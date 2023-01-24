SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The SYR Reading Runway, the free children’s library located on the second floor of Hancock International Airport, announces its first storytime. The SYR Reading Runway provides free books to any children who are travelling in and out of Syracuse. Kids can pick out a book and take it to their gate to read, and even take the book home with them.

