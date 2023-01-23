ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

FBI search of Joe Biden's home reflects legal, political strategy

By ZEKE MILLER, ERIC TUCKER, COLLEEN LONG Associated Press
koamnewsnow.com
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Veracity Report

Days After Jim Jordan Announced Many FBI Whistleblowers Have Come Forward, Fmr. Top Trump Collusion Agent Arrested

54 Year old former NY Counterintelligence Agent for the FBI, Charles McGonigal was Arrested on Monday and charged with 4 felony counts of violating Russian Sanctions. Charles McGonigal is a former top FBI counterintelligence agent. He was also once the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York and was heavily involved in trying to uncover evidence against former President Donald Trump during the now-infamous Trump-Russia collusion investigation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy