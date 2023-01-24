ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Woman charged after officials say she defrauded insurance provider, filed 20 false claims

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman is charged with 20 counts of insurance fraud, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced today.

King said between Nov. 2016 and March 2020, Kesha Petty, 42, submitted 20 fraudulent prescription claims to Aetna Insurance so she could receive a reimbursement from her employer.

Officials say in total, Petty received over $228,000 from the fraudulent claims, with some individual payments reaching as high as $30,000.

“Upon investigation, our agents discovered that Ms. Petty’s prescription claims did not match Walgreens’ records,” said King. “Further, one record had a clearly visible watermark from a document editing program. I am extremely proud of our special agents for bringing an end to this costly case.”

Warrants have been filed against Petty in Gwinnett County, however, she has not been arrested at this time.

Comments / 15

2 Tall Jones
5d ago

in her brilliant mind, the first few times she did it, it got so good that she knew she was too smart to get caught ...she got greedy and here we are😜😡😡😡😝

