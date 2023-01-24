Read full article on original website
Racine & Me: Meet The Dave Braun Trio
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- The Dave Braun Trio joined us in studio to perform for this week's Ra-Sing & Me!. The group is made up of Dave, Paula and Pete Braun. "For more than 30 years, I have been performing with my jazz trio in the Midwest. I have been playing Friday nights at the Hob Nob Restaurant in Kenosha, WI since 1995. I have also been a regular at the Yardarm Bar and Grill since 1983. I started out by strumming chords on a ukulele when I was very young. My father, Joe Braun, is a locally well-known tenor banjo player from Racine, WI and the one who influenced me. I remember how I used to sit on the floor and watch him play melodies and chords on the banjo. His playing was so passionate that I could feel his heart coming right through the instrument. He showed me my first chords, the proper way to hold a pick, and the correct fingerings for scales. It was not until I was 19 when I started taking lessons from Gary Wolk to learn how to read music. Two years after that, I was accepted as a music major at the University of Wisconsin."
Schlesinger's Saturday Spotlight (1/28)...Couple of fundraisers featuring Milwaukee sports teams, big comedy event
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--On this snowy Saturday, we have a few fundraisers involving both the Bucks and Admirals. Plus a comedy show at an unexpected place.
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Dancer
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society introduced Milwaukee to Dancer, a four-month-old puppy who is the CBS 58 Pet of the Week. Julia Johns from WHS joined us on Friday, Jan. 27 to show off Dancer. This little guy is available to adopt right now at the WHS Milwaukee campus.
Chef Joya returns to Milwaukee for annual entrepreneurship summit
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- "I'm grateful, I'm blessed, it's definitely surreal." A Milwaukee native returns home for the annual MKE Business Now Entrepreneurship Summit. Adjoa Courtney is a chef and cookbook author known for transforming traditional recipes into vegan-friendly dishes. Since plant-based diets have become more popular, Chef Joya says...
CBS 58's own Iron Mike Curkov makes appearance at Mahone Middle School in Kenosha
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- "I'd like to give a big around of applause to CBS 58 News Anchor and pro wrestler, Mike Curkov!" Our own Iron Mike Curkov making a special appearance at Mahone Middle School in Kenosha today. And he'll be back very soon for the school's Horsepower...
Racine & Me: Library Updates & Job Services
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Julia Heiser with the Racine Public Library joined us to discuss the renovations finally complete at the library. Heiser also discussed LinkedIn Learning and job services available through the library. To learn more about the library, click here: Home | Racine Public Library (racinelibrary.info)
Milwaukee community leaders react to Tyre Nichols videos
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The release of the Tyre Nichols videos is once again forcing many in the Milwaukee community to grapple with the effects of police brutality. It's another brutal encounter, another life lost, and more heartache and anger. Before the videos were released, Milwaukee attorney Kimberly Motley said,...
Activists in Milwaukee march for Tyre Nichols
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- In Milwaukee, activists took to the streets chanting for justice for Tyre Nichols Sunday, the 29-year-old killed by Memphis police over a traffic stop early in January. Tensions surged when body camera footage of the incident was released, after five of the officers involved were charged.
Racine & Me: Community Calendar with Clay Classes & More
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us for this week's community calendar to discuss clay classes for kids and so much more!. You can learn more about each event here: Welcome to Racine County (realracine.com)
Warm drinks, chilly atmosphere: Ice Bar opens at The Wicked Hop in Milwaukee's Third Ward
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- This year's Ice Bar is officially open at The Wicked Hop in Milwaukee's Third Ward. This marks the 5th year of the restaurant's ice bar, with a bar top and sculptures specially crafted by sculptors from Art Below Zero. The team used Friday morning to put...
Feel Good Friday: Winter carnival, solar system show and more
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee finally looks and feels like a proper winter weekend. To learn about some fun activities to take advantage of despite the winter wonderland impacting travel, CBS 58 spoke with Joe Krauss from B93.3 on Friday, Jan. 27. He has information about a number of big...
The snow machine is shut off, and now we wait for the frigid air
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--This time of year it's not uncommon to get a blast of snow followed by some major cold air. This is what's happening the next few days. Don't expect freezing temperatures until next weekend. In the meantime, highs will struggle to get into the 20s on Sunday and then only teens for Monday and Tuesday. The coldest of the air mass will be Tuesday morning with subzero numbers for most of us and wind chill temps near -20. A Wind Chill Advisory might even be issued. But at least it'll be dry, allowing for us to clean up after this snow storm.
Late Afternoon Update: Moderate bands of snow impacting areas along and south of I94
Moderate to heavy band of snow is currently moving through Walworth, Racine, and Kenosha counties and will lift into southern Waukesha and Milwaukee counties over the next couple of hours. Snow rates within this band are around 1"/hr. It's dropping huge snowflakes and putting visibility under a quarter mile. Snow...
Snow emergencies declared across Southeastern Wisconsin
SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Several snow emergencies have been declared across Southeastern Wisconsin ahead of anticipated winter weather. The City of Milwaukee has declared a snow emergency for this evening into Monday morning. No parking will be allowed on the main streets from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. On...
5-year-old Delaney Krings passes away
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- 5-year-old Delaney Krings of Pewaukee has passed away. That's according to a Facebook post from her mother. Delaney had been battling brain cancer. We first brought you her story last month back on Dec. 16, when dozens of cars led a parade through Pewaukee to celebrate Delaney's fifth birthday.
Drivers react to snowfall in Racine Co., hazardous conditions
CALEDONIA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Snow fell in Racine County for hours on Saturday, leaving behind hazardous conditions for many drivers in the area. In Caledonia, off I-94, drivers at the Pilot Travel Center spoke with CBS 58’s Ellie Nakamoto-White about the conditions they were seeing on the road.
Late Evening Update: Moderate to heavy snow winds down overnight
A moderate to heavy band of snow continues to sit over portions of Jefferson, Waukesha, and southern Dodge and Washington counties late this evening. This band of snow has been dropping 1.5-2"/hr. Snow elsewhere isn't quite as heavy, but it's still piling up. The widespread snow will start to dissipate...
Milwaukee leaders speak out as public awaits release of Tyre Nichols footage
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee leaders released a statement Friday, Jan. 27 as the public awaits the release of video from Tyre Nichols' arrest in Memphis. It comes after five former Memphis officers were indicted on murder and kidnapping charges Thursday in the death of Nichols. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson,...
Fatal shooting of 46-year-old man early Saturday morning near 35th & Sarnow
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 6:25 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, a man was fatally shot near 35th and Sarnow Streets. According to police the victim, a 46-year-old Milwaukee man, and the suspect, a 40-year-old Milwaukee man, were arguing prior to the shooting. According to officials this investigation...
Pedestrian, a 59-year-old man, struck and killed Friday night at 33rd & Burleigh
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal collision that took place on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at approximately 9:35 p.m., near 33rd and Burleigh Streets. A vehicle struck a pedestrian who was crossing the street, causing him to fall on the road. The pedestrian was still on...
