On January 17, 2019, Columbia Housing experienced the unimaginable, when two of its residents from the Allen Benedict Court public housing community lost their lives due to carbon monoxide poisoning and hundreds of families had to be evacuated from their homes. It was a tragedy felt across the nation, particularly for those of us in the housing industry. At the time, I was the CEO for the Lafayette Housing Authority in Lafayette, LA, and I just remember being deeply saddened and certainly not thinking that months later I’d be tasked with responding to the devastation and community shake up that followed that tragedy.

