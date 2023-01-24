ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Californian

BPD: Elderly woman held at gunpoint while suspects robbed home

Two men broke into a southwest Bakersfield home and held an elderly woman at gunpoint while stealing her valuables — an incident with overtones similar to another robbery investigation that happened earlier this month, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The suspects, described as Black men wearing dark ski...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman held at gunpoint in home invasion robbery in SW Bakersfield: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department are investigating a home invasion robbery where an elderly woman was allegedly held at gunpoint at a home in southwest Bakersfield. According to the police department, no injuries were reported but the woman was held at gunpoint by a suspect while another suspect allegedly ransacked […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Murder charge filed in Wasco State Prison strangulation death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A charge of first-degree murder has been filed against a man accused of strangling his cellmate at Wasco State Prison, court records show. Eugene Harlan Stroud, 45, was charged Jan. 12 and is due in court Thursday for his formal arraignment. On March 15, Stroud’s cellmate, Scott James Gunter, 59, was […]
WASCO, CA
Bakersfield Now

Fatal hit and run on Hwy 119 and E. Kern Street in Taft

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — One man is dead after a hit and run on Highway 119 and E. Kern Street in Taft. It happened January 27th around 8:35 pm. The Taft Police Department say they found the man with major injuries. Life saving measures were attempted, but the man later died.
TAFT, CA
KGET

CHP motorcycle patrol officer injured in crash at Coffee Rd and Rosedale Hwy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield police department is investigating a collision involving a CHP motorcycle officer and another vehicle in northwest Bakersfield that caused delays at a major intersection. The collision at the intersection of Coffee Road and Rosedale Highway was reported at around 11:45 a.m. The collision involved a CHP officer riding a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man arrested in Wasco on attempted murder, shot at person in vehicle: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Last week, Kern County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 33-year-old man on attempted murder and related charges after he allegedly shot at a person inside a vehicle. Around 2:30 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 19, deputies responded to the 600 block of North Maple Avenue regarding a...
WASCO, CA
KGET

Ex-BPD assistant chief facing DUI charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Evan Demestihas, former assistant chief with the Bakersfield Police Department, had a hearing Friday morning after being charged with driving under the influence. He is on administrative leave, the department confirmed. Court records show Demestihas’ next hearing is scheduled Feb. 16. He’s charged with two counts of misdemeanor DUI. Charges were […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Over 5,500 Fentanyl pills seized, man arrested in search of home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was arrested Wednesday of possessing of over 5,550 fentanyl pills intended for sale, following a Kern County Probation Department investigation in central Bakersfield. Officers conducted a home call in the 1700 block of Forrest Street and talked with Leo Espinoza who was on...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man brandished firearm at victim arrested in Porterville, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 31-year-old man who allegedly brandished a firearm at a victim during a verbal dispute in Porterville is now under arrest, according to the Porterville Police Department. Officers say they responded to the 1900 block of West Morton Avenue Sunday around 8:30 a.m. regarding a person brandishing a firearm. During this investigation, […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run at Highway 119 and E. Kern

A pedestrian was killed Friday night by a hit-and-run driver at Highway 119 and East Kern Street. Taft Police said the victim, a 53-year-old Taft man, was pushing a shopping cart westbound across the highway in or near a marked crosswalk when he was struck in the southbound lanes. Officers...
TAFT, CA
KGET

Bakersfield police investigating possible threat made at Milan Institute

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department responded to a possible threat at Milan Institute Thursday morning. According to the campus director of the institute, a man walked into the closed campus on F Street at about 10:40 a.m. and announced someone was going to die and walked out. The employees called the police […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Vacant building damaged by fire Saturday afternoon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vacant building caught fire Saturday afternoon just southwest of Memorial Hospital. The fire broke out shortly after 3 p.m. in a building near 33rd and San Dimas streets. Bakersfield Fire Battalion Chief Brian Bowman said the structure has previously burned and code enforcement has been out several times in the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man pleads no contest to attempted murder in 2019 shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of firing into an occupied vehicle and wounding two people pleaded no contest Wednesday to attempted murder and assault with a gun. Datreyon Coleman, 21, is scheduled for sentencing next month. A second attempted murder charge and two other felonies were dismissed under the plea agreement, according to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

