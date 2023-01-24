ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

Comments / 6

LEOSA Advocate
5d ago

People using the money for better guns or a trip to Idaho for a 30 round magazine...

KIRO 7 Seattle

Authorities investigating after man shot, killed in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in Puyallup on Saturday night. According to the sheriff’s department, deputies were called to the 12600 block of 90th Avenue East, near Rogers High School, after a woman reported that her boyfriend had been shot.
PUYALLUP, WA
KUOW

Week in Review: convention center, gun violence, and bird flu

Bill Radke discusses the week’s news with Northwest News Network’s Anna King, political analyst and contributing columnist Joni Balter, and Insider’s Katherine Long. On Wednesday, Summit, the Seattle Convention Center expansion opened, doubling the SCC’s capacity. The expansion cost nearly $2 billion to develop and took more than four years to complete. The Downtown Seattle Association says that “this will mean millions in new spending and tax revenue, adding fuel to downtown’s continued recovery.” Will this have the impact that the DSA hopes for?
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tip from community member leads to arrest of Tacoma arson suspect

Olympia police have arrested an arson suspect who allegedly started a car fire while stealing gas in Tacoma after a tip from a community member helped police identify the man. According to police, on Jan. 11, the suspect arrived in Tacoma on South 61st Street in a stolen red Ford F-150 and tried to steal gas from another car. He was smoking a cigarette while funneling the gas.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police searching for suspect in Auburn shooting

AUBURN, Wash. — Auburn police are investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday. Shortly before 11:15 p.m., police were called to Eighth Street Northeast near Auburn Way North, not far from the Fred Meyer store. When officers arrived, they found a woman with at least one gunshot wound. Medics...
AUBURN, WA
KOMO News

Woman shot near church in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — A woman was shot near a church in Auburn late Wednesday night. According to the Auburn Police Department, officers responded to the 600 block of 8th Street Northeast just before 11:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting. The area is located near the Victory Fellowship Church, which is east of the Fred Meyer and north of Auburn Memorial Stadium.
AUBURN, WA
Chronicle

Two Suspects in Unrelated Homicides Released Wednesday Pending Charges in Lewis County

It’s rare that the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office receives two unrelated homicide cases within the same week; and even rarer that each case requires investigation that will take longer than a 72-hour investigative hold will allow. Yet, that’s the situation the prosecutor’s office found itself in on Wednesday....
Chronicle

Onalaska Woman Pleads Not Guilty to Mail Theft Charges

The Onalaska woman accused of stealing a substantial amount of mail in Lewis County has pleaded not guilty to 30 separate felony charges in Lewis County Superior Court. The defendant, Amber K. Ingram, 40, entered her pleas during an arraignment hearing on Thursday, Jan. 19. She is currently out of custody after posting $10,000 bail earlier this month.
ONALASKA, WA

