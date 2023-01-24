ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse Police investigate use of force incident in Armory Square

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is currently conducting a standard use of force investigation after an incident early Saturday morning, January 28 in Armory Square. Around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, Officers working in Armory Square investigated larceny with a disturbance at Nick’s Tomato Pie in Armory Square and used force with a […]
Syracuse.com

Woman hospitalized after Syracuse police use force while arresting her in Armory Square, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman was hospitalized this weekend after Syracuse police officers used force while arresting her in Armory Square, police said. At 1:40 a.m. Saturday, police were called to Nick’s Tomato Pie at 109 Walton Street in Armory Square for a larceny and disturbance call, according to a news release from Syracuse Police Department Sunday afternoon.
wwnytv.com

3 charged in shooting death of girl walking home with milk

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSTM) - Police in New York say three suspects are facing charges in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old girl killed while walking home from the store. The family of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres Ortiz joined police, the district attorney and other local leaders in announcing the arrests. Two...
WHIO Dayton

Police arrest 3 in connection with death of 11-year-old girl in New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Police announced Friday a third person has been arrested in connection with the death of an 11-year-old girl in Syracuse, New York. In a news release from the Syracuse Police Department, officers were called out to a shooting on Jan. 16 just before 8 p.m. near the 400 block of Oakwood Avenue. When officers arrived, they found one victim who was identified as Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, 11, with a gunshot wound. First responders provided first aid at the scene. She was transported to the hospital.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse Police announce two arrests in the homicide case of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department hosted a press conference at 10 a.m. to give a “significant update” on the homicide case of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz. According to jail records, two men, 18-year-old Ra’sean Patterson and 20-year-old Dahviere Griswold – were arrested and charged with murder last night. They were both arraigned in Syracuse […]
newyorkupstate.com

Upstate NY man faces up to 5 years in prison for sending threats to singer Mya

DeWitt, N.Y. — An Upstate New York man has pleaded guilty to sending death threats on social media to Grammy-award winning R&B singer Mýa. Marcus A. Fuller, 38, of DeWitt, sent dozens of threats in April 2022 to Mýa’s Instagram account. He pleaded guilty Thursday in Syracuse to transmitting an interstate threat, prosecutors said in a news release Friday.
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County officials warn of ‘tranq’ drug

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tompkins County are warning people of a new flesh-eating drug. Legislator Rich John says it’s called “tranq.” He says it’s a combination of opiates and horse tranquilizer. He adds it can cause people to lose their limbs. Officials are...
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

