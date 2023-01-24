Though there are many meaningful and evocative scenes within the overarching story, there are periods within the film that feel disjointed as a cohesive body of work. While watching director Qasim Basir’s latest project, To Live and Die and Live, at Sundance Film Festival there were moments where I, like the audience around me, wished that we could watch this away from the dark theater filled with strangers and in the company of our loved ones. That way, we’d be free to openly express our thoughts about — or shout at — the protagonist, Muhammed (Amin Joseph), and encourage him to make better decisions. Whether it’s to beg him to put down the bottle of liquor he’s drinking from, to not get in a car and drive after he’s consumed said bottle of liquor, or to follow his stepsister Lisa (Dana Gourrier) into the mosque where he’s instructed her to deliver a payment to the imam for the funeral of their father (figure), the audience has things to say.

