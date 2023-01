The construction of an outdoor plaza/stage at the southern edge of Hoyt Sherman Place’s property will move forward after receiving approval from both the City of Des Moines and State Historic Preservation Commissions. Because the location of the plaza is situated at the bottom of the south lawn, parallel to Woodland Avenue, the historic viewshed of Hoyt Sherman Place’s façade will be preserved, and the hill will create a natural amphitheater for outdoor concerts and events.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO