Read full article on original website
Related
Panthers wrestlers place eighth at Rocky Welton in Garden City
Thirty-two teams from five states. The Rocky Welton Invitational, celebrating its 65th year, is always one of the premiere wrestling events in the state of Kansas. Battling Friday and Saturday, Great Bend scored 118 points to finish fifth among Kansas schools and eighth overall. Pine Creek, Colo. scored 198 points for the win, followed by Andale with 190 points, and Garden City with 164.5 points.
Gomez leads Lady Panther grapplers at Washburn Invite
While the Panther boys were facing off against top-competition from five state in Garden City, the Lady Panther wrestlers had their own battle at the third-annual Washburn Women's Invitational. Great Bend finished 12th overall out of 33 teams in competition. Third-ranked Daizy Gomez finished second at 125 pounds. She pinned...
Scholarship deadlines approaching for Barton CC 2023-2024 school year
Barton Community College and the Barton Foundation have announced their scholarship deadlines for the 2023-2024 school year. The Barton Foundation offers over 150 scholarships and the priority deadline to apply is March 15 with a final deadline of Aug. 31. Executive Director of Institutional Advancement Lindsey Bogner said thanks to...
Barton Dance Dept. to host 'Barton Cougar Dance Day'
Barton Community College’s Dance Department invites all dance students aged 13-19 to be a college dance student for a day at the third annual “Barton Cougar Dance Day” from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 24 in Studio 34 on the Barton Campus. Participants will take short...
Biking Across Kansas to make an overnight stop in Stafford
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, last summer was the first full, week-long Biking Across Kansas (BAK) tour since 2019. The bicycling adventure has released its route for 2023, which will include an overnight stop in Stafford. Biking Across Kansas Executive Director Stefanie Weaver said when the organization is considering a...
🎙City Edition: City Attorney Allen Glendenning
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend City Attorney Allen Glendenning that aired Jan. 25, 2023. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Friess: Individual attention leading to strong numbers at GBHS
There are many ways to measure success in a high school. State assessment scores are one way, but Great Bend High School Principal Tim Friess told the USD 428 Board of Education that graduation rates are an even bigger number during Thursday's luncheon at GBHS. Friess also turned those numbers into actual people based on last year's graduation rate of 92.8 percent.
Great Bend Rec: Winter Middle School Dance
The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be sponsoring a Winter Middle School Dance. The dance will be held on Friday, Jan. 27, at the Great Bend Rec Activity Center located at 2715 18th Street from 7 – 9 pm for all Great Bend Middle School students. Admission is $5 per student at the door.
Great Bend Dillons employee celebrates 30 years...with a laugh
Customers at Dillons on 10th Street in Great Bend know pretty fast if Donald Robinson is working. For the past three decades, his boisterous laugh has been part of the grocery-shopping experience locally. Last week, he officially celebrated 30 years with the store...and of sharing laughs with customers. "If I...
One year later, USD 428 Board hears impact of internship program
Nearly one year ago, the USD 428 Board of Education approved a new internship program for eligible Great Bend High School students. On Thursday, ACT and Career Coordinator Lacy Wolters was back in front of the board to provide an update on the program during a luncheon at GBHS. Thirteen students went through the program in its first year, interning at seven local businesses.
Barton, Pawnee, Stafford receive part of $1.8 million Family Resource Centers
Governor Laura Kelly today announced that 10 Kansas communities are receiving grants to assist with the creation of Family Resource Centers. These funds, granted by the Kansas Department for Children and Families, are part of its ongoing efforts to decrease the need for families to have formal contact with the agency.
Doctors on Call show to feature Great Bend doctor
Doctors on Call, a local production of Smoky Hills PBS, will feature Dr. Bell Razafindrabe with Pain, Spine, & Rehab in Great Bend. This episode will air Tuesday, January 31st at 7 PM and will focus on PAIN MANAGEMENT. Doctors on Call is a program that provides medical information on...
KRUG: Thanks for the memories
As I clean out my office in preparation for the next Cottonwood Team member, I have found some treasures. Lists of program participants remind me of the many wonderful people in our communities that I have enjoyed meeting. While no two days as an Extension Educator are exactly alike, I hope that you know how important building relationships within the Cottonwood District has been to me. Today I’m going to share a couple of memories from my career that tested my quick thinking and positive attitude.
Shirt pre-orders for "Pink Out" night supporting Camp Hope due February 1
In conjunction with its February 15 home basketball game, the Barton Community College Athletic Department will dedicate the "Pink Out Night" in support of Camp Hope. In a an effort to raise funds for the nearby youth camp, the Department is selling commemorative pink t-shirts with all proceeds going directly to the Camp Hope initiative.
Barton Medical Assistant Program available fully online
Medical Assistants are vital to the operation of any medical facility and now people wanting to pursue a career in this exciting field can now do so completely online through Barton Community College and complete their clinical work at local medical facilities in their area. There is an associate degree...
Hoisington residents need to be looking for pool forms
If you are a Hoisington resident and you plan on using the public pool this summer, be on the lookout for the pool form that needs to be filled out and returned to city administration. Hoisington utility customers pay $3 per month throughout the year that gives them access to...
Barton County Commission renews with local, state associations
A new Barton County Commission and a relatively New Year. The governing body continues to conduct regular housekeeping duties. Wednesday morning, that meant renewing contracts with three state and local county associations at a total cost of $12,128. The county will pay $553 for its renewal into the National Association...
Barton Co. Commission nearing decision on fate of HVAC project
There came a moment in Wednesday's Barton County Commission study session where all five commissioners were optimistic about cutting into the cost of the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) project at the courthouse that was recently bid at $4.2 million. Then they examined two sections of pipe on the first floor, and it was back to the drawing board. County Director of Operations Matt Patzner summed up the problem.
Cop Shop (1/26)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/26) At 8:03 a.m. an animal complaint was reported at 2304 Franklin Street. At 8:47 a.m. a theft was reported at NW 80 Road & NW 50 Avenue. Trespassing / Criminal. At 9:34 a.m. a trespassing report was made at 173 NW 30...
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
11K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0