Surprise team could emerge in Sean Payton sweepstakes

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals are one of multiple teams with interest in former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. He is scheduled to interview with them on Thursday.

He has already spoken with the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers.

There could be a surprise team in the mix.

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, if things don’t materialize in terms of an offer for Payton soon, “there is also a team waiting in the wings watching all of this and could make a move if they get ‘their ducks in a row.'”

The only other team with a vacancy at head coach are the Indianapolis Colts.

The Los Angeles Chargers were long considered a potential target but, thus far, they have not fired head coach Brandon Staley after their playoff loss.

With Payton, there are several factors to consider. He will command a high salary. He will likely want a level of roster control other coaches might not be able to demand and, because he is still technically under contract with the Saints despite retiring a year ago, the Saints will expect compensation from a team wishing to hire him.

The Sean Payton situation continues to be one to watch closely.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

