ONE PERSON KILLED IN CRASH THURSDAY NIGHT IN CENTER TOWNSHIP
One person was killed Thursday night in a two-vehicle crash on Route 119 in Center Township. Indiana County 911 reported that State Police, Citizens’ Ambulance and the Homer City fire department were dispatched at 11:26 PM to Route 119 South near the intersection with Lucerne Road. When troopers got to the scene, they found that one of the drivers fled the scene on foot, while another person was receiving first aid. Police determined that a Chevy Cobalt driven by 28-year-old Elias Lopez Jimenez of Indiana went into the opposite lane of traffic and collided nearly head-on with a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Christopher Sipes of Greensburg. A backseat passenger in Sipes’ car, identified only as a 30-year-old Jeanette man, suffered serious injuries and later died at Indiana Regional Medical Center as a result of his injuries. His name has not been released as next-of-kin have not been notified yet.
Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash on Carson Hill Road
BRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in DuBois have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Brady Township. According to a release issued by PSP DuBois on Wednesday, January 25, this crash happened on Carson Hill Road, in Brady Township, Clearfield County, around 6:04 p.m. on Thursday, January 12.
Tractor-Trailer ‘Traveling Too Fast for Conditions’ Leaves Roadway, Strikes Embankment on I-80
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police say tractor-trailer traveling too fast for roadway conditions went through a median and struck an embankment on Interstate 80 in Washington Township. According to PSP DuBois, this crash happened at 2:10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on Interstate 80 west, in...
Man Arrested Following Vehicle Pursuit in White Township
WHITE TWP., Pa. – An Ohio man who fled from a traffic stop was taken into custody on Thursday, January 26, following a successful Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) Maneuver. The suspect, a 34-year-old male, of Toledo, Ohio, is currently in Pennsylvania State Police custody, and there is no danger...
FIREFIGHTERS DEAL WITH CRASHES, LINES DOWN OVER THE LAST 24 HOURS
Indiana County first responders had a busy afternoon on Thursday as more winter weather came through the area. The first incident was on East Brown Street in Blairsville Borough. The Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments were called out at 1:23 PM to aid the Blairsville Police Department with what was initially termed a miscellaneous incident. Black Lick fire fighters say they were asked to assist with a “forcible entry” to a home, but police cancelled all fire units. Blairsville Police Chief Lou Sacco confirmed the incident was a medical-related call.
911: Two homes heavily damaged in Big Run blaze
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Officials in Jefferson County say two homes were heavily damaged in a fire Wednesday night in Big Run. 911 dispatchers say several crews were called to the blaze, located along the 100 block of East Main Street (Route 119), around 7:30 p.m. Authorities say...
Victim in Parkway East crash near turnpike early Thursday has been identified
A passenger in a van was killed Thursday morning in a crash on the Parkway East in Monroeville, according to state police. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Fannie Stoltzfus, 84, of Romulus. The van was traveling near the on-ramp for the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Troopers...
Corsica Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 28
ROSE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash regarding a Corsica man who was injured during a rollover crash on Route 28 in Rose Township. According to a release issued by PSP Punxsutawney on Tuesday, January 24, the crash happened at 3:39 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17, on State Route 28, in Rose Township, Jefferson County.
State police respond to head-on collision
State police were called to a head-on collision this morning. The crash occurred around 8:50 a.m. along Hopwood Coolspring Road in North Union Township, Fayette County, according to a 911 dispatcher. The dispatcher initially told Channel 11 a PennDOT truck was involved and that there were injuries reported, but a...
Punxsy Woman Loses Control of SUV, Strikes Guide Rails on Both Sides of Bells Mills Cloe Road
BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney have released the details of a crash that occurred on Bells Mills Cloe Road on January 17. According to a release issued by PSP Punxsutawney on Tuesday, January 24, this crash occurred on Bells Mills Cloe Road, in Bell Township, Jefferson County, around 10:56 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17.
911: One person transported following early morning rollover crash on Route 56
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Cambria County 911 officials say one person was transported to Conemaugh Hospital early Wednesday morning following a single-vehicle, rollover crash along Route 56. Dispatchers say crews were called to the scene of the crash, in the area of the Route 56 bypass and the Singer...
Two Local Individuals Injured in Collision in New Bethlehem Borough
NEW BETHLEHEM BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Two elderly passengers were injured in a two-vehicle accident on Route 28 in New Bethlehem Borough on Tuesday morning. According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened around 6:07 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, on Broad Street (State Route 28), in New Bethlehem Borough, Clarion County.
Woman, child injured in head-on collision with PennDOT truck
A woman and child were injured in a head-on collision with a PennDOT truck this morning. The crash occurred around 8:50 a.m. along Hopwood Coolspring Road in North Union Township, Fayette County, according to a 911 dispatcher. The PennDOT vehicle went into a ditch. The driver was not injured. The...
1 killed after crash shuts down PA turnpike entrance ramps in Monroeville
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A deadly crash shut down the Pennsylvania Turnpike entrance ramps from Route 22 East and Interstate 376 East in Monroeville on Thursday morning. The crash happened a little after 5:30 a.m. State police said a van lost control, hitting a guiderail and then driving down an...
Vehicle crashes into pole, causing Allegheny County road closure
Gibsonia Road, Route 910, is closed at Fawn Valley Shopping Plaza due to a vehicle crash and a utility pole being knocked down. A member of the West Deer Volunteer Fire Company told Channel 11 that a second pole fell, so they anticipate the road will be closed for some time as crews work to clear the scene.
VACANT HOUSE CATCHES FIRE IN BIG RUN
Last evening a vacant house that was being renovated caught on fire on East Main Street in Big Run and spread between two residences. Today’s Punxsutawney Spirit cites reports from the scene where several fire companies assisted the Big Run Area VFC and rescued two people who were at home next door while their house caught fire.
1 taken to hospital after rollover crash in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was taken to Conemaugh hospital following a rollover crash on RT 56 in Johnstown Wednesday morning. The accident happened around 5:50 a.m. on Jan. 25 on RT 56 at the bypass area of the Singer Road overpass, according to Cambria County 911. One person was taken to Conemaugh […]
Tractor-trailer hits two houses, overturns on Fayette County road
A tractor-trailer overturned, hitting two houses before coming to rest on a Fayette County road this morning. The crash occurred around 9:18 a.m. in the 1200 block of Springfield Pike, Connellsville Township. The driver and a dog in the cab were not injured. No other injuries were reported, according to...
Tractor-trailer crash leaves heavy damage along Fayette County road
Route 711 is back open after crews spent much of the day cleaning up a tractor-trailer crash in Fayette County. It happened along Springfield Pike in Connellsville Township. The road was closed between the two intersections with McCoy Hollow Road for hours as crews worked to clear the debris. Sky...
State police investigating situation involving intimate photos of former Baden Borough police chief
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania state police are investigating a situation involving intimate photos of the former Baden Borough police chief, Channel 11 has confirmed. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Baden Borough police chief steps down suddenly after pending investigation. Police said the images involving the former chief and another victim...
