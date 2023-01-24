One person was killed Thursday night in a two-vehicle crash on Route 119 in Center Township. Indiana County 911 reported that State Police, Citizens’ Ambulance and the Homer City fire department were dispatched at 11:26 PM to Route 119 South near the intersection with Lucerne Road. When troopers got to the scene, they found that one of the drivers fled the scene on foot, while another person was receiving first aid. Police determined that a Chevy Cobalt driven by 28-year-old Elias Lopez Jimenez of Indiana went into the opposite lane of traffic and collided nearly head-on with a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Christopher Sipes of Greensburg. A backseat passenger in Sipes’ car, identified only as a 30-year-old Jeanette man, suffered serious injuries and later died at Indiana Regional Medical Center as a result of his injuries. His name has not been released as next-of-kin have not been notified yet.

HOMER CITY, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO