BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency are currently searching the home and businesses of Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming. The DEA confirmed to WLOX News Now it is searching seven locations in Mississippi and two in North Carolina as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale of controlled substances. Deming’s home in Biloxi’s Taylor Oaks Subdivision is the only residence being searched, according to the DEA.

BILOXI, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO