Cazenovia, NY

New Woodstock man pleads guilty in Cazenovia high-speed fatal crash that killed 2

By Edward Harris, Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
 4 days ago

A New Woodstock man involved in a double-fatal crash in Cazenovia last July has pleaded guilty, according to a statement from Madison County District Attorney William Gabor’s office.

Gabor said 36-year-old Justin Haines pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree vehicular manslaughter and first-degree vehicular manslaughter on Thursday, Jan. 19, in Madison County. Haines was sentenced to between four to 12 years in prison by state Supreme Court Justice Patrick O’Sullivan.

In the early afternoon hours of July 20, 2022, Madison County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to state Route 92 near West Lake Road where Haines, the driver of a 2004 GMC Yukon SUV, was traveling east on the shoulder of the road at high speed and had lost control, moving into the westbound lane and striking a 2016 Ford Focus head on. Gabor said Haines was traveling at about 90 to 100 mph while under the influence of methamphetamine, amphetamine and THC.

The two occupants of the Ford Focus died as a result of the crash.

Driver Deborah Sorrentino, 69, of Syracuse, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in the vehicle, Augusta Sorrentino, 92, of Manlius, was transported to Upstate Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries.

Haines had to be extricated from the vehicle, which had overturned in the westbound lane. He was transported to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse where he was treated for minor injuries.

A third vehicle traveling eastbound had swerved to avoid the collision and struck Haines' vehicle, causing damage. The driver of that vehicle sustained minor injuries, was treated at the scene and released.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: New Woodstock man pleads guilty in Cazenovia high-speed fatal crash that killed 2

Utica Observer-Dispatch

