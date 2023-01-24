ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

98.1 The Hawk

Guess What, New York? Meetings Lower Your IQ

Someone needs to make sure they print this out and tape it up someplace where everyone in the office will see it. Can we just pause life for a second to talk about meetings? Meetings are nothing new but thanks to the pandemic and all of the virtual everything, the number of meetings the average New Yorker has to attend on a daily basis is absurd.
NEW YORK STATE
98.1 The Hawk

Outstanding Southern Tier Snow Plow Names

In my opinion, one of the most under-appreciated workers are our snowplow workers. They go to work when everyone else is asked to stay home. Without them, it's hard for us to get where we need to go. It could even be more difficult this winter with the NYS DOT...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

What Is Considered Illegal Dumping In Broome County?

We all know right from wrong. But sometimes that devil on your shoulder may try to nudge you to do something you shouldn't. We've all been there. One thing that is wrong, is illegal dumping. What exactly is considered illegal dumping in Broome County? Well, according to the Go Broome County website, it is illegal:
BROOME COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

These Upstate New York Teens Rode To School On Snowmobiles

Remember when we were kids, complaining about waiting for the school bus outside during a cold, snowy winter morning? Our parents would reply with stories of how they used to walk to school and back for miles in all kinds of weather, uphill both ways. Yea, I believed that for a few seconds. That is until I realized they said 'uphill both ways.'
NEW YORK STATE
98.1 The Hawk

New York Ranked 5th Worst State to Retire

Bad news for New York residents near retirement age, you might be better served by moving to another state to enjoy your retirement years. According to a study by Adam McCann of Wallethub, New York was ranked 46th of the 50 states when it comes to retirement, ranking dead last in affordability. On the bright side, New York ranked 10th in quality of life and 16th in health care.
COLORADO STATE
98.1 The Hawk

New York Made So Much Money on the Last Mega Millions Jackpot

The January 13th drawing of the Mega Millions was a record jackpot of $1.35 billion, and New York generated a ton of money for public schools and lottery retailers. According to a report by Michael Mahar of News10, New York generated over $70.6 million for public schools and lottery retailers in lottery ticket sales between October 2022 and January 13th before a Maine resident won the $1.35 billion jackpot. During that time, New Yorkers bought $172.4 million worth of lottery tickets with all profits going to public schools. There were also 12 New Yorkers who actually won big prizes totaling $12 million.
MAINE STATE
98.1 The Hawk

Cheers! Did You Know That Beer Is Better In A Can?

Tuesday, January 24th is "Beer Can Appreciation Day" because on this date in 1935, beer was offered in cans for the very first time. It was from a New Jersey based brewery called Kruegers. Back then, getting canned had an entirely different meaning. Canned beer wouldn't really gain popularity until...
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

The 12 Largest School Districts in Upstate New York

I would dare to guess that most of my readers came up through schools in districts that were much smaller and more rural in nature than the 12 huge schools on this list. I know I did. But did you ever imagine what it would be like to attend one of the larger schools in Upstate New York? Those schools with multiple floors of bustling hallways and packed school bus rides. Those schools where you may not actually know every person in your graduating class.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Museum At Bethel Woods Nominated for 10 Best Travel Awards

If you love music, odds are you enjoy museums dedicated to music. And we have many of those types of museums dotted across the United States. Some of the well-known museums include the Motown Museum in Detroit Michigan, the Country Music Hall of Fame Museum in Nashville Tennesse, The Rock-n-Roll Museum in Cleveland Ohio, and the New Orleans Jazz Museum in New Orleans Louisiana. There was once a Bagpipe Museum in Ellicott City Maryland, but apparently, it is gone, for now.
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Describing Binghamton, New York in Your Words

Binghamton, New York means a lot of different things to different people, so we asked you to share your descriptions of the city with us. Now I've only been here for about seven months, so I'm certainly not an expert on what the locals think of the Binghamton area. That's why I asked the community to help me out and compile a list of one word descriptions for Binghamton.
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Tears of a Clown: Ronald McDonald Still at Closed Endwell Eatery

More than a week after the Endwell McDonald's restaurant suddenly shut down its grills, the company's cartoon mascot remains alone inside, looking over a once-busy Playland. There's been no word from McDonald's Corporation on the decision to close the operation on East Main Street, which was located directly across from a Burger King restaurant.
ENDWELL, NY
98.1 The Hawk

