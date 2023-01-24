Read full article on original website
NYPD Officer Who Pepper Sprayed State Senator Was Sentenced By The CourtAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in New JerseyTravel MavenEnglewood, NJ
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
Charlie Chop-off: The Harlem Serial Killer Who Preyed On Young Black BoysThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Elijah Moore from Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx Commits to SyracuseAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITSyracuse, NY
Tua Tagovailoa's Parents Announce Playing Career Decision
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered several concussions during the 2022 season. Following a tumultuous season in which he missed a few games with serious head injuries, fans wondered if he'd be back in 2023. In a recent interview, his parents made it clear Tua will be the Dolphins ...
Look: Rob Gronkowski Predicts Tom Brady's More-Likely Team
Tom Brady faces a couple of massive decisions this offseason. He first needs to figure out whether he's going to play again. If he decides to, he'll then have to figure out what team he will play for. The legendary quarterback is set to be a free agent in March since his contract with the Tampa Bay ...
NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey's Announcement
Superstar running back Christian McCaffrey has missed practice time this week with a nagging calf injury. While injury issues for McCaffrey have been a huge cause for concern in the past, it appears that is not the case heading into this weekend's NFC Championship game. During his media ...
NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Told Mike McCarthy
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy spoke to the media Thursday about the team's recent moves and overall plan for the offseason. It has already been announced that assistant head coach Rob Davis, senior defensive assistant George Edwards, assistant defensive line coach Leon Lett, running backs ...
NFL World Reacts To Brittany Mahomes' Message For Cincinnati Mayor
Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval got under Brittany Mahomes' skin with a comment he made about her husband, Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes. "Joseph Lee Burrow, who's 3-0 against Mahomes, has been asked by officials to take a paternity test confirming whether or not he's his father," Pureval ...
Dak Prescott's Rumored Girlfriend Shared Racy Swimsuit Photo
Dak Prescott is rumored to have a new girlfriend after his recently-reported split with now ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is apparently "casually dating" LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch, per Page Six. “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship ...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady Announcement
Over the weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a serious scare when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was tackled awkwardly against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mahomes' right leg was trapped underneath a Jaguars defender and he appeared to suffer a lower leg injury. After taking nearly a quarter ...
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For Eagles-49ers NFC Title Game
The Philadelphia Eagles take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday in a battle of the NFC's two best teams. So who does Shannon Sharpe have winning the game? On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Sharpe predicted that the 49ers will upset the Eagles and narrowly beat them ...
NFL World Reacts To Concerning 49ers Announcement
The San Francisco 49ers' top two running backs are dealing with leg ailments heading into Sunday's NFC Championship Game. Christian McCaffrey (calf) and Elijah Mitchell (groin) will not practice on Thursday, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who missed practice on ...
Kirk Herbstreit Predicting 1 NFL Upset This Weekend
Kirk Herbstreit appeared on this Friday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show to make his picks for this weekend's conference title games. When it comes to the NFC Championship Game, the Eagles are slight favorites over the 49ers. Last weekend, the Eagles dismantled the Giants by a final ...
NFL World Reacts To Saturday's Jerry Rice Announcement
The San Francisco 49ers will have the legendary Jerry Rice in their midst during Sunday's NFC Championship. Rice has been invited to be an honorary captain for the 49ers-Eagles game tomorrow afternoon. He will be joined by Eagles legend Brian Dawkins. "Honorary captains for ...
NFL World Reacts To Newest Aaron Rodgers Trade Report
There's a chance that Aaron Rodgers could be on a new team next season. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, some league sources are convinced that the Packers would prefer to trade Rodgers this offseason. Some of those reasons include where the team is at and their salary cap situation. Trade ...
NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo Announcement
Brock Purdy can lead the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jimmy Garoppolo won't return for Sunday's matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. However, the veteran quarterback could practice ...
NFL World Reacts To Justin Fields' Sister Announcement
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields took a significant step forward during his second season in the league. However, he's not the only athlete in the family making moves. His younger sister, Jaiden, made a notable move of her own earlier this week. Jaiden, a softball player at Georgia, joined ...
Football World Reacts To Stetson Bennett Arrest News
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was reportedly arrested over the weekend just three months out from the NFL Draft. Per North Texas' WFAA News, the two-time national champion was arrested on public intoxication charges in Dallas early Sunday morning after officers responded to reports of a man ...
NFL World Reacts To Interesting Kellen Moore Development
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy had his season-ending news conference on Thursday. Interestingly enough, he was unwilling to comment on who'll be his offensive coordinator next season. "Kellen Moore, just like the rest of the coaches, will be evaluated," McCarthy told reporters. Moore ...
Rumors Heating Up Regarding 1 Alabama Defensive Coordinator Candidate
Alabama football currently has openings at both coordinator positions after the departures of Pete Golding and Bill O'Brien. Right now, there is one name being mentioned extensively for the role of defensive coordinator. It's a familiar one for Crimson Tide fans: Jeremy Pruitt. Pruitt did not coach ...
No. 1 Quarterback Recruit Dylan Raiola Reportedly Taking Major Visit
Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2024 class, is scheduled to visit with the USC Trojans football program on Saturday, per recruiting insider Adam Gorney. Raiola is a five-star recruit out of Chandler, Arizona, and has offers from nearly every top program in the nation. USC already ...
The Chiefs Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Travis Kelce For Today
Kansas City Chiefs fans got a scare on Saturday when star tight end Travis Kelce popped up on the injury report before today's AFC Championship Game. Kelce is dealing with a back issue, but Chiefs supporters can breathe a little easier. He is expected to play this afternoon, according to reports. ...
