Read full article on original website
Related
etxview.com
PROGRESS/JANUARY 2023: Sandy Run lands business; distribution center announced
A third-party logistics company is expanding its network of warehouses to Calhoun County. Kansas-based Smart Warehousing announced January 12 it will open a warehouse and distribution center at the 761-acre Sandy Run Industrial Park. The company plans to create 50 new jobs. A total dollar investment has not been released...
columbiabusinessreport.com
Former Columbia CEO named regional director of homebuilding company
Great Southern Homes recently announced two additions to its executive staff. Greg Howell has joined the company as the Midlands Division Manager. In this role, Greg will oversee all operations in the Midlands including construction, purchasing and estimating, sales and marketing. Previously, Howell served as CEO of Hurricane Builders in Columbia. With more than 25 years of leadership experience in homebuilding and the construction industry, Greg has held multiple roles in operations. Before joining Hurricane Builders in 2019, he was corporate sales manager for Capital Concrete Co. and operations manager for Essex Homes SE. He got his start in homebuilding with Centex Homes.
South Carolina gives job development credits for Milo's Spartanburg County project
(The Center Square) — South Carolina's Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits for a Milo's Tea Company project in Spartanburg County. The company plans to spend $130 million to establish its first South Carolina operation and its fourth plant in the United States. Milo's officials said the project would create 103 new jobs. A South Carolina Department of Commerce spokesman told The Center Square that the value...
columbiabusinessreport.com
Columbia airport welcomed more than 1 million passengers in 2022
The Columbia Metropolitan Airport saw more than one million passengers come through the airport in 2022, a 21% increase over 2021’s passenger traffic. In total, CAE saw 527,599 enplanements -- travelers starting their travel journey at CAE --and a total of 1,063,630 total passengers through the airport – including those passengers with one-way tickets to CAE, according to a news release. This was the first time since 2019 that the airport’s passenger numbers exceeded one million.
WLTX.com
Three Columbia restaurants named James Beard semifinalists
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A national culinary award recently announced three Columbia businesses as semifinalists in three different categories. Tim Garder said he remembers getting the text that his restaurant, Lula Drake Wine Parlour, is a semifinalist for a James Beard award in hospitality. He said the award is likened to the Oscars or Grammys of the culinary world and can change a business overnight.
coladaily.com
New coffee shop to offer free coffee on Saturday, owner surprises local teachers
Clutch Coffee is looking to make a splash in the Midlands with a grand opening celebration on Saturday at its newest location in Columbia at 4716 Devine Street. The grand opening party will feature free coffee for the public all day, live music to celebrate, and giveaways. The coffee bar...
Soda City Biz WIRE
State Treasurer Curtis Loftis Recognizes Warren Wise of Kelly Mill Middle School as Educator of the Month
South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis has recognized Richland County School District Two’s Warren Wise of Kelly Mill Middle School in Blythewood as the South Carolina Financial Literacy Master Teacher Program’s Educator of the Month for January. “Helping students create strong financial habits and teaching them to avoid financial...
mahoningmatters.com
Lottery player buys last ticket on the shelf. Then she wins jackpot in South Carolina
A South Carolina woman bought the last ticket on the rack of Giant Jumbo Bucks scratch-offs from a convenience store in Aiken. That ticket won $250,000. The woman told lottery officials the winning ticket was the “best surprise of my life.”. She said she hadn’t felt particularly lucky but...
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in South Carolina
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
carolinapanorama.com
Despite difficult past, Columbia Housing is poised for a successful 2023
On January 17, 2019, Columbia Housing experienced the unimaginable, when two of its residents from the Allen Benedict Court public housing community lost their lives due to carbon monoxide poisoning and hundreds of families had to be evacuated from their homes. It was a tragedy felt across the nation, particularly for those of us in the housing industry. At the time, I was the CEO for the Lafayette Housing Authority in Lafayette, LA, and I just remember being deeply saddened and certainly not thinking that months later I’d be tasked with responding to the devastation and community shake up that followed that tragedy.
tinyhousetalk.com
$50,000 Tiny Home with Tall Loft
Here’s a nearly-new tiny house for sale in Gaston, South Carolina for $50,000. At 24-feet long it’s a decent mid-size THOW that has plenty of room for a living space and galley kitchen. They went with ladder access to a loft bedroom in this home, but you’ll be...
USC Gamecock
Column: 6 healthy and affordable restaurants to try in Columbia
In college, it can be challenging to eat healthy on a tight budget, especially with a busy schedule and limited options. Here are six healthy and reasonably priced restaurants in Columbia that USC students should try. 4600 Devine St. Suite A, Columbia, SC, 29205. Kairos is one of the best...
Family frustrated having to wait on Orangeburg death certificate
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A man called on News19 for help getting answers after waiting nearly one month for his father's death certificate to be signed at an Orangeburg hospital. Carl Smalls' father Curl Milligan passed away on Jan. 1 at the age of 80. Smalls said seeking closure over...
Trump holds first public 2024 campaign event in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Former President Donald Trump addressed hundreds of his supporters at the South Carolina State House, as he unveiled his campaign’s South Carolina Leadership Team for 2024. Trump is making his first public appearance on the campaign trail in South Carolina’s capital city. “This campaign will be about the future,” Trump said, […]
majorleaguefishing.com
All options available when South Carolina Division opens season on Lake Murray
PROSPERITY, S.C. – February is an excellent month to find a bass in excess of 7 pounds at Lake Murray, site of the season-opener in the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine South Carolina Division. This year, the water has been drawn down for various reasons and may impact the fishery, but competitors will have multiple good options available to them come Feb. 11.
Pate talks Gamecocks 2023 recruiting class
National Signing Day is less than a week away and South Carolina looks to be putting together a solid class, most of which signed during the Early Signing Period. The Gamecocks’ 16th ranked recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Team Rankings, added an instate wide receiver on Thursday when wide receiver Elijah Caldwell out of Northwestern High School made his commitment to head coach Shane Beamer and his staff.
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM UPDATE: ‘Status zero’ getting worse in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - What was a crisis two and a half years ago is now on the brink of becoming catastrophic in Aiken County. Our I-TEAM first exposed the ambulance shortage in 2020 when people in need of emergency medical services waited hours for help. We’ve found it is...
Body found in Chester County; investigation underway
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway Saturday morning after a body was found in Great Falls, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to calls regarding a missing elderly woman near Great Falls Saturday around 7:30 a.m. About 20 minutes later deputies were called to another area along McClinton […]
WIS-TV
Midlands law enforcement agencies release statements regarding police video in Tyre Nichols’ case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Midlands law enforcement agencies release statements after footage of police video in Tyre Nichols case was released. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief, Mark Keel, released this statement following the release of the video:. The murder of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers is...
coladaily.com
Benedict College Marching Band of Distinction seeks new members after whirlwind 2022
"Fantabulous" is how Benedict College Director of Bands H. Wade Johnson has described the past year. Serving as the '12th man' during the football team's undefeated regular season and NCAA Division II playoff game to performing in the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade in New York City, the adjective simplifies in one word the accomplishments of the Benedict College Marching Band of Distinction.
Comments / 0