Look: Rob Gronkowski Predicts Tom Brady's More-Likely Team

Tom Brady faces a couple of massive decisions this offseason. He first needs to figure out whether he's going to play again. If he decides to, he'll then have to figure out what team he will play for. The legendary quarterback is set to be a free agent in March since his contract with the Tampa Bay ...
NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey's Announcement

Superstar running back Christian McCaffrey has missed practice time this week with a nagging calf injury. While injury issues for McCaffrey have been a huge cause for concern in the past, it appears that is not the case heading into this weekend's NFC Championship game. During his media ...
NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Told Mike McCarthy

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy spoke to the media Thursday about the team's recent moves and overall plan for the offseason.  It has already been announced that assistant head coach Rob Davis, senior defensive assistant George Edwards, assistant defensive line coach Leon Lett, running backs ...
Dak Prescott's Rumored Girlfriend Shared Racy Swimsuit Photo

Dak Prescott is rumored to have a new girlfriend after his recently-reported split with now ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is apparently "casually dating" LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch, per Page Six.  “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship ...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady Announcement

Over the weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a serious scare when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was tackled awkwardly against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mahomes' right leg was trapped underneath a Jaguars defender and he appeared to suffer a lower leg injury. After taking nearly a quarter ...
NFL World Reacts To Concerning 49ers Announcement

The San Francisco 49ers' top two running backs are dealing with leg ailments heading into Sunday's NFC Championship Game. Christian McCaffrey (calf) and Elijah Mitchell (groin) will not practice on Thursday, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who missed practice on ...
Kirk Herbstreit Predicting 1 NFL Upset This Weekend

Kirk Herbstreit appeared on this Friday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show to make his picks for this weekend's conference title games.  When it comes to the NFC Championship Game, the Eagles are slight favorites over the 49ers.  Last weekend, the Eagles dismantled the Giants by a final ...
NFL World Reacts To Newest Aaron Rodgers Trade Report

There's a chance that Aaron Rodgers could be on a new team next season. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, some league sources are convinced that the Packers would prefer to trade Rodgers this offseason.  Some of those reasons include where the team is at and their salary cap situation. Trade ...
NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo Announcement

Brock Purdy can lead the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jimmy Garoppolo won't return for Sunday's matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. However, the veteran quarterback could practice ...
NFL World Reacts To Justin Fields' Sister Announcement

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields took a significant step forward during his second season in the league. However, he's not the only athlete in the family making moves. His younger sister, Jaiden, made a notable move of her own earlier this week. Jaiden, a softball player at Georgia, joined ...
Football World Reacts To Stetson Bennett Arrest News

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was reportedly arrested over the weekend just three months out from the NFL Draft. Per North Texas' WFAA News, the two-time national champion was arrested on public intoxication charges in Dallas early Sunday morning after officers responded to reports of a man ...
NFL World Reacts To Interesting Kellen Moore Development

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy had his season-ending news conference on Thursday. Interestingly enough, he was unwilling to comment on who'll be his offensive coordinator next season.  "Kellen Moore, just like the rest of the coaches, will be evaluated," McCarthy told reporters.  Moore ...
