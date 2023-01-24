Read full article on original website
Post Register
Senate education committee meeting ends abruptly Wednesday. What happened?
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — We're learning more about the abrupt end to the state senate’s education committee Wednesday, after a twist in committee decorum. It appears Sen. Brian Lenney (R-Nampa) may have tricked the education committee chairman into agreeing to add a draft bill that wasn’t supposed to be heard yet on to Thursday's agenda.
Post Register
Oregon's 2022 high school graduation rate increases to 81.3%, 2nd highest in state history
Oregon’s graduation rate is on the rise, marking the second highest in state history, with all student groups showing at least some improvement year-over-year. The Oregon Department of Education said 81.3% of the class of 2022 graduated, up from 80.6% the previous year. As of 2021, the national average was 85.3%.
Post Register
Idaho Police Chiefs response to Tyre Nichols death
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Chiefs of Police Association responds to the video released showing five police officers beating Tyre Nichols to death in Memphis, Tennessee. "After viewing the video of what occurred in Memphis, the Idaho Chiefs of Police Association is disheartened that these five (5) officers could be so void of human empathy and compassion that they would commit such a horrendous criminal act, an act which is really an affront to our very profession and our mission to protect and to serve.
Post Register
The coldest air of the season is on the way
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — We're going to be seeing some changes in the pattern starting tomorrow as a cold front will move into the Gem State. This will bring snowfall to the mountains on Friday with a slight chance of snow in the Treasure Valley. A stronger, second front will move through the area Saturday night and Sunday. This will bring more snow up in the mountains with the possibility of some light accumulations in the valley.
Post Register
Lori Vallow Daybell wants her case dismissed
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Lori Vallow Daybell, through her attorneys, filed a motion to dismiss her case due to the lack of a speedy trial. The motion states that the court has violated Vallow Daybell's 6th amendment right to a speedy trial because the government requested more time and the court granted it by moving Vallow Daybell's trial date to January 9, 2023, and then again to April 3, 2023. Her defense team argues that even with the 40-day delay for a competency review from October 2022 to November 2022, it does not justify the trial being set three years after she was arrested.
Post Register
Arctic cold front headed our way
BOISE, IDAHO (CBS2) — An arctic front will move into the region beginning today and bringing colder temperatures to our area. Scattered snow showers are likely to hit our area throughout the day today as the arctic front moves through. Little to no accumulation here in the valley, but the mountain regions could see up to 2 inches today.
Post Register
Farm where 4 were killed had separate shooting last summer
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The shooting that left four dead at a California mushroom farm on Monday was at least the second time an employee tried to kill a coworker on the property, records show. Martin Medina, a manager at California Terra Garden, was charged with attempted murder after...
Post Register
DC man sentenced to 13 years in prison after killing father in front of his 2 children
WASHINGTON (7News) — A D.C. man was sentenced to a 13-year prison term on Thursday for killing a man in broad daylight in March of 2022, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced. 28-year-old Jarell Harris was arrested in May of 2022 after he became...
