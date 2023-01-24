ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

msn.com

Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023

Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023. Former NFL star and Fox Sports analyst Rob Gronkowski shares which team he thinks will win the Super Bowl. He also dishes on why he thinks teammate Tom Brady and actor Sally Field are a “perfect match.”
The Spun

Look: NFL World Convinced Tonight's Game Is 'Rigged'

Two words are trending late in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. NFL rigged. That's certainly not going to go over very well at the NFL offices in New York. Cincinnati and Kansas City are tied, 20-20, late in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs' most-recent drive had the ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
extratv

Aaron Rodgers & Mallory Edens Spark Dating Rumors

Aaron Rodgers, 39, and Mallory Edens, 26, are reportedly dating!. According to TMZ, the pair has moved past the friend zone, noting they just sat courtside together at the Milwaukee Bucks game last month. She was also spotted at one of Aaron’s Green Bay Packers games, decked out in fan...
Larry Brown Sports

Brock Purdy reveals extent of his arm injury

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was knocked out of the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles on the team’s very first drive. While he later returned after backup Josh Johnson left the game, he did not appear capable of doing much more than handing the ball off. Purdy confirmed after the 49ers’ 31-7... The post Brock Purdy reveals extent of his arm injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season

Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor

In case you missed it, the mayor of Cincinnati involved himself in the ongoing AFC Championship hype train on Friday. Mayor Aftab Pureval took several shots at the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The mayor then, in perhaps cringy fashion, claimed that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was Mahomes’ father. Not all were Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text

Rob Ninkovich probably isn’t welcome at Tom Brady’s retirement party, whenever that might happen. Ninkovich was teammates with Brady when the two played for the New England Patriots. The former linebacker now works as an ESPN NFL analyst and during Friday’s appearance on the Keyshawn, JWill, and Max show he said that he had texted Read more... The post Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Wants Referee Fired On Sunday Night

It's safe to say the NFL World isn't thrilled with the officiating in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. There have been some very questionable calls in the second half of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on Sunday evening.  Many are now calling for a change in ...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo Announcement

Brock Purdy can lead the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jimmy Garoppolo won't return for Sunday's matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. However, the veteran quarterback could practice ...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Spun

1 Team Said To Have 'Significant Interest' In Kellen Moore

Continued changes are on the way for the Dallas Cowboys following another playoff disappointment.  Now, Kellen Moore and the team have decided to mutually part ways. According to Ian Rapoport, the Tampa Bay Bucs have "significant interest" in the Cowboys offensive coordinator as they prepare ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Names The Quarterback 'Everyone Is Chasing'

According to ESPN's Ryan Clark, there's one quarterback who everyone is chasing right now, and it's not Patrick Mahomes.  While on ESPN's Get Up this Friday morning, Clark raved about Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.  Clark pointed out how successful Burrow has been in the biggest games of ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: NFL World Shocked By Andy Reid's Decision

This was questionable... Sunday night, late in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs opted to punt the ball back to Joe Burrow, with the game tied, 20-20, and just over two minutes remaining. Kansas City had a lengthy fourth down attempt, though the Chiefs were inside of the Bengals territory. Do you ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes Takes Postgame Shot At Joe Burrow

Patrick Mahomes clearly heard all of the Joe Burrow greatness talk this week. Following the AFC Championship Game, he had some fun with it. The Chiefs beat the Bengals, 23-20, in the conference title game on Sunday night. Following the game, Mahomes trolled Burrow with a postgame "cigar" remark. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
