCarthy announced that the decision has been made to fire six coaches. The Cowboys are now on the hunt to replace those coaches for the 2023 season.
The Comeback

Tom Brady was very unhealthy after divorce

Last year was certainly not an easy one for Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady as he went through a very public divorce last after multiple years of marital issues with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. And though Brady was pretty open about how difficult the divorce will be, it looks like the stress of the Read more... The post Tom Brady was very unhealthy after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Chiefs Deliver Disturbing News On Travis Kelce Friday

The Kansas City Chiefs delivered bad news on Travis Kelce Friday. The Chief’s tight end had a big week against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round win as he caught two touchdown passes. He caught 12 touchdown passes in the regular season. Kelce was expecting to be a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes confirms what Tom Brady recently told him

There was a moment there for a while when we all tried to make Patrick Mahomes out to be the next up-and-coming greatest quarterback of all time. We tried to compare him to the greatest to ever do it in Tom Brady, and you just can’t do that. Now, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has a relationship with him.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Warren Sapp says the Bears are trading Justin Fields

We're still months away from the 2023 NFL Draft but the rumor mill is churning faster than ever. What will the Chicago Bears do with the number one pick? Will they select Jalen Carter or Will Anderson? Could they trade down and acquire more picks? Well, according to NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp, the Bears are trading Justin Fields.
CHICAGO, IL
SheKnows

Tom Brady's Divorce From Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Took a Bigger Physical Toll Than Anyone Realized

Even though it was Tom Brady’s decision to unretire from the NFL, which led to his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, don’t think for a minute that the split didn’t affect him. One sports reporter is sharing how the athlete’s personal life impacted his mental and physical health during the football season. ESPN NFL reporter Jeff Darlington shared on Twitter that the 45-year-old quarterback lost a considerable amount of weight on his usual 225-pound body. “But Brady also knows his own mental focus was gone for a bulk of the season,” Darlington said in a video clip summing up Brady’s 2022-2023 season....
OnlyHomers

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
The Spun

NFL World Furious With Thursday's Head Coaching Hire

The Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich to be their new head coach on Thursday. Reich has four-plus seasons of NFL head coaching experience and a major connection to the Panthers as the first quarterback in franchise history.  However, there are plenty of people who think that Steve Wilks, the ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
989K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy