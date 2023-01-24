ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 2

Related
97ZOK

Where is Illinois on the List of the ‘Fastest Talking’ States?

A website ranked all the states from the "Fastest Talkers" to the "Slowest Talkers" and you may be shocked to see where Illinois is on this list, we were... According to the website preply.com, and its list of The Fastest and Slowest Talking States, Illinois is one of the 10 SLOWEST talking states in the country. Illinois ranks 41st on the list with only 4.96 syllables per second, the only states that talk slower than Illinois are all southern states like Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, and South Carolina. On the site they say...
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’

There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
ANNA, IL
97ZOK

Take a Hike! See Some of the Most Amazing Waterfalls in Illinois

As you're planning your spring and summer trips you might want to put these hidden Illinois gems on a bucket list to visit this year. The weather will be warm soon and most of us will be breaking free from staying inside for the winter months. Some of us will be getting out more for walks and hikes, onlyinyourstate.com put together a great list of some hidden waterfalls in Illinois that you have to see for yourself. Some of the places are close by, others you will need to take a drive, but if you need to get away for the weekend I would definitely add these trails to your list.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois residents begin receiving money from Snapchat lawsuit settlement

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some residents in Illinois have begun receiving payments as a result of a settlement with Snapchat over its use of biometric data. According to NBC Chicago, residents have reported receiving payments by direct deposit, for a total of $16.35. The Snapchat lawsuit is similar to previous class-action suits against Facebook and Google, alleging the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Did Illinois Woman Really Call Cops After Pizza Wasn’t Delivered?

This woman in Illinois must have been really hungry because she called the police after it didn't arrive at her house. Using Food Delivery Service Can Be Great Or Frustrating. Personally, I gave up on getting my meals delivered years ago. It would take a long time and usually arrived cold. Plus, things would be missing. Basically, a huge disappointment. For me, it's just faster, easier, and more reliable to go pick it up. I know the system has grown and improved drastically over the past couple of years with all these third-party delivery services available but there still can be mistakes with your order.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Some Illinois School Districts Pay Teachers Up To And Over 100K

Data compilation site Niche says that Illinois is one best states in the country for teacher salaries, with one Illinois school district being highlighted as the best place to teach, another Illinois school district grabbing the #2 spot, and yet a third district being named the 3rd best place to teach in America.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

More sheriffs speak out against Illinois' gun ban

(The Center Square) – More downstate Illinois sheriffs stand by their statements that they will not enforce the state's gun and magazine ban. State Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Tuetopolis, hosted a media availability on Wednesday alongside sheriffs from Crawford and Jasper counties. The focus was on the state's gun and magazine ban, which was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker earlier this month. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

This Is The Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Illinois

A rose by any other name would still smell as sweet. And a city with a lewd-sounding name can still be a fantastic city to live in. But it can also make you laugh at how it sounds. Below you'll see the most lewd-sounding city names from all across the...
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Experts Say One of the Best Road Trips to Take is in Illinois

Planning your spring break or summer vacation? You might want to take an epic road trip this year. there's nothing like packing up the car and hitting the road and if you planning on doing just that you might want to add the famous Route 66 to your trip. The famous highway was just named by TripSavvy one of the eight best road trips to take in the midwest. It's one of those iconic roads in America I think no matter where you are going you should take it at least once.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

97ZOK

Rockford, IL
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy