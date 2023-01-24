ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Isaac Hadden – AshevilleFM Live Music Sessions – Wednesday January 25th, 10pm on 103.3 AshevilleFM – streaming globally at www.ashevillefm.org

By DJ Smittymon
Soul of the Blues

The blues overtook me when I was just a child! The blues will overtake you when you tune in the Blueshound and Soul of the Blues this Thursday from 12-2pm on AshevilleFM! Listen live in Asheville, NC at 103.3fm or stream it live and anytime you choose for 2 weeks after it airs at ashevillefm.org! Got new releases for you with a Teresa James Beatles tribute, the Queen of Beale St.-Barbara Blue and UK blues artist-Mississippi MacDonald! Got some older gems to share from soul blues artist John Nemeth, Florida bluesman Damon Fowler, swamp blues master Tab Benoit and local blues guitarist David Veglahn! The Notcho’ Blues Artist this week is Leon Redbone! Join the Blueshound on Soul of the Blues this week for 2 hours of mind swallowing, butt wallowing blues, baby!
ASHEVILLE, NC
Welcome to Open Air!

Today we’re launching a new on-air program to help us reach out to more of our community groups and provide a platform for their work on the airwaves. We’re excited to announce Open Air will be airing every Wednesday at noon and will feature programming produced in partnership with local organizations working to improve the lives of people living in the Asheville area!
ASHEVILLE, NC
The Buncombe County COVID-19 Weekly Update: Back to a low community level after the holiday season surge

ASHEVILLE, NC – January 25, 2022 – There is a trend downward to the pre-holiday season COVID-19 community levels. The CDC reports that the community level for Buncombe County is low for the week ending January 16th. Almost one-half of the counties in North Carolina are medium. Most of the counties in the U.S. are at a low level with about 6% of the counties at a high level down from almost 14% last week.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Dogwood Health Trust grant promotes mental health & well-being for Western North Carolina college students, faculty and staff

ASHEVILLE, NC – January 18, 2023 – The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the mental health and well-being of college students, faculty and staff at colleges while bringing its importance to the foreground. In response, a health promotion program, called the Student Health Ambassador (SHA) program, was created more than a year ago to provide education and support locally. The program was led by the University of North Carolina Asheville (UNCA) and involves Brevard College, Mars Hill University, Montreat College, Warren Wilson College and Western Carolina University.
BREVARD, NC

