Baltimore Orioles fans may not have to wait much longer to see Grayson Rodriguez in action at the major league level. According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, Rodriguez is going to get every opportunity to be a key part of the Orioles rotation. He reported that general manager Mike Elias expects that the Orioles’ top pitching prospect will be a part of their Opening Day roster, staking an early claim on a spot in their rotation.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 9 HOURS AGO