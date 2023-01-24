Cody Rhodes is the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble winner. Below is an excerpt from Mike Tedesco’s Royal Rumble recap of how it all went down. Rhodes attacks Gunther and does a roll, but Gunther wipes him out with a dropkick! Gunther annihilates Rhodes with a Powerbomb and throws him over the top rope. Rhodes holds onto the top rope with his feet dangling over the floor! Rhodes pulls himself to the apron and is not eliminated yet. Gunther and Rhodes exchange blows. Rhodes is still on the apron and will be eliminated if he’s knocked off. Gunther applies a sleeper hold. Rhodes uses his body weight to pull Gunther over the top rope. Gunther realizes he is in trouble and releases the hold. Rhodes quickly goes to the top rope and jumps off, but Gunther chops him out of midair! Gunther lifts Rhodes, but Rhodes slides off and hits Cross Rhodes. Rhodes hits the ropes and clotheslines Gunther out of the ring! The American Nightmare is the winner of the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble Match!

1 DAY AGO