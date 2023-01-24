ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Queen City News

Body found in Chester County; investigation underway

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway Saturday morning after a body was found in Great Falls, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to calls regarding a missing elderly woman near Great Falls Saturday around 7:30 a.m. About 20 minutes later deputies were called to another area along McClinton […]
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Seventy-Year-Old Charlotte Man Missing, Family Worried

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help finding John Corrigan, 70, who did not return home. Police say Mr. Corrigan left around 9 a.m. for an appointment on Hoskins Road, but called during the appointment to say he would not be able to return to his home on Ambleside Drive.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Stolen car chase ends in Monroe, deputies say

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A two-county chase has ended with an arrest, the Union County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday. The chase started in Mecklenburg County when Charlotte-Mecklenburg police tried to stop a stolen vehicle. Deputies say the driver failed to stop and fled at high speeds. The driver crossed...
MONROE, NC
K97.5

NC Police Find Razor Blades On Gas Pump Handles

New fear unlocked. Police in North Carolina has issued a warning to watch out for razor blades being put on gas handles. Now, this was first reported in Forest City, NC which is more towards Charlotte for the findings of the razors on gas pump handles, but people are crazy and you have to know […]
FOREST CITY, NC
cn2.com

Wanted Man in Lancaster Turns Himself In

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A man wanted on drug and weapons charges has turned himself in. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says Darrell Shropshire is now in custody and additional warrants charged Shropshire with Assault and Battery and Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle were also attached to his booking.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
WCNC

2 charged with murder in 27-year-old mother's death plead not guilty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two men charged in the shooting death of a young Charlotte mother in 2019 appeared in court Thursday and both entered not-guilty pleas. Kendal Crank was caught in the middle of a shootout as she was driving to a nursing class at Central Piedmont Community College on March 28, 2019, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. Investigators said the 27-year-old woman was driving near North Tryon Street when she was hit and killed by a stray bullet.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Searching For Missing Gastonia 15-Year-Old

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police are asking for the public’s help finding 15-year-old Nakita Ratchford. Ratchford stands at 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-866-6702. You can remain...
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

1 suspect arrested, 1 wanted after Concord home break-in

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is searching for a suspect they say broke into a home and prompted a shelter-in-place advisory on Wednesday. According to officials, two suspects broke into a home in the Hunton Forest subdivision near Hunton Dale Road on Wednesday. Around 7:30 p.m., the...
CONCORD, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Student found with gun on campus at Kannapolis school

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A student at A. L. Brown High School in Kannapolis was found with a gun, according to school officials. Brown High School Principal Sara Newell sent a message to students’ families on Thursday saying that the gun was found Wednesday afternoon, and the student was removed from campus by the Kannapolis Police Department.
KANNAPOLIS, NC

