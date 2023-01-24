Brewery planned for vacant space in Burnsville's Aurora Village

Christine Schuster

A new brewery and taproom is proposed to take over the former King's Buffet space in Burnsville's Aurora Village shopping center this year.

The Burnsville Planning Commission voted unanimously Monday to recommend approval of plans to bring a new venture called Trove Brewing to the shopping center.

A Kölsch will be Trove's flagship beer, according to the plans. The crisp, German-style beer will be poured in a pint or offered in traditional stange glass, which a server refreshes.

Trove Brewing plans to host live music, yoga and other weekly events at the space, which will include a roughly 2,300-square-foot brewery, 2,800-square-foot-taproom and outdoor patio.

There won't be kitchen service, although there's plans to serve pre-made, over-the-counter snacks and host food trucks.

Trove Brewing could open as soon as August.