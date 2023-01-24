Pinellas County Commissioners Consider Highway Improvements

Officials in Pinellas are looking for a solution to one of North County's busiest highways---East Lake Rd.

A new study shows a stretch from Curlew Rd. to Trinity Blvd. is operating at double its intended capacity. One possibility: improve intersections and widen the road from four to six lanes.

According to the study, there were more than 17-hundred crashes in the area from 2016 to 2020....10 were fatalities.

There's no timetable on any construction at this point.

