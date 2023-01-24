2nd hiker missing on Mt. Baldy, actor Julian Sands still not located

As the search continues for missing hiker and actor Julian Sands in the Mt. Baldy area, a second search has begun for another missing hiker.

Sands was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area of Mt. Baldy on Jan. 13. Search and Rescue crews responded and began a search. However, dangerous weather conditions have hampered efforts since then.

Jin Chung

On Sunday, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue and the Fontana Sheriff’s Station were requested to search for missing hiker Jin Chung, a 75-year-old resident of Los Angeles.

Chung was last seen at around 6 a.m. He initially carpooled to Mt. Baldy with two others but separated from them when they arrived.

The group planned to meet back at the vehicle at 2 p.m. However, as the other hikers regrouped, Chung did not return and has not been seen or heard from since then.

Ground crews searched for Chung on Sunday night. A ground search was planned for Monday, weather permitting.

A high wind warning was issued on Monday, which prohibited the use of helicopters.

Julian Sands

The ground search for Chung has allowed for a secondary search of some of the areas previously searched to locate the 65-year-old Sands.

The search for Sands continued over the weekend. Before the wind advisory, helicopters and drones with infrared devices were used.

Sands, who lives in North Hollywood, was first reported missing by his wife, writer Eugenia Citkowitz after he embarked on a hike in the San Gabriel Mountains.

Sheriff’s officials on Friday reported that cell phone pings from Jan. 14 and 15 were delayed and showed Sands’ movement on Jan. 13.

Evidence of avalanches was spotted on the west side of the slopes earlier in the week, delaying ground search and rescue efforts.

Detectives have worked with California Office of Emergency Services officials with other cell phone forensic technology to pinpoint an exact location. No workable leads have been developed, authorities said.

The Sheriff's Department took to Twitter on Monday to confirm that the search for Sands continued and that the department would "continue to utilize the resources" it has at its disposal.

The department also shared a statement from the family of Sands, who extended their gratitude to the "heroic search teams" who continue to aid in the search for the missing British actor.

Sands has appeared in dozens of film and TV roles and has lived in the Los Angeles area for years with his wife. He is best known for his roles in such films as "A Room with a View," "The Killing Fields," "Warlock," "Naked Lunch," and "Leaving Las Vegas."

In a 2018 interview with The Guardian, Sands talked about his fixation with mountain climbing and the importance of embracing new adventures as he aged.

In another 2020 interview, Sands described himself as being his happiest “close to a mountain summit on a glorious cold morning.”

Sheriff’s officials ask anyone with information about the missing hikers to contact the Fontana Sheriff’s Station at 909-356-6767 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 909-387-8313.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: 2nd hiker missing on Mt. Baldy, actor Julian Sands still not located