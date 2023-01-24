Isaac Hadden – AshevilleFM Live Music Sessions – Wednesday January 25th, 10pm on 103.3 AshevilleFM – streaming globally at www.ashevillefm.org

The blues overtook me when I was just a child! The blues will overtake you when you tune in the Blueshound and Soul of the Blues this Thursday from 12-2pm on AshevilleFM! Listen live in Asheville, NC at 103.3fm or stream it live and anytime you choose for 2 weeks after it airs at ashevillefm.org! Got new releases for you with a Teresa James Beatles tribute, the Queen of Beale St.-Barbara Blue and UK blues artist-Mississippi MacDonald! Got some older gems to share from soul blues artist John Nemeth, Florida bluesman Damon Fowler, swamp blues master Tab Benoit and local blues guitarist David Veglahn! The Notcho’ Blues Artist this week is Leon Redbone! Join the Blueshound on Soul of the Blues this week for 2 hours of mind swallowing, butt wallowing blues, baby!

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO