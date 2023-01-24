The state of Maine is among the most northerly states in the US, but just because it can get cold doesn’t mean the allergy season can’t get bad! Anyone who lives in the northeast knows just how atrocious the pollen season can be, including those in Maine. Today, we are going to be looking at Maine’s allergy season, particularly its peak and timing, plus a few other important bits of information. Let’s get started!

