Following the murder of Tyre Nichols, protesters around the US condemn police violence.Sherif SaadMemphis, NY
Elijah Moore from Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx Commits to SyracuseAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITSyracuse, NY
Unionization at Starbucks: How Workers in a Syracuse NY Suburb Made HistoryJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Police Department Takes Bold Action To Tackle Gun Violence: Community Outreach & Gun Buy Back ProgramsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Saturday Saviors: A Bridge Street Vet Center of East Syracuse Is Now Open for Critical Pet CasesJeremy BrowerEast Syracuse, NY
New York State Man Charged After Accidently Putting Cocaine in Security Bin
Well, this was a move he'll regret. Police say they have charged a New York state man after a rather absentminded move. Officials say when the man was asked to place all of his personal items in a bin at a security checkpoint, he put something in there that he really didn't mean to put in there.
cnycentral.com
Oneida County Sheriffs respond to Vernon Apartments for a suspicious package located
Vernon, N.Y. — The Oneida County Sheriff's Office responded to the Vernon Apartments in the Village of Vernon Friday just after 11 pm. There had been a suspicious package located on the porch of one of the apartments, according the the Sherriff. The deputies asked the community to avoid...
Syracuse Police investigate use of force incident in Armory Square
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is currently conducting a standard use of force investigation after an incident early Saturday morning, January 28 in Armory Square. Around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, Officers working in Armory Square investigated larceny with a disturbance at Nick’s Tomato Pie in Armory Square and used force with a […]
Utica man breaks into bagel shop, spits on officers, police say
Utica, NY — Police say a man spit on them after he broke into a bagel shop this weekend. Officers said they “physically removed” 30-year-old Ronald Ward from the Bagel Grove in Utica after they were called to investigate a burglary there at 1:45 a.m. Sunday. Ward,...
Woman hospitalized after Syracuse police use force while arresting her in Armory Square, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman was hospitalized this weekend after Syracuse police officers used force while arresting her in Armory Square, police said. At 1:40 a.m. Saturday, police were called to Nick’s Tomato Pie at 109 Walton Street in Armory Square for a larceny and disturbance call, according to a news release from Syracuse Police Department Sunday afternoon.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Office January 27, 2023
For Criminal Mischief, 4th degree; Criminal Mischief and Harassment, 2nd degree following a domestic incident in the Town of Scriba where he allegedly damaged the victim’s property and prevented them from making an emergency phone call. Mr. Butler was arraigned in CAP Court on the same date. On 1/25/23...
Oswego County Announces Results of Child Welfare Services Study
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup released today The Bonadio Group’s review of the Department of Social Services (DSS) child protective and family services units. Ongoing staff shortages, underutilization of support staff and issues with case transfers and tracking were determined to be factors affecting both units.
localsyr.com
Court records reveal name of 16-year-old accused of murdering Brexialee Torres-Ortiz
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The third person accused of killing Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was charged with murder on Friday morning, January 27, in Onondaga County Youth Court. Court records obtained by NewsChannel 9 list the suspect’s name as Deckyse Bridges. Bridges, originally from Syracuse, was taken into custody at...
Teen suspect in Brexi’s killing was released from youth facility despite gun charges last year
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse teen charged in the killing of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was arrested last year with a gun and accused of ramming a police car with a stolen car during a chase. Days before the chase, the same teen was arrested on other gun charges. That...
Cortland woman charged with welfare fraud
Yesterday, January 25th, a Cortland woman was arrested and charged with Welfare Fraud and Grand Larceny, both felonies.
wwnytv.com
3 charged in shooting death of girl walking home with milk
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSTM) - Police in New York say three suspects are facing charges in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old girl killed while walking home from the store. The family of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres Ortiz joined police, the district attorney and other local leaders in announcing the arrests. Two...
Police arrest 3 in connection with death of 11-year-old girl in New York
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Police announced Friday a third person has been arrested in connection with the death of an 11-year-old girl in Syracuse, New York. In a news release from the Syracuse Police Department, officers were called out to a shooting on Jan. 16 just before 8 p.m. near the 400 block of Oakwood Avenue. When officers arrived, they found one victim who was identified as Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, 11, with a gunshot wound. First responders provided first aid at the scene. She was transported to the hospital.
13 WHAM
Ontario man accused of violating order of protection, threatening victim and police
Ontario, N.Y. — A Wayne County man faces charges after he allegedly entered a building to make contact with someone who had an order of protection against him, made threats and caused a disturbance. Deputies said Christopher Kowalski, 30, entered a building in Ontario to make contact with the...
Syracuse’s biggest nursing home operator wins Central NY’s first legal weed license
Loretto, the operator of Central New York’s largest nursing home and other senior health care services, has been awarded the region’s first license to sell recreational marijuana. But the non-profit agency’s plans are still in the early stages. In statements, Loretto said the license was technically awarded to...
WKTV
Inmate at Mid-State Correctional Facility gets more time behind bars following violent attack on female officer
MARCY, N.Y. – An inmate at Mid-State Correctional Facility in Marcy was sentenced to six more years behind bars following a violent attack on a female officer in 2021 that left her with a broken nose and a concussion. According to the New York State Correctional Officers and Police...
Syracuse Police announce two arrests in the homicide case of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department hosted a press conference at 10 a.m. to give a “significant update” on the homicide case of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz. According to jail records, two men, 18-year-old Ra’sean Patterson and 20-year-old Dahviere Griswold – were arrested and charged with murder last night. They were both arraigned in Syracuse […]
newyorkupstate.com
Upstate NY man faces up to 5 years in prison for sending threats to singer Mya
DeWitt, N.Y. — An Upstate New York man has pleaded guilty to sending death threats on social media to Grammy-award winning R&B singer Mýa. Marcus A. Fuller, 38, of DeWitt, sent dozens of threats in April 2022 to Mýa’s Instagram account. He pleaded guilty Thursday in Syracuse to transmitting an interstate threat, prosecutors said in a news release Friday.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca man charged with possession of stolen property after Walmart foot chase
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man faces charges after leading authorities on a foot chase through Walmart. The Ithaca Police Department was called to the store Thursday afternoon at approximately 2:38 p.m. Employees believed a man was attempting to use stolen credit cards to make purchases. Upon arrival,...
Restaurant inspections: Bug killer and broken cooler cause 2 critical violations; 55 satisfactory
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Jan. 8 to 14:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County officials warn of ‘tranq’ drug
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tompkins County are warning people of a new flesh-eating drug. Legislator Rich John says it’s called “tranq.” He says it’s a combination of opiates and horse tranquilizer. He adds it can cause people to lose their limbs. Officials are...
Syracuse.com
