ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Teen Mom Chelsea Houska stalls deposition in $4M lawsuit as she promotes premiere season of HGTV show Down Home Fab

By Teresa Roca
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

TEEN Mom Chelsea Houska has stalled her deposition in a $4million lawsuit, as she promotes the premiere season of her HGTV show Down Home Fab.

Chelsea, 31, and Cole’s new show Down Home Fab premiered on Monday night on HGTV after they quit Teen Mom in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lx8Yb_0kPb7g5F00
Chelsea Houska has delayed court proceedings in her $4million lawsuit Credit: HGTV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N5qYm_0kPb7g5F00
Chelsea has still not taken a deposition in the case, as she has been focusing on her new HGTV show Credit: HGTV

The U.S. Sun can exclusively reveal Chelsea has still been fighting a $4million lawsuit amid promotion for the series and has stalled the deposition process.

Chelsea and Cole, 33, were sued by consulting company Envy for $3million in 2020 for allegedly withholding money made from social media promotions.

Envy filed an Amended Complaint to the same lawsuit, as Chelsea and Cole’s companies Down Home DeBoer, Aubree Says, Dakota Ln LLC, and DeBoer Holding Company were added as Defendants on the case with the ex-business partner now suing for $4million.

In court papers exclusively obtained by The U.S. Sun, Envy requested an extension of the discovery deadline, which is evidence to be used at trial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BvDKs_0kPb7g5F00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SjsNY_0kPb7g5F00

The letter to the judge reads: “The extension is necessary... we have experienced scheduling conflicts with a single remaining deposition witness, Defendant Chelsea DeBoer.

“This final deposition is currently scheduled for February 23, 2023… All other depositions have already been completed, except for the deposition of Defendants’ expert witness, John Begakis, which will take place on January 26, 2023.”

Discovery will now be due on March 3, while the pre-motion conference is set for April 11.

This isn't the first time there has been a delay in the case.

In a letter to the judge in December, Chelsea, Cole, and their companies requested to postpone the deadline to complete fact discovery and depositions from November 30 to January 31.

The judge granted the request.

Chelsea also postponed her deposition back in 2021 because of her pregnancy with her fourth child, Walker.

Chelsea and Cole have been busy promoting Down Home Fab in recent weeks, as the show premiered on January 16.

The couple had a week of press before celebrating the premiere with a viewing party.

FEELING ENVIOUS

Envy's Amended Complaint claims Chelsea entered into a contract with the company in 2015, while Cole signed on in 2016.

Based on the alleged contracts, they agreed to “only enter licensing agreements for the Property through Envy, to allow Envy to exclusively negotiate such agreements, to collect all resulting revenue, and to pay Envy 35% of all fees or royalties earned from the Property for domestic deals and 40% of all fees or royalties for foreign.”

Chelsea's daughter Aubree, 13, with her ex-boyfriend Adam Lind, and her two oldest Watson, 5, and Layne, 4, with Cole, were involved in social media promotions as “shared clients,” according to the Amended Complaint.

The court papers claimed: “Chelsea and Cole breached their contracts by directing certain Brands to directly pay Chelsea, Cole, one of the other Shared Clients, and/or other persons or entities to avoid paying Envy Licensing Fees.

"Chelsea and Cole failed to disclose such directions and payments to Envy and did not pay the Envy Licensing Fees owed upon such sums.”

The couple also allegedly “failed to perform” responsibilities to companies including Bombay Hair Wand, Carseat Canopy, Diff, Fab Fit Fun, Loving Tan, Profile Sanford, Sugar Bear Hair, Timeless Organics, and more.

The Amended Complaint continued to allege that Envy learned Chelsea and Cole “failed to disclose the existence" of the other companies.

Envy claimed company Dakota Ln LLC was “created after Plaintiff threatened" legal action.

C&A, which was Chelsea’s business that initially dealt with Envy, was allegedly “shut down, stripped of all assets, and all existing contracts.”

Down Home DeBoer was created in 2020, while Aubree Says and DeBoer Holding Company was formed in 2021.

The court docs claimed: “Chelsea and Cole now negotiate their branding and licensing agreements with the Shared Clients to be executed by, and paid through, the Concealed Entities.

“Chelsea and Cole received, and continue to receive, revenue earned by the Shared Clients upon Property through the Concealed Entities from the Brands.

“Chelsea and Cole treated the funds from C&A and the Concealed Entities as their own, and used the funds for personal purposes, including withdrawing all assets from C&A for personal use without providing any compensation to C&A.”

Chelsea, Cole, and the “concealed entities” are being sued for breach of contract and unjust enrichment.

C&A and the other businesses are being sued for tortious interference with contractual and business relationships, and unjust enrichment.

Envy claims Chelsea and Cole “received significant financial benefit from Envy’s services through the revenue they, and the Shared Clients, received as a result of Envy’s services” and “earned, and continue to earn, millions of dollars as a result of Envy’s efforts.”

Envy's initial complaint was filed in 2020.

HITTING BACK

Chelsea, Cole, and the other Defendants filed a counterclaim in May 2020, alleging Envy actually withheld $150,000 from them.

Chelsea and Cole denied the allegations and claimed they "do not owe any payments to Envy" and that the company "wrongfully withheld payments due to Chelsea."

The reality stars claimed Envy has “actually harmed the professional careers of Defendants Chelsea and Cole by withholding considerable payments from them and acting in an unprofessional manner, including but not limited to, arguing with and acting disrespectfully toward Chelsea and Cole, potential and then-existing licensing contacts, and other professional contacts of Chelsea and Cole.”

The Defendants also claimed Envy "intentionally omitted numerous deals and/or revenues from the Account Statements for the sole purpose of depriving Chelsea, Cole, and TWGG from receiving funds rightfully due and owing to them.”

Chelsea claimed they owe her $154,074.62 from deals.

Envy denied the claims against them in their response.

DOWN HOME FAB?

Down Home Fab premiered with disappointing ratings, The U.S. Sun previously reported.

The January 16 debut episode brought in 678,000 viewers.

The numbers are low compared to the similar HGTV show Fixer to Fabulous.

The Tuesday, January 17, episode brought in 1,098,000 views.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tG5IR_0kPb7g5F00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04HABg_0kPb7g5F00

House Hunters had 941,000 viewers tune in for the January 17 episode.

The low ratings come after fans slammed Chelsea and Cole’s “ugly” designs and the couple’s inexperience in designing homes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yoaoD_0kPb7g5F00
Chelsea and Cole were sued for $4million for 'withholding money made from social media promotions' Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ZoKm_0kPb7g5F00
They now star on HGTV's Down Home Fab Credit: Chelsea Houska/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nrs8V_0kPb7g5F00
Their children appear on the new show Credit: Instagram

Comments / 5

Related
HollywoodLife

Chelsea Houska & Cole DeBoer Reveal Why They Decided To Return To TV After Leaving ‘Teen Mom’ (Exclusive)

Isn’t this fab?! Chelsea Houska DeBoer and her hubby Cole DeBoer have given their lives a full renovation, transitioning from starring on MTV’s Teen Mom 2, to flipping homes in South Dakota on HGTV’s Down Home Fab! The creative couple’s new series premiered on January 16th and showcased design guru Chelsea and handy Cole take on the project of fixing up their wedding planner’s home. The HGTV show comes after the couple decided to leave Teen Mom in 2020 after almost 10 years. “It was a process,” Chelsea admitted in an EXCLUSIVE interview on the HollywoodLife Podcast, about the decision to put her family back on television. “There wasn’t a point when we left Teen Mom where we thought we wouldn’t ever be back on TV again, because we liked that whole process, it just wasn’t the right situation.”
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Popculture

'Teen Mom': Ashley Jones Reveals Major Regret

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Ashley Jones shared one of her regrets on Twitter earlier this week. Like many reality TV stars who cultivate a following on social media, Jones accepted sponsorship deals from cleansing and detox tea brands. Since she started nursing school, Jones now regrets ever showing those brands her support.
RadarOnline

Another One Bites The Dust: 'Southern Charm' Star Naomie Olindo Exits Show, Won't Return For Season 9

She's gone just as quickly as she returned. After making a one-season comeback, Southern Charm's Naomie Olindo is apparently out of the hit Bravo show's returning cast, RadarOnline.com has learned. The announcement came in the wake of the shocking news that fellow co-star Kathryn Dennis was fired over her alleged poor treatment of the show's staffers and a history of no-shows for filming. Southern Charm fans can expect an addition to the season 9 cast, with Madison LeCroy's confirmation that she'll be "back full throttle."While Bravo has not released an official premiere date for season 9 — or an...
Page Six

‘RHOA’ alum Phaedra Parks’ ex Apollo Nida secretly marries Sherien Almufti

Apollo Nida is a married man once again. The ex-husband of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Phaedra Parks announced Thursday that he secretly wed his fiancée, Sherien Almufti. Nida, 44, and Almufti, 42, told TMZ that they held an intimate ceremony with close family and friends at a church in the Atlanta area on Oct. 14, 2022. Parks, 49, and the former couple’s two sons, Ayden, 12, and Dylan, 9, were aware of the wedding but did not attend, according to the outlet. Nida shared photos on his entertainment company HD Promotions’ Instagram account from the bride and groom’s big day. Almufti wore a one-shoulder...
ATLANTA, GA
The Hollywood Gossip

Kody Brown Loses His $hit, Refuses to Admit Robyn is His Favorite Sister Wife

Kody Brown will try to set his marital record straight on Sunday night. Sister Wives will wrap up its one-on-one special this evening, with host Sukanya Krishnan at last bringing up the female elephant in the polygamous room. Robyn Brown. Is she truly Kody’s favorite spouse, as fans have theorized...
HollywoodLife

Sharon Osbourne Reveals The Name Of Kelly Osbourne’s Baby After Confirming Her Daughter Secretly Gave Birth

Sharon Osbourne, 70, confirmed that her daughter Kelly Osbourne, 38, gave birth to a baby boy! The British TV host shared the news when she appeared on UK’s The Talk on Jan. 3, almost two months after Kelly had the baby. Sharon, who has recovered from her recent hospitalization, revealed the name of her new grandson is Sidney, named after Kelly’s boyfriend, Sid Wilson, according to Entertainment Tonight.
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Savannah Chrisley Gives Glimpse Into Life With 10-Year-Old Chloe After Taking Custody While Todd & Julie Are In Prison

Savannah Chrisley just gave her followers insight into her new life as a guardian to her sister and brother. On Wednesday, January 25, the Chrisley Knows Best star took to Instagram to share a funny clip of 10-year-old Chloe sitting at the kitchen table chatting with her sibling."Don't be a Karen today," Savannah wrote alongside the video of her biological niece, who was taken in by Todd and Julie Chrisley in 2016 from the patriarch's eldest son, Kyle Chrisley. SAVANNAH CHRISLEY IS 'GRIEVING THE LOSS OF PARENTS THAT ARE STILL ALIVE' AHEAD OF TODD & JULIE CHRISLEY'S PRISON SENTENCESThe 25-year-old...
FLORIDA STATE
Shine My Crown

Brandy in Hot Water After Bank Declines $40K Check She Wrote to Ex-Housekeeper

Brandy Norwood’s ex-housekeeper is airing out the singer’s dirty laundry after her lawyers made public a lawsuit brought against the Cinderella star. Maria Elizabeth Castaneda sued Norwood for being underpaid citing age discrimination last year and settled out of court for $40,000 in November. But Castaneda’s legal team claims the $40,000 check bounced. They are also seeking $87,445.80 in legal fees, according to documents obtained by RadarOnline.
OK! Magazine

Todd Chrisley Reacts To Rumors He's Gay, Had Affair With Former Business Associate

Todd Chrisley is clearing the air following rumors that he's gay and that he had a passionate affair with former business associate Mark Braddock.As OK! reported, Mark testified in Todd and Julie Chrisley's federal fraud trial that he and the patriarch were intimate for about a year in the early 2000s. After their alleged affair ended, Mark and Todd apparently continued a friendship until 2012 that the former likened to a "brotherhood."However, according to Mark — who worked for Todd’s foreclosure management company, Chrisley Asset Management — they began to receive anonymous threats exposing them for fraud and their alleged...
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

‘Acting Like He Owns The Place’: Blake Shelton Infuriates Country Rivals With Success Of Nashville Bar, Stars Want Him To Pack Up & Head Back To Oklahoma

Country megastar Blake Shelton’s new TV show Barmageddon is a monster hit — but sources reveal it’s got his Nashville rivals believing he’s gotten too big for his britches and they’re itching to bring him down a notch, RadarOnline.com has learned. Shelton’s game show takes place in the country star’s bar, Ole Red, in downtown Nashville, where his ex Miranda Lambert and fellow country stars Dierks Bentley and Jason Aldean all have similar joints.“They’re jealous of the way Blake has taken over the town with his bar and now this show,” spilled an insider. “They don’t like the way Blake’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
Life and Style Weekly

Khloe Kardashian Has ‘So Many Emotions’ Following the Death of Tristan Thompson’s Mom: ‘I Love You’

A heartfelt tribute. Khloe Kardashian remembered ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's late mother, Andrea, in an Instagram post from Tuesday, January 24 — weeks after her sudden death on January 5. Sharing various photos of herself and Andrea, the Good American founder, 38, admitted she has been "avoiding" posting anything about the Canada native's passing. "I have...
The US Sun

Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis fired from show after 8 seasons due to her ‘no-shows’ on set & ‘treating people poorly’

SOUTHERN Charm's Kathryn Dennis has been fired from the reality show after her eight-season run. The U.S. Sun can exclusively reveal Kathryn, 31, was reportedly not offered a new contract for the next season because of multiple "no-shows" and for treating staff poorly. Instagram account @queensofbravo first reported the rumor,...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
RadarOnline

Man Who Accused Todd Chrisley Of Secret Affair Going After Reality Star’s Wife Julie For $167k As Stars Prepare For Prison

Todd Chrisley’s male ex-business partner, who accused the reality star of having an affair with him, has gone to court to collect $167k owed by Julie Chrisley, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Mark Braddock filed a court case against Julie in Nashville court. In his petition, Mark said he was awarded $112k in 2014 as part of a legal battle involving Julie. However, he said the amount has increased with interest to $167k In 2012, Julie and Chrisley Asset Management filed for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against Mark for alleged terroristic threats,...
NASHVILLE, TN
OK! Magazine

Christina Hall Shuts Down Wanting Kids With Husband Josh: 'I Think My Head Would Fall Off'

Christina Hall is constantly busy, as she juggles her marriage to Josh Hall, her three kids — daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 3, whom she shares with Ant Anstead — and filming her TV shows. Now that the blonde beauty, 39, and Josh are settled, the former revealed if more kids are in her future. "We're done here. I can't even imagine that," she stated. "I think my head would fall off. We're happy with the three. We're good.""Our hands are full," she added. The duo, who...
TENNESSEE STATE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
990K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy