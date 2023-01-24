Read full article on original website
TxDOT to prepare Central Texas highways for possible freezing temperatures
WACO, Texas — Texas Department of Transportation crews will treat highways in the Waco district with a brine solution ahead of possible freezing temperatures beginning Monday, according to a TxDOT news release. The brine lowers the freezing point of moisture on the road to help prevent ice from forming.
What Is Happening To Your Texas Drinking Water?
February starts in less than a week, and there are a lot of advantages, and disadvantages ahead with the short month. The time between your mortgage or rent payment probably falls into the disadvantage. When things like month long adjustments occur to the water in Killeen, February is just the right length.
Why adopting a park in the City of Killeen matters so much to residents
The City of Killeen's Recreation Services "Adopt a Park" program connects volunteers in the community with parks to help with their upkeep throughout the year.
Killeen homeless population decreased in annual homeless count
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – According to the annual homeless count, Killeen’s homeless population showed a decrease. The City of Killeen partnered with the Texas Homeless Network, the Central Texas Homeless Coalition and other organizations on Thursday in an effort to measure homelessness across the city and the region in the Point-in-Time (PIT) Count. The initial count in Killeen is 169, according to this year’s regional PIT lead. This number was above 200 in 2022.
Cities of Killeen, Temple conduct annual point-in-time count to gauge homelessness situation in Bell County
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Thursday marked the the annual point-in-time (PIT) count in Bell County, which is aimed at taking a snapshot of homelessness in Temple and Killeen. “We’ve recruited a lot of volunteers from a lot of different organizations to help us look at identifying some critical information we need to help understand what all the issues are our homeless are facing in Central Texas,” George Losoya, the director for the Area Agency on Aging and organizer, told KWTX.
Peaceful Acres Horse Rescue in Temple, Texas Could Use Our Help
(Temple, Texas) - One thing most of us can agree on is that taking care of any animal is a big responsibility. Some of us have cats or dogs around our homes and they bring much happiness and sometimes chaos to our lives. But for other animals, they require more attention than others.
Central Texas Volunteers Prepare for “Point-In-Time Count”
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) — The 2023 Point-In-Time Count is an assessment that measures how many people are experiencing homelessness on a single day here in Central Texas. Today, volunteers gathered to make sandwiches and fill thank you gift bags with supplies and other foods you can eat without heat sources, for P.I.T Participants to […]
Waco kickstarts glass recycling program, makes recycling easier for residents and businesses
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco, along with other organizations and corporations in the area, kickstarted the Glass for Good program in the community to make it easier for residents and businesses to recycle glass materials while also helping the environment. Purple bins will soon be scattered around...
Pics – Dream Home In Killeen Texas Has Everything
Believe it or not, this mansion is right off Highway 195 between Ding Dong and Killeen, Texas. It sits on over 40 acres of fenced property, and features over 4,000 feet of living space in the with 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms in the main house alone. You can enjoy hiking, lounging, swimming, and a host of other outdoor living experiences.
City of Austin activates Cold Weather Shelters Wednesday night
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Mayor Kirk Watson says the City of Austin is activating its Cold Weather Shelters Wednesday night. Shelter registration will be between 6 and 8 p.m. at One Texas Center (OTC), located at 505 Barton Springs Road. The city typically only opens the shelters when temperatures drop...
Sleep in Heavenly Peace, nonprofit that builds beds for children in need, opens chapter in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local nonprofit is working to make sure kids in need in the area have a safe, comfortable place to lay their heads and they’re asking for help as the need is great. Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a national nonprofit dedicated to building, assembling...
Part of Trimmier Road closed for water main repair
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen's Department of Public Works has announced road closures in the area. The city says they are shutting down southbound lanes of Trimmier Road from Bellaire Drive to Central Texas Expressway. A full closure of the rest of Trimmier Road may occur as well, according to the city.
Temple horse rescue farm may be forced to close its doors permanently
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Peaceful Acres, a horse rescue farm in Temple, announced it is unable to take in any more rescues at this time due to rising costs and a lack of funding. Sherry Stewart, the owner of the farm, opened its doors in 2017, hoping to “pay it...
City of Killeen participates in homeless count program
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen will take part in an annual, coordinated effort this Thursday in order to measure homelessness across Texas. The City says that, in association with the Texas Homeless Network, volunteers from the community will conduct the annual Point-In-Time (PIT) Homeless Count. This is a census of all homeless people. Cities nationwide will be participating in similar counts this year and reporting the data to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
Truck stolen from Austin nonprofit that provides laundry services to homeless
Mission Accomplished works to provide laundry services to unhoused people.
City of Killeen 'aware' of Conder Park, Long Branch Park lights
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The video below is a segment on other changes being made in the Central Texas area. In a Saturday Facebook post, the City of Killeen says it is aware of the light fixtures being out at the Conder and Long Branch Parks. "The...
Diesel spill causing delays in Waco traffic
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A diesel spill in Waco is affecting the early Thursday afternoon commute. According to the Waco Fire Department, the accident occurred in the 4300 block of S. Interstate 35 – on the southbound side. Fire units and a hazmat team are on the scene.
‘Down but not out’: Tru Jamaica finds temporary home on campus after fire
“Tempting Texas tummies with a taste of Jamaica” — a fun tagline, a clever use of alliteration, but more than anything, an indication of the values that really make Tru Jamaica special. From the very beginning, it was just as much about the community as it was about...
City of Copperas Cove hosting job fair
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Looking for a job? Copperas Cove is the place to be this Saturday!. The City of Copperas Cove and the Human Resources Department have announced an in-house Job Fair. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Public Library, located at 501 S. Main Street.
Local organization provides resources for the homeless
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – An organization seeking to assist the homeless is hosting its next event this Friday. The next Project Homeless Connect is scheduled for 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center’s McLennan Hall – located at 100 Washington Avenue. Through Project Homeless Connect efforts, the organization hopes to not only have resources to help people move out of homelessness – but also quality of life offerings to extend kindness and compassion to neighbors.
