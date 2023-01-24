Read full article on original website
Zane Staver Jr.
3d ago
F him he cost Big Ben and the STEELERS a Superbowl he’s just tired of people saying the truth about him GOOD BYE and how many years were u in the league and what other accomplishments have u had in your career or in life!!!!!!!!
3
Harold Baker
4d ago
I don’t remember who was coach at that time was it Ben or Tomlin what I do know is they went through a lot of offensive coordinators
2
Look: Rob Gronkowski Predicts Tom Brady's More-Likely Team
Tom Brady faces a couple of massive decisions this offseason. He first needs to figure out whether he's going to play again. If he decides to, he'll then have to figure out what team he will play for. The legendary quarterback is set to be a free agent in March since his contract with the Tampa Bay ...
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Told Mike McCarthy
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy spoke to the media Thursday about the team's recent moves and overall plan for the offseason. It has already been announced that assistant head coach Rob Davis, senior defensive assistant George Edwards, assistant defensive line coach Leon Lett, running backs ...
Tom Brady's Divorce From Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Took a Bigger Physical Toll Than Anyone Realized
Even though it was Tom Brady’s decision to unretire from the NFL, which led to his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, don’t think for a minute that the split didn’t affect him. One sports reporter is sharing how the athlete’s personal life impacted his mental and physical health during the football season. ESPN NFL reporter Jeff Darlington shared on Twitter that the 45-year-old quarterback lost a considerable amount of weight on his usual 225-pound body. “But Brady also knows his own mental focus was gone for a bulk of the season,” Darlington said in a video clip summing up Brady’s 2022-2023 season....
Tua Tagovailoa's Parents Announce Playing Career Decision
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered several concussions during the 2022 season. Following a tumultuous season in which he missed a few games with serious head injuries, fans wondered if he'd be back in 2023. In a recent interview, his parents made it clear Tua will be the Dolphins ...
Dak Prescott's Rumored Girlfriend Shared Racy Swimsuit Photo
Dak Prescott is rumored to have a new girlfriend after his recently-reported split with now ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is apparently "casually dating" LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch, per Page Six. “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship ...
NFL World Reacts To Brittany Mahomes' Message For Cincinnati Mayor
Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval got under Brittany Mahomes' skin with a comment he made about her husband, Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes. "Joseph Lee Burrow, who's 3-0 against Mahomes, has been asked by officials to take a paternity test confirming whether or not he's his father," Pureval ...
Look: Here's The Weather Forecast For Chiefs-Bengals Game
Arrowhead Stadium will deliver some classic Kansas City playoff weather this weekend. The weather forecast for Sunday's AFC Championship game shows temperatures in the low 20s and teens. There are also expected to be winds up to 10 mph, adding to the chilly atmosphere. Fortunately or unfortunately ...
Steelers could need 2 new quarterbacks in 2023
Last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers had a heated battle for the starting quarterback spot. Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph all wanted the starting job but in the end, it was Pickett who won out. Now, with the 2022 season in the rearview mirror, this is Pickett’s team and...
NFL World Reacts To Dolphins' Reported Tom Brady Decision
Don't expect to see Tom Brady wearing aqua on Sundays next season, says ESPN's Adam Schefter. Schefter reported Sunday morning that the Dolphins are "not expected" to pursue Brady, despite their interest in the legendary quarterback in the past. This time around, the Dolphins "are ...
Look: Travis Kelce Has Brutally Honest Message For Bengals
For the second straight year, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. Having won their last three meetings, the Bengals are conveying confidence ahead of Sunday's rematch. As they closed out last weekend's game over the Buffalo Bills, cornerback Mike ...
NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey's Announcement
Superstar running back Christian McCaffrey has missed practice time this week with a nagging calf injury. While injury issues for McCaffrey have been a huge cause for concern in the past, it appears that is not the case heading into this weekend's NFC Championship game. During his media ...
Look: Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Dating A Notable Athlete
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, reportedly broke up earlier this season. The NFL quarterback has reportedly already moved on, though. According to Page Six, Prescott is dating a notable collegiate athlete, who swims at LSU. "Dallas Cowboys ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Jim Irsay's No. 1 Candidate
Jim Irsay is sticking with interim head coach Jeff Saturday as his No. 1 pick to retain the full-time position, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Irsay's preference reportedly comes despite disagreement from other executives within the Colts' front office. "Saturday, I’m told, presented his staff ...
NFL World Reacts To Saturday's Jerry Rice Announcement
The San Francisco 49ers will have the legendary Jerry Rice in their midst during Sunday's NFC Championship. Rice has been invited to be an honorary captain for the 49ers-Eagles game tomorrow afternoon. He will be joined by Eagles legend Brian Dawkins. "Honorary captains for ...
NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Jim Harbaugh Update
It appears Jim Harbaugh's flirtation with the NFL wasn't quite over after seemingly shutting the door on the pros. The latest story from Adam Schefter reveals that the Wolverines head coach met with Broncos owner Greg Penner in Ann Arbor last week to discuss the Denver job but no deal ended up ...
Ravens OT Morgan Moses expresses hope that QB Lamar Jackson will return to Baltimore in 2023
The Baltimore Ravens fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round by the final score of 24-17, ending their year after a 10-7 season. They now enter the 2023 offseason with plenty of questions to answer, especially about the future of quarterback Lamar Jackson. The former league-MVP is...
Kirk Herbstreit Predicting 1 NFL Upset This Weekend
Kirk Herbstreit appeared on this Friday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show to make his picks for this weekend's conference title games. When it comes to the NFC Championship Game, the Eagles are slight favorites over the 49ers. Last weekend, the Eagles dismantled the Giants by a final ...
No. 1 Quarterback Recruit Dylan Raiola Reportedly Taking Major Visit
Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2024 class, is scheduled to visit with the USC Trojans football program on Saturday, per recruiting insider Adam Gorney. Raiola is a five-star recruit out of Chandler, Arizona, and has offers from nearly every top program in the nation. USC already ...
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For Eagles-49ers NFC Title Game
The Philadelphia Eagles take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday in a battle of the NFC's two best teams. So who does Shannon Sharpe have winning the game? On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Sharpe predicted that the 49ers will upset the Eagles and narrowly beat them ...
