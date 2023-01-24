ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas emerging as the favorite for 2024 LB Tyanthony Smith

By Cami Griffin
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sQiaM_0kPaz9Yt00

Texas is starting to gain some momentum on the recruiting trail for the 2024 class.

Steve Sarkisian and his staff are putting the finishing touches on another top five recruiting class in the country for 2023, their second consecutive year of doing so.

If Texas is able to steadily increase the on-field production, there’s no reason that the Longhorns can’t find the same success for the 2024 class.

On Monday, a 247Sports crystal ball prediction was entered in favor of Texas for three-star linebacker Tyanthony Smith. The Jasper (TX) native is rated the No. 25 linebacker in the country for the 2024 class, according to 247Sports.

He was a Texas District 10-4A D-II first-team selection at inside linebacker as a sophomore in 2021. Smith concluded the season with 99 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception.

