Read full article on original website
Dennis Quealy
3d ago
The biggest problem with these nursing homes is the deceitful, criminal cult that owns them. They rip off the workers, the patients and the taxpayers and democrats always support this cult.
Reply(2)
3
Enid
3d ago
Our Military and our Elderly, should be given excellent medical care.... I'm sure with the misuse and abuse of our tax dollars, our State can scare up the money to take care of the folks that had worked hard and need quality help, Now..‼️‼️
Reply
2
Related
Child Care Vouchers for homeless and low-income NY households: See if your family is eligible for cash assistance
Taking good care of children can be tough, especially if you live in an expensive state like New York. Still, our parents try their best to provide us with all the comforts and luxuries. No matter what, they try to keep us safe and free from tension.
New York State civil service exam: Application period for entry-level investigative positions now open
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The New York State Department of Civil Service (DCS) announced that the application period is now open for New York’s entry-level investigative civil service exams. The open-competitive exams are an opportunity to start a career with New York State. They will be held as in-person...
wdkx.com
NY Vaccine Mandate Overturned Will Not Rehire Unvaccinated Healthcare Workers
The Covid-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers has been lifted. However, Governor Kathy Hochul is indicating that the overturning will not allow any unvaccinated individuals to return to their roles. The mandate, which asked hospitals and nursing homes throughout the state to develop individual policies enforcing vaccinations, was implemented by then-Governor Andrew Cuomo in 2021. Governor Hochul extended it the following year.
RGH nurses call on leadership for fair contract, highlighting state vaccine mandate
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The nurses union at Rochester General Hospital is continuing calls on leadership to settle a fair contract for workers. It follows an ongoing staffing crisis, where nurses say their needs aren’t being met. This, in addition to the recent debate from lawmakers of a continuation on New York’s vaccine mandate for […]
wwnytv.com
Nursing shortage to be focus of hospital picket
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An informational picket is planned next week at Watertown’s Samaritan Medical Center to bring awareness to what nurses, and the New York State Nurses Association say is a much larger, national problem. With staffing shortages, nurses say caseloads are too high. “Nurses just have...
wwnytv.com
State says 3 north country schools under fiscal stress
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - The number of school districts under financial stress may be down in New York state, but three north country schools find themselves on that list. Both Lisbon Central and Colton-Pierrepont Central school districts in St. Lawrence County are susceptible to fiscal stress. This...
Family Housing Program for low-income NY homeowners: Check eligibility and join to get $50,000
2022 saw a high rate of inflation in different parts of the United States. Many Americans lost their jobs, and the housing costs touched the sky. Thankfully, some financial relief programs and grants are there to help people out. One of them is the Homeowner Program. If you apply for it and get approved, you may receive nearly $10,000 for utility and about $65,000 for each household. Here you can find the details of this program.
manhattantimesnews.com
Additional $234 million in SNAP benefits for NY $234 millones de dólares adicionales en beneficios SNAP para NY
New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for January. All SNAP households will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the state’s economy, announced Governor Kathy Hochul.
Join the Empire State Fellows Program and get $85,000: A life-changing opportunity for New Yorkers
It always feels good to work for thousands, especially when you are jobless and have a family to take care of. In New York, there is no shortage of relief programs or payments. These are meant to benefit people in one way or the other.
wdkx.com
Maximum SNAP Benefits For All New Yorkers In January
New Yorkers participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum allowance for the month of January. Governor Kathy Hochul announced all households — including those already at the maximum level of benefits — will receive additional funding this month following $234 million in federal funding. Those that would have received a monthly supplement of less than $95 will receive at least $95, representatives said. SNAP is a federally-funded program overseen by the NYS Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. Click Here To Read More.
16-Year-Old’s Must Do This Before Working in New York State
Are you 16 and thinking about getting a part-time job? Or maybe you are the parent of a 16-year-old and are wondering what they need to do before they start applying for jobs in our area?. There are important things to know, like do they need a work permit? Are...
informnny.com
New Yorkers push for minimum wage of $21.25/hour
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — New Yorkers are pushing for legislation that would raise the minimum wage to $21.25 an hour by 2027. Currently the state’s minimum wage is set at $14.20 an hour, or in certain parts of the state, $15 an hour. In her State of the State Address, Governor Hochul said she wants to index wages to match the rising cost of inflation, but advocates say they want to see an overall increase in the state’s minimum wage and then index it to match inflation. All of this happening just weeks after lawmakers voted in favor of a $32,000 pay raise for themselves.
nystateofpolitics.com
How will Hochul overhaul New York's alcohol laws?
Buried at the end of Gov. Kathy Hochul's book outlining her 2023 agenda was a pledge to overhaul New York's alcohol and beverage control laws -- regulations she called "byzantine" and out of date. How those laws change could have a wide-ranging effect on both businesses from restaurants to distributors...
Looming debt ceiling fight ‘economic nightmare’ for Upstate NY, Schumer says
Albany, N.Y. — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer on Tuesday warned of a looming financial crisis for upstate New Yorkers as a fight about raising the federal borrowing limit continues to rage in a divided Congress. Warring factions in the federal government are in gridlock about whether...
Syracuse’s biggest nursing home operator wins Central NY’s first legal weed license
Loretto, the operator of Central New York’s largest nursing home and other senior health care services, has been awarded the region’s first license to sell recreational marijuana. But the non-profit agency’s plans are still in the early stages. In statements, Loretto said the license was technically awarded to...
3 Long Island school districts named on state report of districts dealing with fiscal stress
A total of fourteen school districts statewide were designated in some level of fiscal stress under New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli's Fiscal Stress Monitoring System.
Cuomo staffers worked on $5M COVID book deal as 1K NYers died each day: report
Then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo had top administration staffers working on his self-aggrandizing, $5.1 million COVID-19 memoir at the height of the pandemic — as New York was losing around 1,000 residents a day to the deadly virus, a bombshell new report alleges. The conservative Empire Center for Public Policy said emails obtained under the state Freedom of Information Law showed that top Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa began directing staffers to compile information for her on March 30, 2020. “Who can do a timeline for me? call me to discuss,” DeRosa wrote at 7:58 a.m., according to the email. That was little more than two weeks after...
Temporary Assistance Program for poor families in New York: Check eligibility and apply to get your $789
New York is one of the most populated states in the country. With time, it has seen tremendous growth and a diversified economy. Despite all this, a large number of people are living in poverty.
Who Is Responsible For Removing Snow From Sidewalks In New York State
It's the first snowfall for 2023 and we could be see a lot of snow and ice by the time that we are done this week. The last thing that we want is for someone to slip and fall on the sidewalk in front of our home or apartment. if...
wwnytv.com
Congresswoman Tenney says NY’s energy policy will be ‘catastrophic’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - North country Congresswoman Claudia Tenney is not in support of New York state’s energy policy. The Hochul Administration continues to take New York away from using natural gas and relying on electricity instead. She’s calling for zero-emission new construction, with no on-site fossil fuel combustion by 2025 for smaller buildings, and by 2028 for larger buildings.
Comments / 6