Pickleball Clinic supports the Food Pantry
Geary County Food Pantry hosted the first Annual Pickleball Clinic on Saturday at the 12th Street Community Center. Thirty five participants signed up for the clinic. Beth Fischer gave an introduction and overview of the clinic to the participants. This was followed by stretching warm up exercises before breaking the participants into six groups. There were six stations where the instructors taught different Pickleball game techniques. The groups were at each station for 15 minutes each.
Dr. Ferrell Miller serves as JC Breakfast Optimist Club guest speaker
It’s All About You was the topic of Dr. Ferrell Miller’s presentation at the January 25 Celebration of Optimism meeting at the Hampton Inn in Junction City. Ferrell used the three parts of the accordion the keyboard, bellows and bass buttons to demonstrate that “music on the accordion cannot be played unless all three parts work in consort with each other. He stated that “this is true in life. We make decisions about who we trust, who we spend time with, what kind of person we are and want to become, will be one who works with or against others to compromise and make things better.”
Geary County CVB updates tourism news
Geary County is doing well in tourism economic impact studies. According to a newsletter prepared by CVB Director Donna Price the county has a 10.9 percent growth rate in tourism. That is because of the visitors that coming in and spending money. Price noted that Geary County has a 14.6...
Key Leaders Named at Stormont Vail Health Flint Hills Campus
(TOPEKA, Kan., Jan. 20, 2023) — Two key leaders for the Stormont Vail Health Flint Hills Campus have been named and will help guide the Junction City hospital and regional health care clinic recently acquired by Stormont Vail. Timothy Bergeron, MBA, MHA, FACHE, has accepted the position of Regional...
New Fort Riley School to be Named Morris Hill Elementary
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. – The USD 475 Board of Education decided unanimously to name the new $37.4 million school on Fort Riley ‘Morris Hill Elementary’. The decision was made to honor the history of Morris Hill on Fort Riley and to preserve the Blue Ribbon Award recognition accorded to the current Morris Hill Elementary in November 2022.
Men of Lyona United Methodist Church will host their ground hog supper
For the first time in three years the full Ground Hog supper tradition will resume on Feb. 6 when the Men of Lyona United Methodist Church host their annual supper. The doors were closed the past two years for take-away only meals but this year there will be a return to the full event. The Ground Hog supper has been a tradition for 79 years.
Carl R. Ice College of Engineering remains top choice for Kansas engineering students
MANHATTAN —According to enrollment data released by the Kansas Board of Regents, the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering at Kansas State University remains the top choice in Kansas for engineering students, leading the list of state institutions with the largest number of engineering graduates and currently enrolled students of any engineering school in the state in 2022.
Student idea comes to fruition in Junction City
When Nathan Amaro served on the panel as one of six students during the Junction City Main Street 2022 Community Forum on Diversity and Equality, he was asked what he could do to make a difference in Junction City. His idea was to “gather a big group of people to do something for kids and let their parents know that people care about their children.”
Geary County Booking Photos Jan. 27
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Joseph Eustice, Failure to appear, Arrested 1/26. James Scott, Failure to appear,...
Man was on fire in Kansas Walmart bathroom
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fire that sent a man to the hospital in Topeka. Just after 8p.m. Saturday, fire crews responded to reports of a fire in a bathroom in the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 335 SW MacVicar Avenue in Topeka, according to city of Topeka spokesperson Gretchen Spiker.
JCHS bowling teams compete in a Manhattan quadrangular
Junction City finished first in girls varsity bowling competition at a quadrangular in Manhattan. The Lady Jays turned in a team score of 2233 while two members of the team placed in the top five. Alexis Wareman finished second with a score of 581 and Ava Oentrich fourth with a 575.
KDOT awards bids for two projects in Geary County
Kansas Department of Transportation has awarded a bid for crack repair covering 2.3 miles from the north city limits of Junction City to the U.S. 77 / K-57 / K-244 junction to Pavement Pro's LLC of McPherson. KDOT also awarded a bid for milling and overlay on K-18 from about...
Kan. woman, dogs escape fire that damaged rural home
A 74-year-old woman was able to escape with her dogs from a fire in her residence north of Salina Thursday afternoon. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies and Rural Fire District No. 7 personnel were sent to the 5800 block of N. Bartley Road at approximately 2:24 p.m. Thursday for the report of a structure fire.
Geary County Conservation District will hold their annual meeting
Presentation of awards, an annual report from the Board of Supervisors and election of two supervisors for three year terms are on the schedule at the annual meeting of the Geary County Conservation District Thursday evening. It will begin at the 4-H / Senior Center at 6:30 p.m.
Outdoor burning is prohibited in Geary County Wednesday
Emergency Management has announced that outdoor burning will not be allowed in Geary County on Wednesday due to anticipated winds of up to 30 mph.
JCHS hosts large wrestling invitational
Approximately 400 wrestlers, varsity and junior varsity, competed in an invitational at Junction City High School on Saturday. For the boys varsity from Junction City, Ezekiel Witt finished first at 113 pounds, Rowan Carey third at 126 pounds, Patrick Foxworth first at 136, Kayden Blake third 144, Griffin Bohanan second 165 and Nathan Agudzi-Addo third 285.
Young Kan. lawmakers: Pay hike needed to remain in office, attract better candidates
TOPEKA — When Rep. Tory Marie Blew first won election to the House in 2016, people told her she was losing money by going to Topeka. She was 23 years old at the time, and her only expenses were rent and student loan repayment. As she has grown older — and married, with a mortgage — the financial implications of public service have come into focus. Lawmakers earn $88 per day during the legislative session.
Man jailed for violent attack on woman at Abilene motel
DICKINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent altercation and have made an arrest. Just before midnight Sunday, police responded to the Super 8 motel, 2207 North Buckeye Avenue, Abilene for the report of an earlier disturbance, according to a media release. Officers learned that a physical confrontation...
Kan. high school burglary suspect caught burglarizing a church
OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities have arrested a suspect identified in the burglary that occurred at the Santa Fe Trail High School, 15701 S. California Road in Carbondale during the early morning hours of January 12. He was allegedly burglarizing a church. Just after 3:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to...
Wanted Kan. suspect captured after high-speed chase
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on felony allegations after a high-speed chase. Just after 10a.m. Tuesday, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a red 2013 Ford Raptor near NW Topeka Boulevard and NW Paramore Street for traffic violations, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The...
