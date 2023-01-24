Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
19-year-old arrested in shooting near Cocoa gas station, sheriff’s office says
COCOA, Fla. – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 19-year-old man for a shooting near a Cocoa-area gas station over the weekend. Terrance Skinner, Jr. was arrested Tuesday in the shooting, which happened Saturday in a wooded area near the Chevron gas station at 600 Clearlake Road.
click orlando
2 arrested in Christmas attack on 82-year-old woman in Brevard senior living facility
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man and woman were arrested after an elderly woman in a Brevard County senior living facility was found with bruises on Christmas, according to arrest warrants. Police said that an 82-year-old woman in the care of Alura Senior Living in Rockledge was discovered with...
wqcs.org
Two Ft. Lauderdale Men Arrested, Cocaine Seized
Port St. Lucie - Thursday January 26, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police have arrested two Fort Lauderdale men and charged them with possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to sell. 30-year-old Robert Vickers and 32-year-old Ricaude Carter were driving through Port St. Lucie Wednesday when PSLPD Special...
cbs12.com
Student in Port St. Lucie involved in hit-and-run
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 16-year-old student was hit by a vehicle while walking to the bus stop on Thursday morning. According to Port St. Lucie police, a vehicle struck the student with its side mirror around 6:46 a.m. on SW Lakehurst Drive. The driver did not...
Police: Man arrested after being seen walking near West Melbourne school with rifle
WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. — Police in West Melbourne said they worked to secure a school after reports of a man walking around with a rifle. Officers were called to search for a man with a gun near Pineapple Cove Classical Academy on Tuesday. The incident caused great concern and...
cbs12.com
Missing man with dementia found safe
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Peterson has been located safely, according to police. Police in Port St. Lucie are searching for a missing 78-year-old man with dementia. Police say Nathaniel Peterson walked away from his home on SE Royal Green Cir. around 11:15 a.m. on Friday and...
WESH
Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 injured in shootout with Brevard County deputies
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead and a female is in the hospital following a standoff in Brevard County. The sheriff says they were on Beverly Court in Melbourne Beach on Wednesday to serve a drug search warrant specifically for fentanyl and meth. Neighbors said it is...
click orlando
1 dead, 2 injured as engine separates from car during crash in Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash prompted the closure of a roadway in Osceola County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The wreck was reported around 1:26 p.m. Wednesday on South Poinciana Boulevard, north of Pleasant Hill Road in Kissimmee. [TRENDING: Tired of walking at MCO’s new Terminal C?...
YAHOO!
Body found in yard of Fellsmere home identified as 36-year-old man
FELLSMERE – Police identified a 36-year-old man as the person found dead at a Fellsmere residence late last week. The body of Jose Carmen Araujo was found in the backyard of a home and reported to law enforcement authorities, leading to the announcement of an unattended death investigation Jan. 19, according to the Fellsmere Police Department.
click orlando
Brevard woman arrested on DUI manslaughter charge in crash that killed motorcyclist, deputies say
PALM BAY, Fla. – A 32-year-old Brevard County woman faces charges of DUI and DUI manslaughter after being involved in a Palm Bay crash that killed a motorcyclist Friday, according to a probable cause affidavit. Deputies said they arrested Markeysia Shanay Durden, of Palm Bay, following the crash at...
WESH
Brightline closures to go into effect
Brevard County drivers will have to navigate around more closures this week as crews keep working on the Brightline extension from South Florida to Orlando. On the Beachline, crews will be closing the ramp from Industry Road to the westbound lanes of the expressway Thursday night starting at 10 p.m. Work will continue until 5 a.m. Friday.
Engine ripped out, 4 ejected from vehicle during Florida car crash
Four people were seriously injured in a crash that happened early Saturday morning that was so destructive, it ejected both the passengers and a car engine into the roadway.
visitindianrivercounty.com
New Restaurants in Indian River County – Part 3
I am always thrilled when new restaurants open in Indian River County. Mom and Pop and one-of-a-kind restaurants are vital for our economy and keep the money you spend dining out in our local community. With so many new places opening recently, I have decided to continue my series with a third installment. To catch up on the first two parts, which were published in April and May of 2022, CLICK HERE.
click orlando
Cocoa man dead, passenger seriously injured after crash into ditch in Brevard County, FHP says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A single-vehicle crash early Saturday in Brevard County killed a 30-year-old Cocoa man and left his passenger badly hurt, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 1:55 a.m. at Pine Street and Coconut Avenue, troopers said. [TRENDING: Woman ‘randomly shooting at vehicles’...
WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX successfully launched another batch of Starlink satellites from Florida’s Space Coast on Thursday. SpaceX was also able to land the first stage of the rocket on its “Just Read the Instructions” droneship in the Atlantic Ocean. Original report:. SpaceX is...
