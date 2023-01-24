ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
106.9 KROC

BEWARE: New Scam Targeting Minnesota Property Owners Surfaces

SCAM ALERT: A new scam is popping up in mailboxes and e-mails throughout Minnesota, including in Rochester. Don't Fall For the Latest Scam Hitting Southeast Minnesota. Sylvia Rogers, a Realtor at Edina Realty in Rochester, Minnesota sent a note out to her clients letting them know that another scam has surfaced. She has noticed quite a few of these real estate scams lately and because this one mentions Edina Realty Mortgage specifically, she did some research and stated "I've checked with all of Edina's companies and we know nothing about this".
ROCHESTER, MN
longfellownokomismessenger.com

Restore freedom to drive, pass Driver’s Licenses for All

Nearly 100,000 of our fellow Minnesotans aren’t allowed to drive. Not because they aren’t old enough, or they have a suspended license, or they pose a danger to themselves or other drivers. Instead, they aren’t allowed to drive for one simple reason: they’re undocumented. It wasn’t...
MINNESOTA STATE
dailyplanetdc.com

Minnesota man charged with tax and wire fraud

A federal grand jury in St. Paul returned an indictment yesterday charging a Minnesota man with assisting in the preparation of false income tax returns and wire fraud. According to the indictment, from 2014 to 2018, Beau Wesley Gensmer, of Prior Lake, owned a purported consulting company and, starting in 2014, hired a tax return preparer in Anchorage, Alaska, to prepare and electronically file federal income tax returns for members of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, the Native American tribe that owns Mystic Lake and Little Six Casinos outside of Minneapolis.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
kfgo.com

North Dakota threatens to sue Minnesota over a move away from fossil fuels

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO/WCCO) – Gov. Doug Burgum is threatening to sue the state of Minnesota over its 2040 clean energy bill. Burgum sent a letter to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and several other top state leaders including Attorney General Keith Ellison and Ag Commissioner Thom Petersen, urging them to amend the bills currently being considered that would mandate 100% carbon-free energy by 2040.
MINNESOTA STATE
hot967.fm

Republicans Warn Governor Walz’s Infrastructure Bill Will Impact Taxpayers

(St. Paul, MN) — Top Republicans warn Governor Tim Walz’s 3.3-billion-dollar infrastructure proposal will put a “huge” debt load on taxpayers. Governor Walz recommends 900 million dollars of the budget surplus be used to pay cash for public works projects — but House Capital Investment Committee Chair Fue (FOO) Lee says the number should be more than double that — two billion dollars. And unlike bonding dollars, Democrats could pass it without Republicans’ help. G-O-P Senator Karin (CAR-in) Housley from Stillwater says Democrats doing it that way would be “an abuse of their one-party control” and “a terrible disservice to the state.”
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Budget plan includes checks to Minnesotans, legalizing adult-use cannabis

Gov. Tim Walz has released his budget plan, and it includes sending direct checks to Minnesotans along with legalizing adult-use cannabis. Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan recommend funding for the safe and responsible legalization of cannabis for adult use in Minnesota. A new Office of Cannabis Management would be responsible for the implementation of the regulatory framework for adult-use cannabis and hemp-derived products, along with the medical cannabis program.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Judge orders restitution after pool contractor left a number of jobs unfinished

MINNEAPOLIS -- A judge has granted the Attorney General's motion for default in a civil suit against a pool contractor accused of leaving a number of jobs unfinished and Minnesota families out tens of thousands of dollars.WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle has reported on the case of Charles Workman. Family after family told Mayerle they were fooled by Workman, a contractor they hired to build a swimming pool. Backyards were ripped up with gaping holes left behind. Work on promised pools was left unfinished or not started at all."He ruined my yard, cut my patio, broke my fence and took my money," Kyle Swenson said....
MINNESOTA STATE
utilitydive.com

Minnesota electric vehicle legislation would allow Xcel Energy to corner charging market, retailers warn

Minnesota lawmakers are considering legislation to establish a $2,500 rebate for electric vehicle purchases, require utilities to file transportation electrification plans every three years beginning in 2024 and authorize utilities to own and operate public charging stations. Retailers and other businesses represented by the Charge Ahead Partnership say allowing ratepayer-supported...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Monthly

Where Are They Now? John Hines Stays Connected to Minnesota

John Hines is a Minnesota media legend. For more than 46 years, he could be seen and heard on Minnesota television and radio. He worked at WWTC-AM, hosted “Twin Cities Today” on KSTP-TV, hosted with Bob Berglund on WLOL-FM, and eventually landed at WCCO-AM. From 9 a.m. to noon every weekday, audiences could tune into […] The post Where Are They Now? John Hines Stays Connected to Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy