As I clean out my office in preparation for the next Cottonwood Team member, I have found some treasures. Lists of program participants remind me of the many wonderful people in our communities that I have enjoyed meeting. While no two days as an Extension Educator are exactly alike, I hope that you know how important building relationships within the Cottonwood District has been to me. Today I’m going to share a couple of memories from my career that tested my quick thinking and positive attitude.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO