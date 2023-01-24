Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mount Airy News
Hospital receives city architectural award
Mount Airy Parks & Recreation Appearance Commission’s John Rees poses for a photo with Northern Regional Hospital’s executive leadership team. Linda’s Healing & Prayer Garden at Northern Regional Hospital recently was presented with the Mount Airy Parks & Recreation Appearance Commission’s Architectural Excellence Award by John Rees and Mary Lou Allred.
Mount Airy News
SCC offering CPR class in February
Surry Community College is offering a CPR certification class in Mount Airy next month. The cclass will be held on Friday, Feb. 24, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Center for Public Safety, 1220 State St., Mount Airy. This class will certify students with the Healthcare Provider-level of...
Mount Airy News
Learning the lessons of failing forward
Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County. Growth mindset includes helping students learn to work hard, keep trying, and learn from their failures. As Dr. Carol Dweck in The New Psychology of Success says, “We often ask ourselves when we face challenges, will we succeed or fail? Will I look smart or dumb? Will I be accepted or rejected? Will I be a winner or a loser?”
Mount Airy News
WPAQ to mark 75th year on air
Much has happened in the past 75 years — including 14 American presidents and the enduring of several wars while musical, fashion and other tastes came and went, but a local radio station has remained constant since 1948. It was on Feb. 2 of that year — Groundhog Day...
Mount Airy News
Book Smarts
New titles available at the Mount Airy Public Library:. Targeted – Lynette Eason, Lynn H. Blackburn & Natalie Walters. The Thread Collectors – Shaunna J. Edwards – Alyson Richman. Something Old, Something New – Amy Clipston. A Hundred Crickets Singing – Cathy Gohlke. The American...
Mount Airy News
Police reports
• A Mount Airy woman has been arrested on a felony charge for allegedly stealing money from the store where she worked, according to city police reports. Angel Nichole Paredes, 28, of 240 Starlite Road, No. 14, is accused of larceny by employee through a scheme that was discovered in late December at IGA Mayberry Marketplace on Westfield Road and reported to police on Jan. 19.
Mount Airy News
Hounds nail 11 3-pointers to top Cards
East Surry’s Khloe Bennett (22) fights to make a steal against North Wilkes. Josie Tompkins (42), seen here shooting from the perimeter against Mount Airy earlier this season, hit a career-high five 3-pointers to lead North Surry over East Surry. Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News. Addie Phipps...
Mount Airy News
No. 1 Greyhounds survive Cardinal comeback
East Surry’s Brett Clayton (5) rises for a shot on the low block against North Wilkes. North Surry’s James McCreary (15) scores on a fast break against Starmount earlier this season. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News. East Surry’s Folger Boaz (2) lines up for a 3-point...
Comments / 0