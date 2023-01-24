How stupid can you people be? You would think after the first two AI we're created then found to have made their own language to communicate with one another that you would put end to the idea. Is it remarkable knowledge yes but not everything remarkable needs to be built. What do you think is going to happen when these robots realize they don't need humans to fix them, not to mention how many human jobs they are replacing. Robots don't need to eat, they don't have a mortgage or a family to support. Greed, arrogance and just plain stupidity from some of the greatest minds in the world, instead of using that brain to help solve global warming, or starvation or predict earth quakes etc. you waste it creating something that can completely take over our computer system, that means war heads too dummy, something that will destroy humanity.
sorry folks. only God says when it ends. not man. though we are closer than most people know.
