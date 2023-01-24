ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
wccsradio.com

ONE PERSON KILLED IN CRASH THURSDAY NIGHT IN CENTER TOWNSHIP

One person was killed Thursday night in a two-vehicle crash on Route 119 in Center Township. Indiana County 911 reported that State Police, Citizens’ Ambulance and the Homer City fire department were dispatched at 11:26 PM to Route 119 South near the intersection with Lucerne Road. When troopers got to the scene, they found that one of the drivers fled the scene on foot, while another person was receiving first aid. Police determined that a Chevy Cobalt driven by 28-year-old Elias Lopez Jimenez of Indiana went into the opposite lane of traffic and collided nearly head-on with a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Christopher Sipes of Greensburg. A backseat passenger in Sipes’ car, identified only as a 30-year-old Jeanette man, suffered serious injuries and later died at Indiana Regional Medical Center as a result of his injuries. His name has not been released as next-of-kin have not been notified yet.
HOMER CITY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash on Carson Hill Road

BRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in DuBois have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Brady Township. According to a release issued by PSP DuBois on Wednesday, January 25, this crash happened on Carson Hill Road, in Brady Township, Clearfield County, around 6:04 p.m. on Thursday, January 12.
DUBOIS, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Man Arrested Following Vehicle Pursuit in White Township

WHITE TWP., Pa. – An Ohio man who fled from a traffic stop was taken into custody on Thursday, January 26, following a successful Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) Maneuver. The suspect, a 34-year-old male, of Toledo, Ohio, is currently in Pennsylvania State Police custody, and there is no danger...
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
wccsradio.com

FIREFIGHTERS DEAL WITH CRASHES, LINES DOWN OVER THE LAST 24 HOURS

Indiana County first responders had a busy afternoon on Thursday as more winter weather came through the area. The first incident was on East Brown Street in Blairsville Borough. The Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments were called out at 1:23 PM to aid the Blairsville Police Department with what was initially termed a miscellaneous incident. Black Lick fire fighters say they were asked to assist with a “forcible entry” to a home, but police cancelled all fire units. Blairsville Police Chief Lou Sacco confirmed the incident was a medical-related call.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

911: Two homes heavily damaged in Big Run blaze

Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Officials in Jefferson County say two homes were heavily damaged in a fire Wednesday night in Big Run. 911 dispatchers say several crews were called to the blaze, located along the 100 block of East Main Street (Route 119), around 7:30 p.m. Authorities say...
explorejeffersonpa.com

Corsica Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 28

ROSE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash regarding a Corsica man who was injured during a rollover crash on Route 28 in Rose Township. According to a release issued by PSP Punxsutawney on Tuesday, January 24, the crash happened at 3:39 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17, on State Route 28, in Rose Township, Jefferson County.
CORSICA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

State police respond to head-on collision

State police were called to a head-on collision this morning. The crash occurred around 8:50 a.m. along Hopwood Coolspring Road in North Union Township, Fayette County, according to a 911 dispatcher. The dispatcher initially told Channel 11 a PennDOT truck was involved and that there were injuries reported, but a...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Two Local Individuals Injured in Collision in New Bethlehem Borough

NEW BETHLEHEM BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Two elderly passengers were injured in a two-vehicle accident on Route 28 in New Bethlehem Borough on Tuesday morning. According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened around 6:07 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, on Broad Street (State Route 28), in New Bethlehem Borough, Clarion County.
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
wpxz1041fm.com

VACANT HOUSE CATCHES FIRE IN BIG RUN

Last evening a vacant house that was being renovated caught on fire on East Main Street in Big Run and spread between two residences. Today’s Punxsutawney Spirit cites reports from the scene where several fire companies assisted the Big Run Area VFC and rescued two people who were at home next door while their house caught fire.
BIG RUN, PA
WTAJ

1 taken to hospital after rollover crash in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was taken to Conemaugh hospital following a rollover crash on RT 56 in Johnstown Wednesday morning. The accident happened around 5:50 a.m. on Jan. 25 on RT 56 at the bypass area of the Singer Road overpass, according to Cambria County 911. One person was taken to Conemaugh […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy