Do I legally have to carry an ID in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It is a known fact that Illinois residents must have a driver’s license, to get behind the wheel of a car, but do they still need to carry an ID if they are not driving? The short answer is no, they do not. Illinois law, and U.S. law in general, does […]
Illinois is NOT the Worst State to Retire in…But its Close.
A website ranked all the states from best to worst for retirement in 2023 and Illinois is not dead last...but it's close. Here are the rankings, and why does Illinois rank so low?. WalletHub.com has unveiled their 2023 Best States to Retire and shocker (not really) Illinois is near the...
Where is Illinois on the List of the ‘Fastest Talking’ States?
A website ranked all the states from the "Fastest Talkers" to the "Slowest Talkers" and you may be shocked to see where Illinois is on this list, we were... According to the website preply.com, and its list of The Fastest and Slowest Talking States, Illinois is one of the 10 SLOWEST talking states in the country. Illinois ranks 41st on the list with only 4.96 syllables per second, the only states that talk slower than Illinois are all southern states like Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, and South Carolina. On the site they say...
Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’
There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
Need housing help in Illinois? Check your eligibility and apply for Homeowners Assistance Program to get up to $60,000
Is it worth living in Illinois? Many of you may say 'no,' but I feel that Illinois is worth living with family. One of the core benefits of making Illinois your hometown is that you get to know many friendly and cooperative people.
Is Illinois Really Home to the Most Dangerous Ghost Town in US?
I found a claim that I think is worth debating. Is Illinois really home to the most dangerous ghost town in America? Some statistics say yes, but let's dig deeper to see if it's really true. Travel with a Wiseguy is a fun YouTube channel that does exactly what you'd...
Take a Hike! See Some of the Most Amazing Waterfalls in Illinois
As you're planning your spring and summer trips you might want to put these hidden Illinois gems on a bucket list to visit this year. The weather will be warm soon and most of us will be breaking free from staying inside for the winter months. Some of us will be getting out more for walks and hikes, onlyinyourstate.com put together a great list of some hidden waterfalls in Illinois that you have to see for yourself. Some of the places are close by, others you will need to take a drive, but if you need to get away for the weekend I would definitely add these trails to your list.
Pet Site Claims Illinois One of the Worst Places to Be a Dog
I want to be clear this is not a statement made by me. I happen to think that Illinois people do a fine job taking care of their dogs. However, there's a major pet website that disagrees and claims the Land of Lincoln is one of the worst places to be a dog ever.
Illinois residents begin receiving money from Snapchat lawsuit settlement
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some residents in Illinois have begun receiving payments as a result of a settlement with Snapchat over its use of biometric data. According to NBC Chicago, residents have reported receiving payments by direct deposit, for a total of $16.35. The Snapchat lawsuit is similar to previous class-action suits against Facebook and Google, alleging the […]
Dirtiest City in Illinois Is Not The One That You Think It Is
There is one positive aspect of getting a fresh, white snowfall blanketing the city over and over. It gives an appearance that everything is clean and bright, but we all know what lurks beneath. Every community has its areas that are less visibly pleasing, whether it's an industrial park or...
Did Illinois Woman Really Call Cops After Pizza Wasn’t Delivered?
This woman in Illinois must have been really hungry because she called the police after it didn't arrive at her house. Using Food Delivery Service Can Be Great Or Frustrating. Personally, I gave up on getting my meals delivered years ago. It would take a long time and usually arrived cold. Plus, things would be missing. Basically, a huge disappointment. For me, it's just faster, easier, and more reliable to go pick it up. I know the system has grown and improved drastically over the past couple of years with all these third-party delivery services available but there still can be mistakes with your order.
Some Illinois School Districts Pay Teachers Up To And Over 100K
Data compilation site Niche says that Illinois is one best states in the country for teacher salaries, with one Illinois school district being highlighted as the best place to teach, another Illinois school district grabbing the #2 spot, and yet a third district being named the 3rd best place to teach in America.
Illinois reacts to Tyre Nichols video showing fatal Memphis traffic stop
CPD Supt. Brown called the video "extremely difficult to watch."
Illinois School Warns Students/Parents Of “Stranger-Danger” App
For many of us, the phrase "Don't talk to strangers" was just one of those things that you, as a kid, frequently heard from the adults in your life. I then turned around and said the same thing to my own kids to protect them from life's potential predators. But,...
AOL Corp
Illinois Food Stamps Schedule: When Payments Hit Link Cards in February 2023
SNAP is a U.S. Department of Agriculture anti-hunger program that boosts the food budget of low-income households. The Department of Human Services administers SNAP in Illinois, and participants can expect their benefit payments to be deposited monthly on the Illinois Link Card, the state’s version of the EBT card.
More sheriffs speak out against Illinois' gun ban
(The Center Square) – More downstate Illinois sheriffs stand by their statements that they will not enforce the state's gun and magazine ban. State Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Tuetopolis, hosted a media availability on Wednesday alongside sheriffs from Crawford and Jasper counties. The focus was on the state's gun and magazine ban, which was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker earlier this month. ...
This Is The Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Illinois
A rose by any other name would still smell as sweet. And a city with a lewd-sounding name can still be a fantastic city to live in. But it can also make you laugh at how it sounds. Below you'll see the most lewd-sounding city names from all across the...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Lawsuit Filed in Illinois Over Tiny ‘Fireball Cinnamon' Bottles That Contain No Whiskey
Tiny bottles of alcoholic beverages have become a regularly featured item in certain stores, but what about tiny bottles that look like Fireball Whisky, but don't actually have any whiskey?. They're called simply "Fireball Cinnamon" and they're the source of a new lawsuit filed in Cook County. The suit, filed...
Experts Say One of the Best Road Trips to Take is in Illinois
Planning your spring break or summer vacation? You might want to take an epic road trip this year. there's nothing like packing up the car and hitting the road and if you planning on doing just that you might want to add the famous Route 66 to your trip. The famous highway was just named by TripSavvy one of the eight best road trips to take in the midwest. It's one of those iconic roads in America I think no matter where you are going you should take it at least once.
