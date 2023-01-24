Read full article on original website
Couple charged after 2-year-old shot mother in the foot
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas couple accused in connection with a shooting involving a toddler made their first court appearance on Friday. Kianna Nweji, 22, and Marlon M. Jones, 25, were charged with aggravated endangering a child, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just after 11:30a.m. Jan. 12,...
Man jailed for violent attack on woman at Kan. motel
DICKINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent altercation and have made an arrest. Just before midnight Sunday, police responded to the Super 8 motel, 2207 North Buckeye Avenue, Abilene for the report of an earlier disturbance, according to a media release. Officers learned that a physical confrontation...
Kan. woman accused in 19-year-old's fentanyl overdose death
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a drug overdose death and have made an arrest. On August 22, police responded to a call of an unresponsive subject in the 1500 Block of Patriot Drive in Junction City, according to a media release. First responders discovered Caytlin P. Hinkle, 19,...
Driver who died in crash fleeing police had history of crime
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas felon fleeing police died from injuries in an accident just before 8:30a.m. Thursday in Sedgwick County. On Thursday morning, police were in the area of Hydraulic and Wassal in Wichita following up on information regarding a vehicle that had been involved in several larcenies in the Wichita area, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
Police investigate possible arson after explosion near Salina home
Police are investigating alleged arson in which a loud explosion damaged a residence in west-central Salina late Thursday night. A 29-year-old Salina man told police that he was awakened by a loud explosion that broke the glass on his front porch light as well as drywall inside his residence in the 500 block of S. College Avenue, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester. The incident occurred at approximately 11:50 p.m.
🎥Kan. law enforcement respond to police video that stuns the nation
SEDGWICK COUNTY— Protesters and police unions around the country are condemning Memphis police after the public release of video showing five officers savagely beating Tyre Nichols, who later died. Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan and the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Department released statement's condemning the violence. Sullivan wrote, "By now...
Kan. woman, dogs escape fire that damaged rural home
A 74-year-old woman was able to escape with her dogs from a fire in her residence north of Salina Thursday afternoon. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies and Rural Fire District No. 7 personnel were sent to the 5800 block of N. Bartley Road at approximately 2:24 p.m. Thursday for the report of a structure fire.
Two men, dog rescued after boat overturns on Kansas lake
RENO COUNTY — Two people and a dog were rescued from Cheney Lake Saturday morning after their boat turned over. According to Reno County Emergency Management, just after 6 a.m., Reno County Fire District 9 was dispatched to a boat that capsized on Cheney Lake while the occupants were hunting.
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Planting More Forages In 2023?
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, January 24 indicates no change even with the precipitation received. The western half of the state is in extremely rough shape. Interestingly, with some of the recent moisture there is a small hole surrounded by abnormally dry conditions of good soil moisture from just east of Salina to just northwest of Manhattan. Again, there is little hope for any change in our area’s conditions in the short or even long term. The six to ten-day outlook (January 31 to February 4) indicates a 70 to 90% chance of below normal temperatures and 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (February 2 to 8) indicates a continued 50 to 60% chance of below normal temperatures and a continued 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation. Not much but much more active weather than last year at this time.
Bushton Pride Committee to host Valentine's dinner
The Bushton Pride Committee will host a Valentine's dinner on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Bushton Community Center from 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. with music for dancing through midnight. The dinner will include fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, a dinner roll and dessert. Cost of the dinner is...
