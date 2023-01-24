Read full article on original website
Mayor Voelker shares City Hall progress, 2022 accomplishments in Richardson State of the City address
Richardson Mayor Paul Voelker shared the city’s goals in 2023 and highlighted accomplishments of the past year during the annual State of the City address Jan. 25 at the Charles W. Eisemann Center. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Richardson Mayor Paul Voelker shared the city’s goals in 2023 while highlighting accomplishments...
Frisco City Council adds infrastructure, community engagement to top 10 priorities for 2023
Frisco City Council added planning and delivery of infrastructure to its list of top 10 priorities for 2023. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact) Frisco City Council added roads and infrastructure, and community engagement to its top 10 list of priorities this year. Council Member Tammy Meinershagen suggested the city prioritize envisioning and...
Candidate filings for City Council, school board received in Frisco
The candidate filing period for City Council and school board elections is open until 5 p.m. Feb. 17. (Colby Farr/Community Impact Newspaper) Candidate applications have been filed for the upcoming May election cycle, including four candidates for City Council seats and one candidate for the Frisco ISD board of trustees.
Colleyville council approves 60-foot billboard on SH 121
A proposed rendering of a 60-foot billboard was presented to the Colleyville City Council and approved during the Jan. 17 meeting. The billboard will be near the city limits off of SH 121. (Rendering courtesy Burkett Media) A 60-foot billboard will be coming off SH 121 in Colleyville after the...
Senior Home Repair Program to provide assistance to Dallas seniors
The Dallas City Council approved funding for the city’s Senior Home Repair Program during a Jan. 25 regular meeting. (Courtesy city of Dallas) The Dallas City Council approved funding for the city’s Senior Home Repair Program during a Jan. 25 regular meeting. The program will offer approved applicants...
McKinney City Council declares intention to pursue redevelopment of city-owned properties downtown
The properties targeted for potential redevelopment include the current city hall, the development services building and two parking lots, according to the presentation. (Courtesy city of McKinney) McKinney City Council is interested in pursuing the potential redevelopment of four city-owned properties in downtown McKinney. Four of the 22 city-owned properties...
Transportation, public safety, revenue highlight Highland Village’s legislative priorities
The Highland Village city council heard recommendations for the 88th state legislature on Jan. 24. (Screenshot courtesy Highland Village) Sales tax, public safety, transportation and public park funding are just a few of the issues the Highland Village city council are prioritizing in the 88th Texas Legislature session. The council...
Denton County Transportation Authority brings on new COO, fills four open positions
The DCTA filled four leadership positions, including Maurice Bell as chief operating officer. (Screenshot courtesy Denton County Transportation Authority) The Denton County Transportation Authority has named a new chief operating officer and filled three other open positions, officials announced in a release. Maurice Bell joined as COO, while Sherrelle Evans-Jones...
Lights to be added to sports court on Rolling Acres in Argyle
Argyle Town Council approved the addition of lights at a sports court on Rolling Acres Drive. (Courtesy town of Argyle) Argyle Town Council approved the installation of lights at a sports court on Rolling Acres Drive. The Jan. 23 approval comes after a recommendation from the Argyle Planning and Zoning...
Lewisville fire department relocates to temporary facility
The Lewisville Fire Administration relocated to a temporary facility Jan. 23. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Lewisville Fire Administration completed relocation to a temporary facility on Jan. 23. The department moved from 188 N. Valley Parkway to 1955 Lakeway Drive, Ste. 230. Fire Station No. 1 also relocated to 1150 McGee Lane on Jan. 23.
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD announces tentative timeline for superintendent search
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD plans to hire a new superintendent by March 23. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) Grapevine-Colleyville ISD is getting closer to selecting a new superintendent for the district. The district posted a tentative schedule for the superintendent search timeline on its website. The application deadline is Feb. 6, and the trustees...
Flower Mound council moves forward with Chinn Chapel Soccer Complex drainage project
Flower Mound Town Council moved forward with the Chinn Chapel Soccer Complex drainage project with its approval of a construction agreement during a Jan. 17 council meeting. (Samantha Douty/Community Impact) Flower Mound Town Council approved $530,511 for improvements to the Chinn Chapel Soccer Complex. The funding will go toward a...
No-parking zone established on 13th/14th Connector in Plano
Plano City Council established a no-parking zone on 13th/14th Connector. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Plano residents will no longer be able to park on most of 13th/14th Connector, a side road between US 75 and G Avenue that turns into 14th Street. Plano City Council approved an ordinance establishing a no-parking...
Lewisville celebrates Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center groundbreaking
Lewisville held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center on Jan. 20. (Courtesy city of Lewisville) Lewisville held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center at 188 N. Valley Parkway on Jan. 20. The facility will replace the city’s aging police department and Central Fire Station.
City approves digital split-flap monument sign for Grapevine Main Station
The Grapevine Main sign will be located along East Dallas Road and appear similar to a railway transit sign. (Rendering courtesy city of Grapevine) A new sign, stylized as a vintage split-flap design seen in railway stations, will be built near Grapevine Main Station. Grapevine City Council unanimously approved the...
Possible Sprouts Farmers Market planned for East McKinney
Director of Engineering Gary Graham explained the cause for city staff's disapproval of the requested variance at the Jan. 17 meeting. (Courtesy city of McKinney) Discussion of a retail development coming to East McKinney indicated the potential for a Sprouts Farmers Market grocery store, according to a Jan. 17 City Council meeting.
Garages of America to build 3-story storage complex in East Frisco
Garages of America sells individual customizable suites for customers to store their cars and are specifically designed to hold luxury show cars, according to its website. (Rendering courtesy Garages of America) Garages of America, a self-storage car garage facility, is about to break ground on five garage buildings for Frisco...
US 380 widening project in Frisco to move forward in 2023
Work began in April to widen US 380 near Frisco. Crews are working on the southern portion of the road, so traffic has been shifted to the north side of US 380. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact Newspaper) A project to widen US 380 in Frisco is expected to move forward in...
McKinney ISD approves winter storm water damage repair costs
The main damage at Evans Middle School was caused by a sprinkler line break near the north entrance, causing water damage to both gym floors. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) Evans Middle School and Glen Oaks Elementary School saw burst pipes due to low temperatures over the 2022-23 winter break. MISD board...
Dallas looks to renovate historic venue at White Rock Lake's Winfrey Point
The event venue at Winfrey Point is set to receive repairs of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system; painting the interior; and replacing of the roof with other restoration initiatives to follow according to city officials. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) The Dallas Park and Recreation Department was presented $151,000 by...
