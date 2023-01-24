Read full article on original website
How will Hochul overhaul New York's alcohol laws?
Buried at the end of Gov. Kathy Hochul's book outlining her 2023 agenda was a pledge to overhaul New York's alcohol and beverage control laws -- regulations she called "byzantine" and out of date. How those laws change could have a wide-ranging effect on both businesses from restaurants to distributors...
Mayor Eric Adams discusses Tyre Nichols, State of the City speech
Mayor Eric Adams joined Errol Louis on “Inside City Hall” Friday to discuss Tyre Nichols’ video, Hector LaSalle’s nomination and more. In the wake of the death of Nichols, Adams said he wants New Yorkers to be outraged, but to express their anger peacefully. Earlier this month, Nichols, 29, was beaten to death following a traffic stop.
American Lung Association releases annual State of Tobacco Control report
The American Lung Association just released its annual State of Tobacco Control report. It shows New York has made a lot of progress in reducing smoking rates and tobacco use, but more work needs to be done to achieve a tobacco-free generation. Trevor Summerfield, the director of advocacy in New...
