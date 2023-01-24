Read full article on original website
$15 million settlement reached in Drum Inlet plane crash
BEAUFORT —The families of five passengers killed in a plane crash just off the Outer Banks have settled their wrongful death lawsuits for $15 million dollars. The plane crashed on Feb. 13, 2022 near Drum Inlet on the way back from a hunting trip. The settlement was reached on behalf of the families of deceased passengers Noah Lee Styron, 15; Michael Daily Shepherd, 15; Jacob Nolan Taylor, 16; Jonathan Kole McInnis, 15; and Stephanie Fulcher, 42, mother of McInnis.
Area Deah Notices - Jan. 25, 26 & 27
Joe Louis Harper, 83, of Morehead City, passed away on January 27, 2023 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Service are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Ruth Maloney, Morehead City. Ruth...
NC Sea Grant partners with CCC, ECU to protect shorelines
— NC Sea Grant is collaborating with Carteret Community College and East Carolina University to develop a framework for programs to protect the state’s shorelines, as well as create living shoreline training courses and a certification program. NOAA’s National Sea Grant College Program and the U.S. Coastal Research Program...
John Volosin, 71; no service
John Volosin, 71 of Morehead City, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at home. There are no services at this time. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Saturday, Jan. 28 marks 37th anniversary of Challenger explosion; Beaufort pilot remembered
BEAUFORT — With Saturday, Jan. 28 marking the 37th anniversary of the explosion of the space shuttle Challenger, students at Beaufort Elementary School (BES) always have an opportunity to remember the shuttle’s pilot, Capt. Michael J. Smith, a Beaufort native. That’s because a mini-museum in his honor is...
Sandra Chadwick, 77; service later
Sandra Chadwick, 77, of Harkers Island, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Pruitt Health in Sealevel. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Ruth Maloney, 88; service Jan. 30
Ruth Mae Maloney, 88, of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her funeral mass will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 30, 2023, at St. Egbert Catholic Church, with Fr. Ryszard Kolodziej officiating. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall.
Patricia Styron, 87; private service
Patricia "Dawn" Styron passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, January 26, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. The family will celebrate her life privately. Dawn was born to the late Roosevelt and Gladys Davis on July 27, 1935. She married her true love, Kemp, on November 1, 1950. They were married for almost 70 years until his passing on April 25, 2020. Together they raised 3 children, with Dawn being the sole caretaker for much of the time as Kemp was working on various NOAA ships for over 31 years. Dawn's love for her family and friends was shown through her love of cooking. Her kitchen was always open to anyone who visited. Today she gained her wings and joined all of her loved ones gone before her.
Paul Kerwin, 87; incomplete
Paul C. Kerwin, 87 of Morehead City, died Monday, January 25, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Teacher’s Building groundbreaking rekindles fond memories
HAMMOCKS BEACH - If the walls could talk. A building on the grounds near the entrance of Hammocks Beach State Park in Swansboro is getting a new lease on life. The Teacher’s Building, the hub of African American culture in the mid-20th Century will be transformed into a 5,340 square foot community space for event rentals including conferences, workshops, family gatherings and more, according to N.C. Parks Spokesperson Katie Hall.
Two men sent to prison on charges related to overdose death of Onslow County man
ONSLOW COUNTY — Two men have been convicted and sentenced to prison after the 2020 death of Paul Disorbo. Law enforcement went to the Onslow County man's residence the day after roommates of Disorbo reported finding him not breathing. Disorbo was taken to Onslow Memorial Hospital where he later died.
CCC hosts state community college presidents’ conference
— Community college presidents from across the state gathered Jan. 25-27 at Carteret Community College (CCC) for their winter quarterly meeting. It’s the first time CCC has hosted the NC Association of Community College Presidents (NCACCP) conference, where presidents get briefed on a variety of issues impacting the North Carolina Community College System (NCCCS). Fifty-two of the state’s 58 community college presidents signed up for the event.
Patriot girls pull away from White Oak 45-27 to stay in league contention
PINEY GREEN — The West Carteret girls basketball team stayed in the 3A Coastal Conference conversation Friday night. The Patriots ran away from White Oak 45-27 to move to 3-2 in league play. “If we have a good week next week, it’s still anybody’s conference to win, but we...
West boys drop first league game with 62-55 loss at White Oak; both teams now 4-1 in Coastal
PINEY GREEN — The 3A Coastal Conference got a lot more interesting Friday night. The West Carteret boys basketball team was on the verge of taking control but suffered its first league loss of the season with a 62-55 setback at White Oak. Each team is now 14-4 overall...
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Simple gifts send a message
I am writing to thank Morehead City-area residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season. Generosity throughout contributed to a successful shoebox gift collection season at drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. Across the U.S., the project collected over 9.3 million shoebox gifts in 2022. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2022, the ministry is now sending nearly 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.
Cougar boys fall 81-56 at Swansboro for third straight loss; Pirates lean on long ball with 12 treys
SWANSBORO — The Croatan boys basketball team fell at Swansboro 81-56 on Thursday for its third straight 3A Coastal Conference loss. The Cougars (10-7 overall) took an early deficit and never recovered, slipping to fifth place in the conference at 1-4. On Friday at Dixon, however, Croatan righted the ship with a 62-56 triumph at Dixon but still sits in fifth. Further results from the game at Dixon were not available.
West senior Burroughs chooses Chowan to continue softball career, join former teammate
MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret is quickly developing a softball pipeline to Chowan University. A year after Hannah Moseley committed to the school, Makenzie Burroughs has signed with the Hawks. “I definitely heard a lot about it from her,” Burroughs said. “That is what drew me to Chowan, what...
Croatan girls eke out 34-33 thriller over Swansboro for third straight overtime triumph
SWANSBORO — It took a third straight overtime win, but the Croatan girls basketball team walked out of the Swansboro gym Thursday night as the sole leader in the 3A Coastal Conference. The Cougars, battling the Pirates in a matchup of the league’s last undefeated teams, won 34-33 to...
