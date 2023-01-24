Read full article on original website
‘Home Improvement’s Patricia Richardson Breaks Silence on Resurfaced Clip of Tim Allen Flashing Her on Set
In Pamela Anderson’s upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, she claims that Tim Allen flashed her on the set of Home Improvement. Allen says that the incident never happened. However, that didn’t stop some from looking back on the hit 90s sitcom with a critical eye. Before long, a clip resurfaced in which Allen appeared to flash his on-screen wife played by Patricia Richardson.
‘I was an anomaly’: Octavia Spencer says she has ‘felt more racism’ in Los Angeles than in Alabama
Octavia Spencer has opened up about her experiences of racism after moving to Los Angeles in the Nineties.In a new interview, the 52-year-old actor admitted that she “felt more racism” when she first moved to Los Angeles than she ever did in her hometown of Montgomery, Alabama.“I think everywhere is heavy. Everywhere has its history,” Spencer said in an episode of the WTF with Marc Maron podcast. "I think everywhere has problems,” she added.Spencer continued: “You can’t deny that Southern history is intense. It is. But what’s beautiful for me is that stuff preceded me.”“I was a child of...
Essence
5 Films At Sundance That Will Get You Talking
These films starring Black creators tackle social issues with fresh perspectives. As this year’s Sundance Film Festival continues its annual 10-day run, which began January 19, it’s especially exciting to witness its films which spotlight storytelling from new voices and folks with fresh perspectives. From shorts and features...
Essence
WATCH: Nia Long Speaks On Kenya Barris
Nia Long speaks on the creativity of Kenya Barris as a producer and storyteller. How his work is smart, audacious, uncomfortable and risky, but it will bring people to a better understanding.
Essence
WATCH: Nia Long On The Black Male Actors She Wants To Work With
In a sit down interview with Senior Entertainment Editor, Brande Victorian, Nia Long talks about working with Eddie Murphy on ‘You People’ and how she believes she’s at the right age to work with other Black male actors. Watch to find out who she wants to work with next.
Essence
Star Gazing: Celebs Gather At Sundance's Macro Lodge
Stars braved the snow in Park City, Utah in stylish winter fashions for the annual celebration of cinema and culture. Macro hosted its sixth annual invitation-only showcase of inclusive screenings, panels and parties at the iconic Sundance Film Festival to champion inclusion and people of color at its prime location on Park City’s prime Main Street location.
Essence
Best New Music This Week: Chlöe Bailey Unveils Official Video For “Pray It Away”
The track is slated to appear on her upcoming solo debut ‘In Pieces,’ which will be released in March. As time progresses, Chlöe Bailey’s popularity continues to rise. Last year, she released three successful singles – “Treat Me,” “Surprise,” and the Latto-assisted “For the Night” – as was featured on several others. In her quest to conquer 2023, the multi-talented artist returns with a brand new single titled “Pray It Away.”
Essence
CoCo Jones, FLO, And More Make Spotify's List Of R&B Artists To Watch In 2023
Spotify has forayed into R&B for the first time ever with their latest edition of their famed “Artist To Watch" series, pinpointing the hottest new acts in the genre. Spotify is already known for spotting hot up-and-coming talent across musical genres. Now, for the first time, they’re stepping into the realm of Rhythm & Blues to pinpoint who’s up next.
Essence
'To Live And Die And Live' Is A Moving Film With Displaced Parts
Though there are many meaningful and evocative scenes within the overarching story, there are periods within the film that feel disjointed as a cohesive body of work. While watching director Qasim Basir’s latest project, To Live and Die and Live, at Sundance Film Festival there were moments where I, like the audience around me, wished that we could watch this away from the dark theater filled with strangers and in the company of our loved ones. That way, we’d be free to openly express our thoughts about — or shout at — the protagonist, Muhammed (Amin Joseph), and encourage him to make better decisions. Whether it’s to beg him to put down the bottle of liquor he’s drinking from, to not get in a car and drive after he’s consumed said bottle of liquor, or to follow his stepsister Lisa (Dana Gourrier) into the mosque where he’s instructed her to deliver a payment to the imam for the funeral of their father (figure), the audience has things to say.
