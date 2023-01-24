Read full article on original website
mainepublic.org
As Maine pursues housing projects for new immigrants, local groups call for more long term solutions
In a residential neighborhood at the former Naval Air Station in Brunswick, dump trucks and cement mixers lumbered across a construction site earlier this month, as workers prepared to pour a foundation for a 12-unit apartment building. The company running this project is Developers Collaborative, and the plan is to...
989wclz.com
Bill could make low-income noncitizens eligible for MaineCare health coverage
House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross of Portland proposed a bill last Tuesday that would expand the accessibility of MaineCare Health coverage to all low-income noncitizens according to Portland Press Herald. Talbot Ross sponsored a similar bill in 2021; however, Gov. Janet Mills opted for a smaller expansion in her supplemental...
Preble Street to expand services for labor trafficking, exploitation victims
PORTLAND, Maine — Preble Street, a nonprofit human service agency based in Portland, will be expanding its services statewide for victims of labor trafficking and exploitation in Maine after receiving a new $2.5 million grant. The grant, funded by the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, will award Preble Street with...
WPFO
Portland alerts parents to possible exposure to inappropriate TikTok account
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland School District is alerting parents about their child's possible exposure to an inappropriate social media account. In a letter to families, King Middle School Principal Caitlin LeClair says some students had accessed the TikTok account of a substitute teacher. The district says that account potentially...
wabi.tv
Maine officials, advocates call for new round of stronger federal clean car standards
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As gas prices and environmental conditions continue to be a point of concern, clean car standards have become a hot topic. Legislators, public health and environmental officials plus those working in Maine’s auto industry came together on Wednesday for a virtual press conference held by Maine Conservation Voters.
thepenobscottimes.com
Nonprofit will make 3D-printed homes amid housing shortage
A Maine nonprofit that assists low- and moderate-income families will have nine 3D-printed houses made out of recyclable materials to help address the state’s affordable housing shortage. Penquis is partnering with the University of Maine’s Advanced Structures and Composites Center and MaineHousing and received $3.3 million in state, federal...
WPFO
Maine school board rejects heavily discounted electric school buses
(BDN) -- Searsport-area schools won’t be getting electric buses after the Regional School Unit 20 board of directors rejected an offer to join a rebate program. The program would have made the buses free or nearly free for the district. Anthony Bagley, chair of the board of directors, said...
newscentermaine.com
In an effort to protect Maine's economy and environment, officials call for new clean car standards
MAINE, USA — Multiple stakeholders in Maine's green transportation industry held a virtual conversation on Wednesday as they called for new clean car standards. The event was sponsored by Maine Conservation Voters. The group said it was time for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Biden Administration to...
WPFO
Community action agencies say more Mainers are requesting heating assistance
PORTLAND (WGME) – Back-to-back winter storms and high heating costs are hitting Maine families especially hard. This year, there's been a record amount of assistance to help keep homes warm. A mild winter had been working in our favor, but now, the snow is sticking. Now that winter is...
Portland substitute teacher dismissed posts discovered on TikTok account
PORTLAND, Maine — A substitute teacher in at a school in Portland was dismissed after students are said to have accessed an associated TikTok account containing "potentially inappropriate content." On Thursday, school administration reportedly became aware that a TikTok account associated with a substitute teacher who has worked at...
Maine company accused of violating lead-based paint rules has been fined
PORTLAND, Maine — A company in Westbrook has been ordered to pay thousands after being accused of violating the lead renovation, repair, and painting (RRP) program at several jobs performed in Maine. IDK Ventures, which operates as CertaPro Painters of Maine, was investigated by the Environmental Protection Agency after...
wabi.tv
Maine’s lead public defender resigns after month on job
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The lead attorney from the state’s first five public defenders abruptly resigned, forcing the director of the Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services to take on the role. The Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services held an emergency meeting Wednesday in which Executive Director...
a-z-animals.com
Maine Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms
The state of Maine is among the most northerly states in the US, but just because it can get cold doesn’t mean the allergy season can’t get bad! Anyone who lives in the northeast knows just how atrocious the pollen season can be, including those in Maine. Today, we are going to be looking at Maine’s allergy season, particularly its peak and timing, plus a few other important bits of information. Let’s get started!
manchesterinklink.com
What’s a ‘quadplex’ and could it solve NH’s housing crisis?
CONCORD, NH – It might sound like a type of movie theater, and maybe it is somewhere out there, but in New Hampshire a “quadplex” is also a concept that could make a major impact on the state’s critical housing shortage. During a hearing last week...
When Will Maine See the $450 Winter Energy Relief Checks?
You should be seeing the $450 relief checks in the mail soon. The initial round of winter energy money should be in the mail this week, according to the Department of Administrative and Financial Services. 200,000 Checks Going in the Mail Each Week. Up to 200,000 checks will be sent...
Maine unveils $3.94 billion transportation plan
(The Center Square) – In a work plan to improve Maine’s highway infrastructure, the state would spend nearly $4 billion over the next three years. The state’s Department of Transportation unveiled Wednesday the $3.94 billion initiative aimed at capital projects and programs, highway maintenance and operations efforts, planning initiatives, and administrating programs. "Strong support for infrastructure at both the federal and state levels gives us reasons to be optimistic about...
mainebiz.biz
New president of Maine's oldest bank is longtime lending leader
Maine’s oldest bank has named its next leader with the planned retirement transition of Bob Quentin. Mark Jones stepped into the role of president at Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution on Jan. 1. Jones joined SBSI in 1985, in the lending department, and will continue to serve as the director of lending.
Yes, your body produces antibodies if you catch COVID-19, regardless of variant
PORTLAND, Maine — Linda Chisholm emailed the NEWS CENTER Maine Verify team, asking this question:. "We currently have COVID, and based on symptoms, one of the newer variants. Been hearing that you do not develop any antibodies from having the new variants. We are fully vaccinated and boosted but would like to know if this information on antibodies is correct."
Can You Help the Maine State Police-Troop F Identify Subjects in Photos?
Troop F – UPDATE ** We have identified the two subjects in the photo, thank you for everyone's assistance. The Maine State Police Troop F is trying to identify the individuals in the photos related to an ongoing investigation in southern Aroostook County. Contact the Maine State Police if...
WMTW
Heating relief checks to go in the mail soon in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine — Eligible people in Maine should start getting their $450 winter energy assistance checks from the state this week. According to the Department of Administrative and Financial Services, the first round of payments is going in the mail by the end of this week. Commissioner Kirsten Figueroa...
