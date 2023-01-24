Read full article on original website
Body found in Chester County; investigation underway
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway Saturday morning after a body was found in Great Falls, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to calls regarding a missing elderly woman near Great Falls Saturday around 7:30 a.m. About 20 minutes later deputies were called to another area along McClinton […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Seventy-Year-Old Charlotte Man Missing, Family Worried
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help finding John Corrigan, 70, who did not return home. Police say Mr. Corrigan left around 9 a.m. for an appointment on Hoskins Road, but called during the appointment to say he would not be able to return to his home on Ambleside Drive.
High-speed chase spanning 2 NC counties ends, suspect taken into custody
Pursuit involving stolen car from Charlotte ends near Monroe, deputies say
WBTV
Authorities investigating death in Chester County after elderly woman reported missing
WBTV
Investigators offering cash reward for information in Matthews homicide case
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - A reward is being offered in exchange for information that leads to an arrest in a Matthews homicide case that originated last month. According to police, 27-year-old Dashawn Dean was found dead of a gunshot wound after crashing his vehicle on Moore Road last month. Police...
WBTV
Stolen car chase ends in Monroe, deputies say
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff Recently Changed Policy To Reduce Risk Of Traffic Stops Turning Deadly
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff recently implemented a new policy aimed at reducing the risk of traffic stops turning deadly. On September 19, 2022, MCSO adopted a new policy that deputies will no longer pull over drivers for low-level offenses as the basis for the traffic stop.
Suspect arrested after leading pursuit in stolen vehicle through Union County, deputies say
NC Police Find Razor Blades On Gas Pump Handles
New fear unlocked. Police in North Carolina has issued a warning to watch out for razor blades being put on gas handles. Now, this was first reported in Forest City, NC which is more towards Charlotte for the findings of the razors on gas pump handles, but people are crazy and you have to know […]
cn2.com
Wanted Man in Lancaster Turns Himself In
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A man wanted on drug and weapons charges has turned himself in. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says Darrell Shropshire is now in custody and additional warrants charged Shropshire with Assault and Battery and Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle were also attached to his booking.
Madalina Cojocari still missing from Cornelius: What some online true-crime groups are looking into
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It has now been more than two months since 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari was last seen getting off the school bus at her stop in Cornelius, North Carolina, on Nov. 21, 2022. It took her parents more than three weeks to report her missing, which caused the...
wccbcharlotte.com
‘Please Do Not Let This Killer Walk Free’; Local Family Pleads For Justice After Killing Of Beloved Daughter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman is sentenced for hitting and killing a local college student back in 2020. CMPD says 27-year-old Breanna McClain was driving recklessly along North Tryon Street when she crashed, head on, into a car driven by 18-year-old Morgan Wetherbee. Wetherbee died 7 months later.
2 charged with murder in 27-year-old mother's death plead not guilty
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two men charged in the shooting death of a young Charlotte mother in 2019 appeared in court Thursday and both entered not-guilty pleas. Kendal Crank was caught in the middle of a shootout as she was driving to a nursing class at Central Piedmont Community College on March 28, 2019, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. Investigators said the 27-year-old woman was driving near North Tryon Street when she was hit and killed by a stray bullet.
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Searching For Missing Gastonia 15-Year-Old
GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police are asking for the public’s help finding 15-year-old Nakita Ratchford. Ratchford stands at 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-866-6702. You can remain...
1 suspect arrested, 1 wanted after Concord home break-in
CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is searching for a suspect they say broke into a home and prompted a shelter-in-place advisory on Wednesday. According to officials, two suspects broke into a home in the Hunton Forest subdivision near Hunton Dale Road on Wednesday. Around 7:30 p.m., the...
WBTV
Man pepper-sprays employee, steals $80K in jewelry from Gastonia Kohl’s, police say
Meck. Co. gets count on unsheltered population for first time since pre-pandemic. The goal is to get a count of the unsheltered population here in Charlotte. It's a one-night estimate, but it helps the county get critical resources.
Winston-Salem man dead in fatal crash on Interstate 40 in Davie County: troopers
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after a fatal collision on Interstate 40 in Davie County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 7:16 p.m. on Friday night. Troopers say that Lacarus Dominic Howard, 45, of Winston-Salem, crossed the median while driving on I-40 and collided with another […]
Indian Land teacher among 2 accused of trafficking drugs
LANCASTER, S.C. — A teacher with Indian Land High School is facing felony drug charges and has been placed on paid leave after the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says investigators found a big stash of drugs and guns inside a home in Lancaster. Lancaster County detectives say they...
Student found with gun on campus at Kannapolis school
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A student at A. L. Brown High School in Kannapolis was found with a gun, according to school officials. Brown High School Principal Sara Newell sent a message to students’ families on Thursday saying that the gun was found Wednesday afternoon, and the student was removed from campus by the Kannapolis Police Department.
