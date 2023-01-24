ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

New York Post

Alabama mom-of-3 ‘violently’ sucked into plane engine was warned to stay back: NTSB

An Alabama airport worker who was sucked into a plane engine was pulled in so violently that it shook the entire aircraft, killing her after she had been repeatedly warned to keep her distance, federal investigators found. Mom-of-three Courtney Edwards, 34, has been identified as the ground handling agent who was killed in the accident at Montgomery Regional Airport on New Year’s Eve. She had been working as a ground handling agent for Piedmont Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board released on Monday. The report revealed that prior to her death, a...
ALABAMA STATE
People

Airline Worker Killed After Being Sucked Into Plane Engine Remembered as 'Loving' Mom of 3

Courtney Edwards was working at Alabama's Montgomery Regional Airport when she was sucked into the engine of a plane Friends are doing what they can to raise funds for the children of an airline worker who died last month after she was sucked into a passenger plane's engine. On Dec. 31, mom Courtney Edwards was killed by the engine while working at Alabama's Montgomery Regional Airport, a previous report by the National Transportation Safety Board stated. "Courtney was a Ground Handling agent for Piedmont Airlines, a subsidiary of American...
MONTGOMERY, AL
People

Bodies of 4 Who Died in Gulf of Mexico Helicopter Crash Are Recovered

Authorities have recovered the remains of three passengers and a pilot who died in a helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico last month The remains of the four people who died in a helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico have been found and brought to shore. On Dec. 29, a Bell 407 helicopter carrying four people "crashed into the Gulf of Mexico" at roughly noon local time "while departing the West Delta 106 offshore drilling platform," the Federal Aviation Administration said in a release shared with PEOPLE. The FAA...
LOUISIANA STATE
NBC News

American Airlines faces penalties for punishing flight attendants who reported toxic in-cabin fumes

American Airlines illicitly retaliated against flight attendants who reported toxic fumes entering airplane cabins, according to an investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. According to a whistleblower investigation initiated in August, the Texas-based carrier responded to the flight attendants' complaints by docking attendance points and discouraging them from...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Irate woman tells fellow passengers she hopes they ‘crash and die’ as she’s removed from Spirit flight

A passenger on a Spirit Airlines flight, who was escorted out of the aircraft, faced backlash on social media after a viral TikTok video showed her wishing death on the passengers on the plane.A video of the incident was shared on the video-sharing platform by a user who goes by the handle @yutaka021, who was a passenger on the flight.The video has, so far, received over three million views.In the video, the woman can be seen being escorted out of the plane by the airline crew.As she walks out, a fellow passenger can be heard saying, “Booo!”The woman being...
New York Post

Chilling video shows passenger warning chopper pilot before fatal crash

Chilling video has emerged from inside the cockpit of one of two helicopters involved in a fatal mid-air collision in Australia – as a passenger taps the pilot in the arm to warn him of the impending disaster. The footage obtained by 7 News shows the tourist in the back seat of the descending chopper trying to alert pilot Michael James while pointing ahead. James turns toward the passenger, who then braces for impact with the other helicopter on Monday afternoon near Main Beach on Australia’s Gold Coast. In addition to the pilot, the helicopter was carrying Riaan and Elmarie Steenberg, and Marle...

