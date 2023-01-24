BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build into the area today giving us a nice end to the work week. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies today with high temperatures in the 20s to near 30°. Skies will start mostly clear this evening with a few more clouds moving in after midnight along with a few isolated snow showers. Overnight lows will drop to the single digits to near 10° north and teens to near 20° elsewhere.

BANGOR, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO