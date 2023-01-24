Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/28 and 1/29The Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/21 & 1/22The Maine WriterMaine State
Volunteer and Donation Requests Available in MaineThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Old Town Remembers the Ice Storm of ’98Stephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Where to Get Iconic Eats in Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Folks in Belfast jam at benefit concert
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - It may be a gray, rainy day in Belfast. But, inside the American Legion Post #43, it’s quite the party!. On Sunday, friends, fans of music, and fellow musicians gathered to lend a hand, and a cord or two. Just a few days before Christmas,...
Cross Insurance Center hosts Bangor Wedding Show
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Wedding Association held this year’s wedding show in Bangor Sunday. Those planning weddings were invited to see a wide range of options for their big day from finding the perfect venue, to saying yes to the dress. There were even tasty treats being...
Bangor Elks Lodge hosts winter craft fair
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - While the holidays are over, there are still craft fairs happening around the region. Saturday, the Bangor Elks Lodge was home to one. Featuring makers and direct sales consultants from the area, there was no shortage of goodies for everyone in your life. Some of the...
Bangor-area businesses, leaders honored at Chamber of Commerce dinner
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Cross Insurance Center rolled out the red carpet for the annual Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce awards dinner. It’s the Chamber’s first full-scale, indoor ceremony in three years, and the famed Paul Bunyan trophies made their return. Rebecca’s Gift Shop was named small...
Maine Women’s Basketball survives UAlbany comeback for electrifying win
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine welcomed in UAlbany for an American East matchup Saturday afternoon. The Black Bears jumped out to a 22-6 lead by the end of the first quarter. Thanks in part to the contributions of 3-point shots from Adrianna Smith, Jaycie Christopher and Sera Hodgson. UAlbany bounced...
Quality Jewelers makes $7,000 donation to Make-A-Wish
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In December, Quality Jewelers ran a promotion to help raise money to fund a wish through the Make a Wish Foundation. Although they raised just under $1,500 it was short of their $7,000 goal. So the store elected to make up the difference. “You know, I...
Light snow moves in this afternoon, mixing with rain along the coast and into Bangor.
We have the chance for some more scattered snow showers Monday night, then high pressure builds into the region through the middle of the week and keeps the weather quiet. A arctic airmass moves in Friday night into Saturday with dangerously cold wind chills. Due to dangerously cold feels like temperatures, we have issued A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Saturday.
Hancock County students will now be able to take their learning outside the classroom
HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - A collaboration In eastern Hancock County, will bring students opportunities they may not have had. Photojournalist Mark Rediker explains.
Precipitation tapers tonight, we see clearing skies overnight
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The weak low-pressure system will exit the region and into the Canadian Maritimes tonight. Low temperatures drop into the single digits and teens north, and into the 20′s and 30′s DownEast. Winds will turn from southerly to northwesterly at around 5-10 mph. Precipitation shuts off DownEast this evening while snow lingers up north into later tonight.
Crews respond to fire in Veazie Saturday
VEAZIE, Maine (WABI) - Crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Veazie Saturday evening. Details are still limited at this hour, but officials say it happened at 1055 School Street, which is the address of Veazie Manor. No word yet or if there were any injuries or...
Maine man pleads guilty to role in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A Maine man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Riot. Joshua Colgan of Jefferson pleaded guilty on Thursday to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building as part of a plea deal with prosecutors. He had previously pleaded not guilty.
Quiet tonight, light to moderate snow moves into the region Sunday afternoon
We have the chance for some more scattered snow showers Monday night, then high pressure builds into the region through the middle of the week and keeps the weather quiet. A arctic airmass moves in Friday night into Saturday with dangerously cold wind chills. Due to dangerously cold feels like temperatures, we have issued A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Saturday.
A Much Nicer End To Our Work Week
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build into the area today giving us a nice end to the work week. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies today with high temperatures in the 20s to near 30°. Skies will start mostly clear this evening with a few more clouds moving in after midnight along with a few isolated snow showers. Overnight lows will drop to the single digits to near 10° north and teens to near 20° elsewhere.
Pedestrian struck, killed by truck in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - A pedestrian was killed on Route 69 in Newburgh Friday afternoon. According to authorities the person who is yet to be identified was hit and killed just after 12 p.m. State Police and Penobscot County Sheriffs office are continuing to investigate the incident. Portions of the...
Crews respond to crash in Lagrange Friday night
LAGRANGE, Maine (WABI) - Crews responded to a vehicle crash on the Bennoch Road in LaGrange Friday night. Penobscot County Dispatch confirmed the crash took place just after 6:00 p.m. Officials say the road near the 5000 block of addresses was down to one lane of traffic for a period...
Gardiner man found guilty of murder
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A Gardiner man has been found guilty of murder and attempted murder in connection with a shooting and machete attack in Gardiner in 2020. According to the Kennebec Journal, 23-year-old Dylan Ketcham was found guilty of the murder of 22-year-old Jordan Johnson in January 2020. The...
Driver identified in Alton rollover crash
ALTON, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has released new information about the fatal rollover crash in Alton Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as 33-year-old Ashely Bloomer. They say they received a missing persons report after Bloomer dropped her child off at school, but...
