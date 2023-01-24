ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wrestleview.com

Second reason why Mark and Jay Briscoe were reportedly not allowed on AEW TV

According to multiple sources, including F4WOnline, the second reason Mark and Jay Briscoe were not allowed on AEW TV by Warner Bros. Discovery was the tag team’s use of the Confederate flag on their jackets and ring gear. The use of the Confederate flag is controversial in American culture,...
wrestleview.com

Wrestleview Live #110: WWE Royal Rumble LIVE review and discussion

Wrestleview Live returns with episode 110 featuring Roy Nemer and a special guest discussing and reviewing WWE Royal Rumble 2023 from San Antonio, Texas featuring two Royal Rumble matches, an Undisputed WWE Universal title match, and more! We’re taking your questions and comments, so join in the conversation!
wrestleview.com

The winner of the WWE Men’s Royal Rumble Match is…

Cody Rhodes is the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble winner. Below is an excerpt from Mike Tedesco’s Royal Rumble recap of how it all went down. Rhodes attacks Gunther and does a roll, but Gunther wipes him out with a dropkick! Gunther annihilates Rhodes with a Powerbomb and throws him over the top rope. Rhodes holds onto the top rope with his feet dangling over the floor! Rhodes pulls himself to the apron and is not eliminated yet. Gunther and Rhodes exchange blows. Rhodes is still on the apron and will be eliminated if he’s knocked off. Gunther applies a sleeper hold. Rhodes uses his body weight to pull Gunther over the top rope. Gunther realizes he is in trouble and releases the hold. Rhodes quickly goes to the top rope and jumps off, but Gunther chops him out of midair! Gunther lifts Rhodes, but Rhodes slides off and hits Cross Rhodes. Rhodes hits the ropes and clotheslines Gunther out of the ring! The American Nightmare is the winner of the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble Match!
wrestleview.com

Roman Reigns appears on The Tonight Show, discusses rumors of facing The Rock at WrestleMania 39

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appeared on the January 27 episode of NBC’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Reigns discussed about how he wanted to be a football player when he was younger, fans speculating about a match against Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at WrestleMania 39 in April and his title defense Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble.
wrestleview.com

Jey Uso breaks silence, comments in storyline on the beating of Sami Zayn at the end of Saturday’s Royal Rumble

There appears to be new tension in The Bloodline. After Roman Reigns successfully retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Kevin Owens at Saturday night’s Royal Rumble, Sami Zayn turned on Reigns by hitting him in the back with a chair. Before the turn, Zayn told Reigns Owens had had enough and that Reigns being the Tribal Chief is better than that. Reigns then told Zayn to take the chair and demanded that he hit Owens.
wrestleview.com

Details on the length of the current WWE contracts for Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

According to Fightful Select, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson signed a five year deal when they returned to WWE in October 2022. Gallows and Anderson, (also known as The Good Brothers) made their surprise return to WWE on the October 10, 2022 episode of Monday Night Raw to reform The O.C. and help AJ Styles in his feud with The Judgement Day.
wrestleview.com

WWE backstage news on Pat McAfee and when he may return

According to Fightful Select, there is internal speculation within WWE that Pat McAfee is returning to WWE soon. It was further said that a source noted that McAfee’s name was discussed for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match. McAfee is currently signed to a multi-year deal with WWE. However,...
wrestleview.com

Reason why Rey Mysterio did not appear in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match

According to a report from F4WOnline, it was an injury that prevented Rey Mysterio from taking part in Saturday night’s Men’s Royal Royal Rumble Match. Mysterio was announced as the 17th entrant. However, he never made it to the ring when his music played. After 90 seconds, Rey’s son Dominik entered at #18, coming out with one of his father’s masks and ripping it up as he walked to the ring.
wrestleview.com

Brock Lesnar eliminated from Royal Rumble in under 3 minutes!

Brock Lesnar was eliminated from the 2023 Royal Rumble in under 3 minutes by Bobby Lashley. Lesnar came in as the number 12 entrant into the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble and started to clean house by eliminating several superstars. Bobby Lashley came in as the number 13 entrant. After the...

