ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Mayor Voelker shares City Hall progress, 2022 accomplishments in Richardson State of the City address

Richardson Mayor Paul Voelker shared the city’s goals in 2023 and highlighted accomplishments of the past year during the annual State of the City address Jan. 25 at the Charles W. Eisemann Center. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Richardson Mayor Paul Voelker shared the city’s goals in 2023 while highlighting accomplishments...
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco City Council adds infrastructure, community engagement to top 10 priorities for 2023

Frisco City Council added planning and delivery of infrastructure to its list of top 10 priorities for 2023. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact) Frisco City Council added roads and infrastructure, and community engagement to its top 10 list of priorities this year. Council Member Tammy Meinershagen suggested the city prioritize envisioning and...
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

McKinney City Council declares intention to pursue redevelopment of city-owned properties downtown

The properties targeted for potential redevelopment include the current city hall, the development services building and two parking lots, according to the presentation. (Courtesy city of McKinney) McKinney City Council is interested in pursuing the potential redevelopment of four city-owned properties in downtown McKinney. Four of the 22 city-owned properties...
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Transportation, public safety, revenue highlight Highland Village’s legislative priorities

The Highland Village city council heard recommendations for the 88th state legislature on Jan. 24. (Screenshot courtesy Highland Village) Sales tax, public safety, transportation and public park funding are just a few of the issues the Highland Village city council are prioritizing in the 88th Texas Legislature session. The council...
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Denton County Transportation Authority brings on new COO, fills four open positions

The DCTA filled four leadership positions, including Maurice Bell as chief operating officer. (Screenshot courtesy Denton County Transportation Authority) The Denton County Transportation Authority has named a new chief operating officer and filled three other open positions, officials announced in a release. Maurice Bell joined as COO, while Sherrelle Evans-Jones...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD announces tentative timeline for superintendent search

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD plans to hire a new superintendent by March 23. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) Grapevine-Colleyville ISD is getting closer to selecting a new superintendent for the district. The district posted a tentative schedule for the superintendent search timeline on its website. The application deadline is Feb. 6, and the trustees...
GRAPEVINE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy