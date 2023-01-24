Read full article on original website
Alcohol Laws in NY That Out of Towners May Find Strange
While it may seem like you could buy alcohol day or night in New York, that's not true. New York Alcohol Training fills us in on when you can fill up at your favorite establishment. How Late Can You Buy Alcohol In New York. Restaurants and bars that sell alcohol...
Guess What, New York? Meetings Lower Your IQ
Someone needs to make sure they print this out and tape it up someplace where everyone in the office will see it. Can we just pause life for a second to talk about meetings? Meetings are nothing new but thanks to the pandemic and all of the virtual everything, the number of meetings the average New Yorker has to attend on a daily basis is absurd.
Outstanding Southern Tier Snow Plow Names
In my opinion, one of the most under-appreciated workers are our snowplow workers. They go to work when everyone else is asked to stay home. Without them, it's hard for us to get where we need to go. It could even be more difficult this winter with the NYS DOT...
What Is Considered Illegal Dumping In Broome County?
We all know right from wrong. But sometimes that devil on your shoulder may try to nudge you to do something you shouldn't. We've all been there. One thing that is wrong, is illegal dumping. What exactly is considered illegal dumping in Broome County? Well, according to the Go Broome County website, it is illegal:
Upstate New York Mom Literally Named ‘Mother of the Year’
The fact that a woman chooses motherhood is remarkable because those of us who are mothers will tell anyone that although it is the single most gratifying thing in life, being a mother is not for the faint of heart. Being a mother is the hardest job in the entire...
These Upstate New York Teens Rode To School On Snowmobiles
Remember when we were kids, complaining about waiting for the school bus outside during a cold, snowy winter morning? Our parents would reply with stories of how they used to walk to school and back for miles in all kinds of weather, uphill both ways. Yea, I believed that for a few seconds. That is until I realized they said 'uphill both ways.'
Are the Amish Planning a Mass Exodus From New York?
A family member who lives in an Upstate New York community where there are several Amish families recently asked me if I knew that many of the Amish in New York are planning a mass exodus as soon as this spring. When I asked why the Amish wanted to leave...
Keeping Damaged Cars Out Of The Hands Of Unsuspecting Buyers
Unfortunately, natural disasters are a part of our life. Depending on where you live, it's can be an earthquake, hurricane, tornado, or flooding like we've experienced many times in the Southern Tier. After the destruction has happened, those affected apply for insurance claims. And out of the woodwork, come the...
New York Ranked 5th Worst State to Retire
Bad news for New York residents near retirement age, you might be better served by moving to another state to enjoy your retirement years. According to a study by Adam McCann of Wallethub, New York was ranked 46th of the 50 states when it comes to retirement, ranking dead last in affordability. On the bright side, New York ranked 10th in quality of life and 16th in health care.
New York Made So Much Money on the Last Mega Millions Jackpot
The January 13th drawing of the Mega Millions was a record jackpot of $1.35 billion, and New York generated a ton of money for public schools and lottery retailers. According to a report by Michael Mahar of News10, New York generated over $70.6 million for public schools and lottery retailers in lottery ticket sales between October 2022 and January 13th before a Maine resident won the $1.35 billion jackpot. During that time, New Yorkers bought $172.4 million worth of lottery tickets with all profits going to public schools. There were also 12 New Yorkers who actually won big prizes totaling $12 million.
Cheers! Did You Know That Beer Is Better In A Can?
Tuesday, January 24th is "Beer Can Appreciation Day" because on this date in 1935, beer was offered in cans for the very first time. It was from a New Jersey based brewery called Kruegers. Back then, getting canned had an entirely different meaning. Canned beer wouldn't really gain popularity until...
The 12 Largest School Districts in Upstate New York
I would dare to guess that most of my readers came up through schools in districts that were much smaller and more rural in nature than the 12 huge schools on this list. I know I did. But did you ever imagine what it would be like to attend one of the larger schools in Upstate New York? Those schools with multiple floors of bustling hallways and packed school bus rides. Those schools where you may not actually know every person in your graduating class.
Museum At Bethel Woods Nominated for 10 Best Travel Awards
If you love music, odds are you enjoy museums dedicated to music. And we have many of those types of museums dotted across the United States. Some of the well-known museums include the Motown Museum in Detroit Michigan, the Country Music Hall of Fame Museum in Nashville Tennesse, The Rock-n-Roll Museum in Cleveland Ohio, and the New Orleans Jazz Museum in New Orleans Louisiana. There was once a Bagpipe Museum in Ellicott City Maryland, but apparently, it is gone, for now.
Describing Binghamton, New York in Your Words
Binghamton, New York means a lot of different things to different people, so we asked you to share your descriptions of the city with us. Now I've only been here for about seven months, so I'm certainly not an expert on what the locals think of the Binghamton area. That's why I asked the community to help me out and compile a list of one word descriptions for Binghamton.
Tears of a Clown: Ronald McDonald Still at Closed Endwell Eatery
More than a week after the Endwell McDonald's restaurant suddenly shut down its grills, the company's cartoon mascot remains alone inside, looking over a once-busy Playland. There's been no word from McDonald's Corporation on the decision to close the operation on East Main Street, which was located directly across from a Burger King restaurant.
93-Unit Apartment Complex in Village of Owego to Open Soon
People could be moving into several dozen new apartments in Tioga County in the next few weeks. The 93-unit Owego Square complex is located off Route 434 on the south side of the village. The site is just east of the Court Street bridge. The project is being developed by...
Touch Of Texas Brings Music And Memories To Help Local Family
There is a lot going on at Touch of Texas (TOT) on Upper Front Street in Binghamton. Every Wednesday, they have free line dancing and Thursday is Open Cornhole and free admission country shows on most Saturday nights. TOT also has many national country acts coming to town including Diamond...
Garth Brooks Calls to Make Scalping Illegal Amid Ticketmaster Investigation
Lawmakers are continuing to hear testimony regarding the Ticketmaster investigation launched late in 2022, after legal authorities in three states took action in response to a botched ticket rollout for Taylor Swift's 2023 Eras Tour — and Garth Brooks is among those weighing in. The situation exploded in mid-November,...
Hochul Says Rehiring Unvaccinated Healthcare Workers Is Not the “Right Answer”
Despite the fact that vaccination mandates are being overturned and New York is in the midst of a major healthcare worker shortage, New York Governor Kathy Hochul is standing firm on her stance about vaccinations and employment in the healthcare industry. On Tuesday, January 24, Governor Hochul was in Rochester...
New Johnson City Cake Shop Will Feature Desserts and More
People seeking some sweet treats in Johnson City can look forward to visiting a business that's setting up operations on Main Street in the village. Gabriella LoPiccolo-Gregory has been working for months to prepare the site at 265 Main Street. Gabriella LoPiccolo-Gregory with a tray of sugar cookies on January...
