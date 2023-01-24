Read full article on original website
Police investigating suspicious death of dog
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The East Providence police department and animal control officers are investigating the suspicious death of a dog. According to police, a man who lives on Lakeside Avenue. said his Husky, Niko, got loose on the morning of Jan. 24. Later that evening, Niko was found in the area of Forbes […]
Driver allegedly causes power outage after hit-and-run crash
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A driver was arrested after allegedly causing a power outage while fleeing from police after a hit-and-run crash on Friday night. Pawtucket police said an unoccupied parked vehicle was struck at about 11 p.m. on Lowden Street. The vehicle was pushed a far distance from...
New Bedford man convicted of stabbing ex-girlfriend, molesting her daughter
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Friday a New Bedford man was convicted earlier this week of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and molesting her daughter. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Elias Centeio was sentence Tuesday to serve 15 to 20 years in state...
12 News law enforcement analyst offers take on Pawtucket officer verdict
12 News Law Enforcement Analyst Steven O'Donnell spoke to 12 News Friday about the Pawtucket police officer who was acquitted of all charges lobbied against him for shooting a teenager while off-duty.
Man found guilty in 2013 Warwick murder
The fate of a man accused of killing a jogger in Warwick City park nearly a decade ago is expected on Friday.
Rhode Island State Police announce the death of beloved K-9
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police announced the death of their beloved K-9, Chuck on Friday. Chuck was a patrol and narcotics K-9 at the police department. In a tweet announcing the K-9’s passing, the department said Chuck worked with two handlers throughout his long career.
Fall River Police release more information concerning vandalism at city church
The Fall River Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public with identifying the person responsible for vandalizing a city church. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, the incident took place on Wednesday, at approximately 2:00 p.m. at the Good Shepard Parish located at 1598 South Main Street in Fall River.
Homeless man sentenced for violently assaulting girlfriend
FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Office said Thursday that a homeless man was sentenced to prison last week for violently assaulting his girlfriend. Adam Furtado, 31, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, and domestic assault and battery. On Aug. 20,...
Fall River Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Church Vandalism Suspect
Fall River Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person who vandalized a city church. The Good Shepherd Parish, located at 1598 South Main Street in Fall River, was vandalized at about 2 p.m. on January 25. The building itself dates back to 1888. According to...
Michael Soares found guilty of murder in killing of Jack Fay in Warwick City Park
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A Kent County judge on Friday found 37-year-old Michael Soares guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of 66-year-old Jack Fay a decade ago. Investigators said Soares bludgeoned Fay using a knife and a hammer after randomly running into him in Warwick City Park in May 2013.
Southern New England family looking for answers as man with local ties reportedly shot at 46 times before death
A local family is looking for answers and the public’s help after they say their loved one, who has ties to Rhode Island and Somerset, was shot at 46 times including a bullet that went through his brain. According to NBC 10 Florida, deputies with the Broward County Sheriff’s...
Massachusetts, Rhode Island men convicted in violent kidnapping tied to drug trafficking from Cape Cod to Rhode Island
BOSTON – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 39-year-old Anthony Basilici of Pawtucket, R.I....
Five people, including girl, accused of driven stolen car out of Taunton
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said Wednesday that five people, including a girl, were arrested for driving a stolen car. Police said that shortly after midnight, they spotted a car that had been reported stolen the day prior in Taunton. The black 2017 Honda Accord was driving...
Man gets up to 12 years in prison for ‘fentanyl delivery service’
A lockbox and safe containing the powerful painkiller was found inside the bedroom of his girlfriend's two children, prosecutors said.
Rhode Island College student walking on campus hit with pellets from passing car
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A student walking on the Rhode Island College campus Thursday was hit with several pellets from an Airsoft gun from a passing car, according to authorities. James Mendonca, chief of Rhode Island College Campus Police Department, said the student wasn’t hurt. Mendonca said the...
Volunteer Rhode Island firefighter dies just hours after responding to calls
A Rhode Island firefighter has died after responding to several calls just hours prior. According to the United States First Responders Association, on Wednesday, Richmond-Carolina (RI) Firefighter Robert “Bob” Thomas Gardner, Jr., was at the fire station putting apparatus and equip back in service, following a residential fire call. He then returned home. In the night, he suffered an apparent heart attack and passed away.
3rd Child Dies Days After Duxbury Killings, Prosecutors Say
The baby hurt in the tragedy this week Duxbury, Massachusetts, has died, prosecutors said Friday, bringing the death toll to three. The 8-month-old died at 11:18 a.m. at Boston Children's Hospital, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. He was identified as Callan Clancy. Callan had been hospitalized with...
Night Of Drinking Vodka, Fight Leads To Manslaughter Charge For Uncasville Woman
A Connecticut woman has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a man she lived with who died after she allegedly pushed him into a doorway and he fell, hitting his head. New London County resident Diane Nobleza, age 56, of Uncasville, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan....
31-year-old Bristol County homeless man sentenced to prison in Fall River for violently assaulting, strangling girlfriend
A 31-year-old homeless man who was living in a tent in the woods at the time of his August 2020 arrest for violently assaulting and strangling his girlfriend, was sentenced to prison last week in Fall River Superior Court, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Adam Furtado...
