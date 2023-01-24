ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas' 2023 spring game to be played on April 15

By Cj Mumme
 5 days ago
Texas’ annual spring football game is scheduled to take place on April 15th this season.

The Orange-White game gives Texas fans a first glimpse at the 2023 roster as the Longhorns wrap up spring practice. Fans are chomping at the bit to see Texas’ exciting group of newcomers in action for the first time at DKR.

Arch Manning, Cedric Baxter, Johntay Cook and Anthony Hill headline the many talented freshmen who enrolled early for the spring semester. Expect at least a few members of Texas’ 2023 signing class to compete for playing time from the jump.

Transfer pickups such as Jalen Catlaon and AD Mitchell are players Texas brought in to contribute immediately. Their experience and pedigree will be tremendous additions to Texas’ roster.

Perhaps the most important storyline to monitor is the development of Quinn Ewers. In his second offseason Ewers is arguably the player Texas needs to see the most out of in spring ball.

