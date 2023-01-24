Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man was pushing shopping cart across Highway 119 when struck, killed by vehicle that fled
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man pushing a shopping cart across Highway 119 on Friday evening was fatally injured when hit by a vehicle that left the scene, according to the Taft Police Department. The crash happened at about 8:35 p.m. on Highway 119 at East Kern Street, police said. The man was pronounced dead […]
Bakersfield Californian
BPD: Elderly woman held at gunpoint while suspects robbed home
Two men broke into a southwest Bakersfield home and held an elderly woman at gunpoint while stealing her valuables — an incident with overtones similar to another robbery investigation that happened earlier this month, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The suspects, described as Black men wearing dark ski...
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Search for two men accused of two home invasion robberies in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield police are looking for two men accused of two home invasion robberies within two weeks. Police said in one of the incidents, the suspects had a police radio channel scanner with them. Bakersfield police said on January 26th, 2023, at around 7:43 p.m., officers...
Bakersfield Police Department investigates connected robberies
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is investigating a robbery in Southwest Bakersfield that appears to be connected to an additional robbery near Pumpkin Center.
Woman held at gunpoint in home invasion robbery in SW Bakersfield: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department are investigating a home invasion robbery where an elderly woman was allegedly held at gunpoint at a home in southwest Bakersfield. According to the police department, no injuries were reported but the woman was held at gunpoint by a suspect while another suspect allegedly ransacked […]
Murder charge filed in Wasco State Prison strangulation death
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A charge of first-degree murder has been filed against a man accused of strangling his cellmate at Wasco State Prison, court records show. Eugene Harlan Stroud, 45, was charged Jan. 12 and is due in court Thursday for his formal arraignment. On March 15, Stroud’s cellmate, Scott James Gunter, 59, was […]
Bakersfield Now
Fatal hit and run on Hwy 119 and E. Kern Street in Taft
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — One man is dead after a hit and run on Highway 119 and E. Kern Street in Taft. It happened January 27th around 8:35 pm. The Taft Police Department say they found the man with major injuries. Life saving measures were attempted, but the man later died.
Man found guilty of DUI, hit-and-run in crash that paralyzed teen girl
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Friday convicted a man of all charges in connection with a drunken driving crash that seriously injured two girls — paralyzing one — on Christmas Day 2018. Mark Gallegos, 23, is scheduled for sentencing Feb. 28 and faces up to 16 years in prison. A prosecutor […]
Bakersfield Now
Trial date set for woman accused of killing siblings in Dec. 2021 crash
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Lisa Core, the woman who is accused of striking and killing Calyee Brown, 10, and J.J. Malone, 19, with her vehicle while under the influence in late 2021, is set will go to trial on February 6, 2023. On December 8, 2021, Bakersfield Police officers...
CHP motorcycle patrol officer injured in crash at Coffee Rd and Rosedale Hwy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield police department is investigating a collision involving a CHP motorcycle officer and another vehicle in northwest Bakersfield that caused delays at a major intersection. The collision at the intersection of Coffee Road and Rosedale Highway was reported at around 11:45 a.m. The collision involved a CHP officer riding a […]
Bakersfield Now
CHP motorcycle patrol officer struck, injured by vehicle in NW Bakersfield: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer was struck and injured by a vehicle that ran a red light Friday morning in northwest Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. At around 11:45 a.m. officers from BPD responded to a report of a injury crash involving...
Bakersfield Now
Man arrested in Wasco on attempted murder, shot at person in vehicle: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Last week, Kern County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 33-year-old man on attempted murder and related charges after he allegedly shot at a person inside a vehicle. Around 2:30 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 19, deputies responded to the 600 block of North Maple Avenue regarding a...
Ex-BPD assistant chief facing DUI charges
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Evan Demestihas, former assistant chief with the Bakersfield Police Department, had a hearing Friday morning after being charged with driving under the influence. He is on administrative leave, the department confirmed. Court records show Demestihas’ next hearing is scheduled Feb. 16. He’s charged with two counts of misdemeanor DUI. Charges were […]
Bakersfield Now
Over 5,500 Fentanyl pills seized, man arrested in search of home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was arrested Wednesday of possessing of over 5,550 fentanyl pills intended for sale, following a Kern County Probation Department investigation in central Bakersfield. Officers conducted a home call in the 1700 block of Forrest Street and talked with Leo Espinoza who was on...
Man brandished firearm at victim arrested in Porterville, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 31-year-old man who allegedly brandished a firearm at a victim during a verbal dispute in Porterville is now under arrest, according to the Porterville Police Department. Officers say they responded to the 1900 block of West Morton Avenue Sunday around 8:30 a.m. regarding a person brandishing a firearm. During this investigation, […]
Arvin Police Department responds to the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols
More leaders from the community in Kern are speaking out against the actions of the former officers in Memphis involved in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols.
Taft Midway Driller
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run at Highway 119 and E. Kern
A pedestrian was killed Friday night by a hit-and-run driver at Highway 119 and East Kern Street. Taft Police said the victim, a 53-year-old Taft man, was pushing a shopping cart westbound across the highway in or near a marked crosswalk when he was struck in the southbound lanes. Officers...
Bakersfield police investigating possible threat made at Milan Institute
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department responded to a possible threat at Milan Institute Thursday morning. According to the campus director of the institute, a man walked into the closed campus on F Street at about 10:40 a.m. and announced someone was going to die and walked out. The employees called the police […]
Vacant building damaged by fire Saturday afternoon
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vacant building caught fire Saturday afternoon just southwest of Memorial Hospital. The fire broke out shortly after 3 p.m. in a building near 33rd and San Dimas streets. Bakersfield Fire Battalion Chief Brian Bowman said the structure has previously burned and code enforcement has been out several times in the […]
Man pleads no contest to attempted murder in 2019 shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of firing into an occupied vehicle and wounding two people pleaded no contest Wednesday to attempted murder and assault with a gun. Datreyon Coleman, 21, is scheduled for sentencing next month. A second attempted murder charge and two other felonies were dismissed under the plea agreement, according to […]
Comments / 2