Dot Salter
5d ago
Sounds like Jan 6th, storming the Capitol and those good old boys are getting months not years in jail!😡I am not saying what he did was right, but there seems to be no rhyme or reason for the sentencing guidelines!
Mississippi man sentenced to 14 years in prison after large amount of meth found at traffic stop
A Mississippi man was sentenced to 169 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration. Michael Dedeaux, 46, was sentenced on January 26, 2023, in U.S. District Court...
mageenews.com
Pass Christian Man Sentenced to 14 years in Prison for Possession
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Pass Christian Man Sentenced to 14 years in Prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. Gulfport, Miss. – A Pass...
utv44.com
Chunchula man killed in ATV accident
A Chunchula family is grieving after a young father lost his life in a fatal ATV accident Saturday night. According to his family, Chase Zuber was at a party off Guy Williams Rd near the Mississippi state line. The family is still trying to wrap their head around what happened.
WLOX
WANTED: Man accused of trying to kill his step-father in St. Martin
ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - A St. Martin man is in critical condition after investigators say he was shot by his step-son. Now the search is on for Jordan Davis, 20. Thursday night, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Comstock Avenue where they found Derrick Darnell Banks, 32, suffering from several gunshot wounds. He’s now in critical condition at Ocean Springs Hospital.
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO: 1 dead after ATV accident
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man has died after an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accident on Saturday, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. MCSO said they responded to Guy Williams Road about an ATV accident. Officers said upon arrival, they discovered Charles Wendell Zuber IV trapped under an ATV.
wxxv25.com
Jackson County searching for man who allegedly shot stepfather during argument
Jackson County investigators are looking for a man who allegedly shot his stepfather on Thursday night. Sheriff John Ledbetter said 20-year-old Jordan Davis is wanted on a charge of attempted murder. Deputies arrived at a home on Comstock Avenue in St. Martin and found 32-year-old Derrick Darnell Banks with several...
WDAM-TV
FCSO: Tools found inside stolen SUV in Hattiesburg
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office reported it found $10K worth of tools inside an SUV that was reported stolen. However, the owner of the SUV said the tools were not his. FCSO said it received the report of a stolen vehicle from a Forrest...
WLBT
Former Warren County officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple agencies are working together to determine how a retired law enforcement officer from Warren County ended up shot near a church on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The incident spans multiple cities and two states and includes a home invasion and struggle, a police chase,...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Pass Christian Man Sentenced to 14 years in Prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
A Pass Christian, Mississippi man was sentenced to 169 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. 46-year-old Michael Dedeaux, was sentenced on January 26, in U.S. District Court in Gulfport. According to court records, on March 29, 2022, Dedeaux was stopped for a traffic violation in...
thegazebogazette.com
Long Beach Police Arrest Suspect for Possession with Intent to Distribute
On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the Long Beach Police Department arrested Michael A. Savarese of Long Beach and charged him with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. The arrest took place in Wisteria Lane and was the result of an incident where officers were called for a welfare...
wxxv25.com
Eight people detained in Louisiana as part of Gulfport investigation at Grace Temple Baptist Church
Gonzales Police have arrested eight people as part of the investigation into a victim being shot near Grace Temple Baptist Church on Thursday. Gulfport investigators headed to Gonzales to assist in the investigation there. The department said in a press release that it was contacted by Gulfport Police about 5...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Three Arrested In Pearl River County On Separate Charges
On Sunday, January 22, Narcotics Investigators with the Pearl River Sheriff’s Office were trying to serve an arrest warrant on 28-year-old Devin Brown. He lived at 45 Daisy Andrews Road in Picayune. The arrest warrant was for Scire Facias on Simple Assault Domestic Violence. Deputies found Brown at 116...
Mississippi police: Vicksburg resident discovered bound, shot multiple times in Gulf Coast church parking lot
The Gulfport Police Department shared more information Friday afternoon about the shooting of Vicksburg and Lake Providence, La. resident Mike Ouzts, who was discovered shot and injured in a Gulfport church parking lot. The timeline of events according to the release is as follows:. On Jan. 26 at approximately 2:14...
George County woman arrested for allegedly possessing stolen gun, damaging phone lines
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The George County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a woman who allegedly cut power lines and was caught with a stolen gun in the Rocky Creek Community on Old Mobile Highway early Friday morning, according to a Facebook post from GCSO. 53-year-old Paula Carol Clements, of Lucedale, was booked into […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Man gets life sentence without parole for 2020 stabbing death
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The man convicted of murder and found guilty back in December of the March 2020 stabbing death of Kalvin Matthews has learned his fate. A judge on Wednesday sentenced Rodney Finklea to life behind bars with no possibility of parole. The crime happened on Katye Street....
WLOX
Biloxi councilman’s home, businesses raided by DEA agents
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency are currently searching the home and businesses of Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming. The DEA confirmed to WLOX News Now it is searching seven locations in Mississippi and two in North Carolina as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale of controlled substances. Deming’s home in Biloxi’s Taylor Oaks Subdivision is the only residence being searched, according to the DEA.
darkhorsepressnow.com
US Marshals South Mississippi fugitive case featured on ‘Chasing Evil’ true crime podcast
A U.S. Marshals 15 Most Wanted fugitive investigation from 2020 is the subject of a new episode of the true crime podcast Chasing Evil available today. The investigation into Jackson County fugitive Jacob Blair Scott became a national news story in 2018 after the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force adopted the case and upgraded the investigation to 15 Most Wanted status.
wxxv25.com
Welfare check leads Long Beach police to drug arrest
Long Beach Police say 34-year-old Michael A. Savarese was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. His bond was set at $50,000. Savarese was arrested on Wisteria Lane after officers were called for a welfare check. During the investigation, a search warrant was obtained and officers found a large amount of marijuana.
3 facing criminal charges after Mary G. Montgomery students fell sick after eating THC infused candy
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Public School System and Semmes Police Chief Todd Freind released new details in the Mary G. Montgomery High School THC edibles investigation that left multiple students sick. MCPSS said six students were involved and a total of four students got sick from eating a THC infused Fruity Pebbles bar […]
WLOX
Man found with gunshot wounds near Gulfport church
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are investigating a scene near a Gulfport church where one person was found shot. The man was found near Grace Temple Baptist church with two gunshot wounds. Gulfport Police say he is still alive. Police and medical assistance are on the scene, and the crime...
