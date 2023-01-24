Read full article on original website
wrestleview.com
Second reason why Mark and Jay Briscoe were reportedly not allowed on AEW TV
According to multiple sources, including F4WOnline, the second reason Mark and Jay Briscoe were not allowed on AEW TV by Warner Bros. Discovery was the tag team’s use of the Confederate flag on their jackets and ring gear. The use of the Confederate flag is controversial in American culture,...
wrestleview.com
Possible SPOILERS for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble
According to PWInsider, the following NXT Superstars are in San Antonio for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble. We will have live coverage of tonight’s Royal Rumble, beginning at 8:00 pm ET.
wrestleview.com
Wrestleview Live #110: WWE Royal Rumble LIVE review and discussion
Wrestleview Live returns with episode 110 featuring Roy Nemer and a special guest discussing and reviewing WWE Royal Rumble 2023 from San Antonio, Texas featuring two Royal Rumble matches, an Undisputed WWE Universal title match, and more! We’re taking your questions and comments, so join in the conversation!
wrestleview.com
The winner of the WWE Men’s Royal Rumble Match is…
Cody Rhodes is the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble winner. Below is an excerpt from Mike Tedesco’s Royal Rumble recap of how it all went down. Rhodes attacks Gunther and does a roll, but Gunther wipes him out with a dropkick! Gunther annihilates Rhodes with a Powerbomb and throws him over the top rope. Rhodes holds onto the top rope with his feet dangling over the floor! Rhodes pulls himself to the apron and is not eliminated yet. Gunther and Rhodes exchange blows. Rhodes is still on the apron and will be eliminated if he’s knocked off. Gunther applies a sleeper hold. Rhodes uses his body weight to pull Gunther over the top rope. Gunther realizes he is in trouble and releases the hold. Rhodes quickly goes to the top rope and jumps off, but Gunther chops him out of midair! Gunther lifts Rhodes, but Rhodes slides off and hits Cross Rhodes. Rhodes hits the ropes and clotheslines Gunther out of the ring! The American Nightmare is the winner of the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble Match!
wrestleview.com
Roman Reigns appears on The Tonight Show, discusses rumors of facing The Rock at WrestleMania 39
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appeared on the January 27 episode of NBC’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Reigns discussed about how he wanted to be a football player when he was younger, fans speculating about a match against Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at WrestleMania 39 in April and his title defense Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble.
wrestleview.com
Jey Uso breaks silence, comments in storyline on the beating of Sami Zayn at the end of Saturday’s Royal Rumble
There appears to be new tension in The Bloodline. After Roman Reigns successfully retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Kevin Owens at Saturday night’s Royal Rumble, Sami Zayn turned on Reigns by hitting him in the back with a chair. Before the turn, Zayn told Reigns Owens had had enough and that Reigns being the Tribal Chief is better than that. Reigns then told Zayn to take the chair and demanded that he hit Owens.
wrestleview.com
Videos: Becky Lynch appears on Kelly Clarkson Show; WWE releases the cold open for Saturday’s Royal Rumble
WWE Superstar Becky Lynch appeared on the Friday, January 27 episode of the Kelly Clarkson show. Below is a description of Lynch’s appearance on the show, along with the segment. WWE star Becky “The Man” Lynch teases her upcoming Battle Royal against 29 other pro wrestlers in Royal Rumble...
wrestleview.com
Details on the length of the current WWE contracts for Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
According to Fightful Select, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson signed a five year deal when they returned to WWE in October 2022. Gallows and Anderson, (also known as The Good Brothers) made their surprise return to WWE on the October 10, 2022 episode of Monday Night Raw to reform The O.C. and help AJ Styles in his feud with The Judgement Day.
wrestleview.com
WWE backstage news on Pat McAfee and when he may return
According to Fightful Select, there is internal speculation within WWE that Pat McAfee is returning to WWE soon. It was further said that a source noted that McAfee’s name was discussed for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match. McAfee is currently signed to a multi-year deal with WWE. However,...
wrestleview.com
Reason why Rey Mysterio did not appear in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match
According to a report from F4WOnline, it was an injury that prevented Rey Mysterio from taking part in Saturday night’s Men’s Royal Royal Rumble Match. Mysterio was announced as the 17th entrant. However, he never made it to the ring when his music played. After 90 seconds, Rey’s son Dominik entered at #18, coming out with one of his father’s masks and ripping it up as he walked to the ring.
wrestleview.com
NBA fines Philadelphia 76ers star $25,000 for DX crotch chop celebration, Triple H comments
According to Sports Illustrated, the NBA has fined Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid $25,000 for his DX crotch chop celebration after making a play at the basket. The game took place this past Wednesday night in Philadelphia, as the 76ers hosted the Brooklyn Nets. The 76ers would go on to win the game 137-133.
wrestleview.com
Rhea Ripley says she dislocated her knee during during the Women’s Royal Rumble Match, but “then it went back in”
During the WWE Royal Rumble post-show press conference, Rhea Ripley said her she dislocated her knee during the Women’s Royal Rumble match, but “then it went back in.”. She became the first woman to win the Women’s Royal Rumble Match after being the very first entrant. She also set a new record after spending over an hour in the match.
wrestleview.com
Preliminary WWE SmackDown Ratings for Royal Rumble Go-Home Show; Top 10 Highlights From Friday’s Show
Preliminary numbers are in for Friday night’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown Royal Rumble go-home show. According to SpoilerTV, WWE SmackDown averaged 2.433 million viewers. The first hour drew 2.525 million viewers and the second hour drew 2.340 million viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, SmackDown scored a 0.65 rating....
wrestleview.com
WWE Hall of Famers appear on Tamron Hall, comment on how they thought WWE did not feature enough women on Raw 30
WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins appeared on the Friday, January 27 episode of the Tamron Hall show. Nikki and Brie discussed how they defied odds to become wrestling icons. They also made comments on how they thought WWE did not feature enough women on this past Monday’s Raw is 30 special.
wrestleview.com
Brock Lesnar eliminated from Royal Rumble in under 3 minutes!
Brock Lesnar was eliminated from the 2023 Royal Rumble in under 3 minutes by Bobby Lashley. Lesnar came in as the number 12 entrant into the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble and started to clean house by eliminating several superstars. Bobby Lashley came in as the number 13 entrant. After the...
