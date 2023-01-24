Read full article on original website
Gov. Greg Abbott joins Texas Rally of Life at the State Capitol
AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered at the Texas State Capitol for the Texas Rally of Life. This is the first rally since the overturn of Roe v. Wade, a landmark abortion case. Gov. Greg Abbott celebrated that decision and what his office has been able to accomplish in the last years as it worked to outlaw abortion in Texas.
Cancer-related death rates trending down in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — The rate of people dying from cancer in the U.S. has declined over the past three decades, according to a new report from the American Cancer Society. The U.S. cancer death rate has fallen 33% since 1991, and Texas is also seeing this downward trend. "As...
Texas School Safety Center releases Fall Intruder Detection Audit
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published in October 2022. Texans now have a clearer picture of how many schools are complying with state safety directives after the Texas School Safety Center released its Fall Intruder Detection Audit on Wednesday. It's a story the KVUE Defenders...
Ascension Texas says an agreement has been reached with Blue Cross Blue Shield
AUSTIN, Texas — Ascension Texas hospitals says that it has reached a contract agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) that will keep Ascension within the insurance company's in-network coverage. Earlier this month, KVUE reported that if the negotiations were left unresolved, BCBS could remove Ascension Texas hospitals from...
Growing number of SNAP theft, fraud in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Officials throughout the U.S are warning residents on how thieves are stealing benefits from low-income Americans, including Texas, making it harder for parents to feed their families. Criminals are installing card skimming devices onto payment systems at grocery stores and locations that accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance...
Texas lawmakers, advocates hold press conference on legislative solutions to fight human trafficking
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas lawmakers and advocates came together Tuesday to voice concerns and offer legislative solutions to fight human trafficking. At 10:30 a.m. at the Texas State Capitol, the nonprofit Children At Risk, dedicated co-sponsors, lawmakers and advocates gathered for the "Anti-human Trafficking Advocacy Day and Press Conference" to discuss efforts to prevent human trafficking, support survivors and penalize traffickers.
Proposed tallest skyscraper in Texas fails to receive approval
AUSTIN, Texas — What would be the tallest building in Texas has failed to receive approval to start construction. In an article from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), the skyscraper's developer, Wilson Capital, failed to gain approval from the City of Austin's Design Commission on Jan. 23. The denial...
SNAP benefits fraud affecting Central Texans
Criminals are targeting those using SNAP benefits, also known as the Lone Star Card, here in Central Texas. Here's what you need to know.
Texas leads the nation in job growth, new data shows
TEXAS, USA — New numbers show Texas is leading the nation in job creation. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Texas added 650,100 positions in 2022 – more than any other state. It also had the highest percent of seasonally adjusted total nonfarm jobs added over...
New power plant being built to support the Texas grid
AUSTIN, Texas — The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) will be building a new power plant to provide an additional 190 megawatts for the Texas power grid. The new plant, a peaker power plant, will be based in Central Texas and expected to be operational by 2025. Peaker power plants are used for a brief period of time and provide provide dispatchable power when demand for electricity is high. They have the ability to "ramp up and shut down in minutes," according to the release.
VP Kamala Harris shares Austin couple's miscarriage story on 50-year anniversary of Roe v. Wade
AUSTIN, Texas — On Sunday, the day that would have been the 50-year anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Vice President Kamala Harris shared one Austin couple's pregnancy story on her Instagram page. Vice President Harris captioned the video:. "Abortion bans put women’s lives at risk. On the commemoration of...
Texan Feminist Throwdown celebrates 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
AUSTIN, Texas — At the Distribution Hall in Downtown Austin, a feminist "throwdown" with Texan flair paid homage to what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. On Jan. 22, local speakers, musicians and women from all walks of life paid homage to Roe v. Wade with a one-night benefit concert that raised funds for The Lilith Fund, MOVE Texas and Black Mamas ATX.
Texas to increase salaries, starting pay at state hospitals, living centers
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is a KVUE Defenders report published in October 2022. The Texas Health and Human Services Committee (HHSC) has announced it is increasing salaries and starting pay for employees at state hospitals and living centers. The wage increase is to help not...
Point-in-Time count happening this week in Central Texas
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — This week, homeless coalitions in Central Texas will hit the streets as part of the Point-in-Time count. The Point-in-Time count happens statewide over a period of a couple weeks. It is run by the Texas Homeless Network, which works with coalitions like The Wilco Homeless Coalition.
Will recent rains ease drought conditions?
AUSTIN, Texas — An upper-level low-pressure system brought a plethora of weather conditions to the Lone Star State on Tuesday. Neighborhoods in North Texas experienced accumulations of snow, while areas closer to Central and East Texas were bombarded with rain. Counties northeast of Houston recorded the greatest of these...
Freezing rain possible for parts of Central Texas; Winter Storm Watch issued
AUSTIN, Texas — *A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Hill Country along with Travis and Williamson counties from 12 p.m. Monday until 12 p.m. Wednesday.*. A very winter-like week is ahead of us here in Central Texas. This will include a big drop in temperatures and also the chance for some freezing rain and icing issues. We have a busy forecast, so let's dive into the play-by-play.
Power outages across Central Texas on Tuesday morning
AUSTIN, Texas — As much needed rain comes across the Central Texas area, some residents might be waking up to the sound of raindrops and no power. Here's a brief look at the current outages across the area:. Pedernales Electric Co-op As of 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 24, six...
National Blood Donor Month highlights need for blood donors in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Every January is recognized as National Blood Donor Month. This month, We Are Blood (WRB), the sole provider and protector of blood to more than 40 hospitals and medical facilities in Central Texas, has a critical need for blood and platelet donations for local patients. "Starting...
Major price hike could be on the way for Americans who use gas to heat homes
AUSTIN, Texas — A new federal report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows a pretty steep increase in your gas bill could be on the way this winter. More than third of Texan households and around half of all American households use natural gas to heat their homes.
