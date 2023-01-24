ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biddeford, ME

989wclz.com

Bill could make low-income noncitizens eligible for MaineCare health coverage

House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross of Portland proposed a bill last Tuesday that would expand the accessibility of MaineCare Health coverage to all low-income noncitizens according to Portland Press Herald. Talbot Ross sponsored a similar bill in 2021; however, Gov. Janet Mills opted for a smaller expansion in her supplemental...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Portland alerts parents to possible exposure to inappropriate TikTok account

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland School District is alerting parents about their child's possible exposure to an inappropriate social media account. In a letter to families, King Middle School Principal Caitlin LeClair says some students had accessed the TikTok account of a substitute teacher. The district says that account potentially...
PORTLAND, ME
thepenobscottimes.com

Nonprofit will make 3D-printed homes amid housing shortage

A Maine nonprofit that assists low- and moderate-income families will have nine 3D-printed houses made out of recyclable materials to help address the state’s affordable housing shortage. Penquis is partnering with the University of Maine’s Advanced Structures and Composites Center and MaineHousing and received $3.3 million in state, federal...
BANGOR, ME
WPFO

Maine school board rejects heavily discounted electric school buses

(BDN) -- Searsport-area schools won’t be getting electric buses after the Regional School Unit 20 board of directors rejected an offer to join a rebate program. The program would have made the buses free or nearly free for the district. Anthony Bagley, chair of the board of directors, said...
SEARSPORT, ME
wabi.tv

Maine’s lead public defender resigns after month on job

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The lead attorney from the state’s first five public defenders abruptly resigned, forcing the director of the Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services to take on the role. The Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services held an emergency meeting Wednesday in which Executive Director...
MAINE STATE
a-z-animals.com

Maine Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms

The state of Maine is among the most northerly states in the US, but just because it can get cold doesn’t mean the allergy season can’t get bad! Anyone who lives in the northeast knows just how atrocious the pollen season can be, including those in Maine. Today, we are going to be looking at Maine’s allergy season, particularly its peak and timing, plus a few other important bits of information. Let’s get started!
MAINE STATE
The Center Square

Maine unveils $3.94 billion transportation plan

(The Center Square) – In a work plan to improve Maine’s highway infrastructure, the state would spend nearly $4 billion over the next three years. The state’s Department of Transportation unveiled Wednesday the $3.94 billion initiative aimed at capital projects and programs, highway maintenance and operations efforts, planning initiatives, and administrating programs. "Strong support for infrastructure at both the federal and state levels gives us reasons to be optimistic about...
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

New president of Maine's oldest bank is longtime lending leader

Maine’s oldest bank has named its next leader with the planned retirement transition of Bob Quentin. Mark Jones stepped into the role of president at Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution on Jan. 1. Jones joined SBSI in 1985, in the lending department, and will continue to serve as the director of lending.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Heating relief checks to go in the mail soon in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine — Eligible people in Maine should start getting their $450 winter energy assistance checks from the state this week. According to the Department of Administrative and Financial Services, the first round of payments is going in the mail by the end of this week. Commissioner Kirsten Figueroa...
MAINE STATE

