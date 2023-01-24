ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancleave, MS

Comments / 3

Dot Salter
5d ago

Sounds like Jan 6th, storming the Capitol and those good old boys are getting months not years in jail!😡I am not saying what he did was right, but there seems to be no rhyme or reason for the sentencing guidelines!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mageenews.com

Pass Christian Man Sentenced to 14 years in Prison for Possession

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Pass Christian Man Sentenced to 14 years in Prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. Gulfport, Miss. – A Pass...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
utv44.com

Chunchula man killed in ATV accident

A Chunchula family is grieving after a young father lost his life in a fatal ATV accident Saturday night. According to his family, Chase Zuber was at a party off Guy Williams Rd near the Mississippi state line. The family is still trying to wrap their head around what happened.
CHUNCHULA, AL
WLOX

WANTED: Man accused of trying to kill his step-father in St. Martin

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - A St. Martin man is in critical condition after investigators say he was shot by his step-son. Now the search is on for Jordan Davis, 20. Thursday night, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Comstock Avenue where they found Derrick Darnell Banks, 32, suffering from several gunshot wounds. He’s now in critical condition at Ocean Springs Hospital.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

MCSO: 1 dead after ATV accident

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man has died after an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accident on Saturday, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. MCSO said they responded to Guy Williams Road about an ATV accident. Officers said upon arrival, they discovered Charles Wendell Zuber IV trapped under an ATV.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WDAM-TV

FCSO: Tools found inside stolen SUV in Hattiesburg

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office reported it found $10K worth of tools inside an SUV that was reported stolen. However, the owner of the SUV said the tools were not his. FCSO said it received the report of a stolen vehicle from a Forrest...
HATTIESBURG, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Three Arrested In Pearl River County On Separate Charges

On Sunday, January 22, Narcotics Investigators with the Pearl River Sheriff’s Office were trying to serve an arrest warrant on 28-year-old Devin Brown. He lived at 45 Daisy Andrews Road in Picayune. The arrest warrant was for Scire Facias on Simple Assault Domestic Violence. Deputies found Brown at 116...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Man gets life sentence without parole for 2020 stabbing death

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The man convicted of murder and found guilty back in December of the March 2020 stabbing death of Kalvin Matthews has learned his fate. A judge on Wednesday sentenced Rodney Finklea to life behind bars with no possibility of parole. The crime happened on Katye Street....
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Biloxi councilman’s home, businesses raided by DEA agents

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency are currently searching the home and businesses of Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming. The DEA confirmed to WLOX News Now it is searching seven locations in Mississippi and two in North Carolina as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale of controlled substances. Deming’s home in Biloxi’s Taylor Oaks Subdivision is the only residence being searched, according to the DEA.
BILOXI, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

US Marshals South Mississippi fugitive case featured on ‘Chasing Evil’ true crime podcast

A U.S. Marshals 15 Most Wanted fugitive investigation from 2020 is the subject of a new episode of the true crime podcast Chasing Evil available today. The investigation into Jackson County fugitive Jacob Blair Scott became a national news story in 2018 after the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force adopted the case and upgraded the investigation to 15 Most Wanted status.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Welfare check leads Long Beach police to drug arrest

Long Beach Police say 34-year-old Michael A. Savarese was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. His bond was set at $50,000. Savarese was arrested on Wisteria Lane after officers were called for a welfare check. During the investigation, a search warrant was obtained and officers found a large amount of marijuana.
LONG BEACH, MS
WLOX

Man found with gunshot wounds near Gulfport church

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are investigating a scene near a Gulfport church where one person was found shot. The man was found near Grace Temple Baptist church with two gunshot wounds. Gulfport Police say he is still alive. Police and medical assistance are on the scene, and the crime...
GULFPORT, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy