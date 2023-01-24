Boise, ID (CBS2) — Lori Vallow Daybell, through her attorneys, filed a motion to dismiss her case due to the lack of a speedy trial. The motion states that the court has violated Vallow Daybell's 6th amendment right to a speedy trial because the government requested more time and the court granted it by moving Vallow Daybell's trial date to January 9, 2023, and then again to April 3, 2023. Her defense team argues that even with the 40-day delay for a competency review from October 2022 to November 2022, it does not justify the trial being set three years after she was arrested.

