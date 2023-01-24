ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Kingstown, RI

WPRI 12 News

Police investigating suspicious death of dog

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The East Providence police department and animal control officers are investigating the suspicious death of a dog. According to police, a man who lives on Lakeside Avenue. said his Husky, Niko, got loose on the morning of Jan. 24. Later that evening, Niko was found in the area of Forbes […]
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Driver allegedly causes power outage after hit-and-run crash

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A driver was arrested after allegedly causing a power outage while fleeing from police after a hit-and-run crash on Friday night. Pawtucket police said an unoccupied parked vehicle was struck at about 11 p.m. on Lowden Street. The vehicle was pushed a far distance from...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island State Police announce the death of beloved K-9

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police announced the death of their beloved K-9, Chuck on Friday. Chuck was a patrol and narcotics K-9 at the police department. In a tweet announcing the K-9’s passing, the department said Chuck worked with two handlers throughout his long career.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Homeless man sentenced for violently assaulting girlfriend

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Office said Thursday that a homeless man was sentenced to prison last week for violently assaulting his girlfriend. Adam Furtado, 31, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, and domestic assault and battery. On Aug. 20,...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts, Rhode Island men convicted in violent kidnapping tied to drug trafficking from Cape Cod to Rhode Island

BOSTON – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 39-year-old Anthony Basilici of Pawtucket, R.I....
PAWTUCKET, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Volunteer Rhode Island firefighter dies just hours after responding to calls

A Rhode Island firefighter has died after responding to several calls just hours prior. According to the United States First Responders Association, on Wednesday, Richmond-Carolina (RI) Firefighter Robert “Bob” Thomas Gardner, Jr., was at the fire station putting apparatus and equip back in service, following a residential fire call. He then returned home. In the night, he suffered an apparent heart attack and passed away.
RICHMOND, RI
NECN

3rd Child Dies Days After Duxbury Killings, Prosecutors Say

The baby hurt in the tragedy this week Duxbury, Massachusetts, has died, prosecutors said Friday, bringing the death toll to three. The 8-month-old died at 11:18 a.m. at Boston Children's Hospital, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. He was identified as Callan Clancy. Callan had been hospitalized with...
DUXBURY, MA

