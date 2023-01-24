Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Suburban Times
Symphony Tacoma’s ‘Reconciliation’ Features World Premiere by Local Composer
Symphony Tacoma announcement. Tacoma, WA — Symphony Tacoma’s February concert presents selections from Tacoma Method, a new opera by Dr. Gregory Youtz, along with celebrated works by Britten and Brahms. The concert will take place on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:30 pm in Tacoma’s Pantages Theater.
The Suburban Times
Save The Date: Annual Tea and Purse Auction
Submitted by The Salvation Army of Tacoma. Tacoma, along with the rest of the world, is starting to open back up and get back to it’s pre-pandemic activities. The Salvation Army of Tacoma is no exception; youth and adult programming alike has kicked into gear again. But programming is...
The Suburban Times
In the Book Nook with … Ronald Schulz
Author Ronald Schulz from Shoreline, Washington, is semi-retired and occasionally teaches health care requirements. After scribbling notes for years, he began compiling them into coherent memoir; after finding Tumbleweed Books in 2022, he signed to publish “Chicago Rage”, and his next book, “Home at the Edge”. Ronald is a member of Author Event Network (AEN), Hugo House, and of several writer meetup groups in the Seattle area before Covid and on Zoom. He has attended University of Washington Memoir Writing classes taught by Theo Nestor and Peter Mountford at Hugo House. When Ronald isn’t writing, he can be found in the great outdoors, hiking, horse riding, traveling the World and hanging out with friends in all countries. He also enjoys good food, movies, and reading history and related subjects.
The Suburban Times
Pierce County Parks presents Rock the Rink ice show
Pierce County announcement. Bring your friends and family to Pierce County Parks’ exciting new ice show: Rock the Rink!. Join the fun at Tacoma’s Sprinker Recreation Center to watch this upbeat and thrilling ice show featuring decades of nostalgic tunes that will get you on your feet and ready to dance. The show will take you on a musical journey with your favorite local skaters and special guest star Timmy Chapman.
The Suburban Times
King5: Tacoma’s historic Rust Mansion will be sold in an online auction on Valentine’s Day
“Valentine’s Day is truly going to be an epic holiday to remember for Tacoma’s most famous private home. “That’s the day the Rust Mansion will be sold to the highest bidder in an online auction designed to attract buyers from all over the world. Bidding opens Feb. 9. There is no reserve so the mansion will sell regardless of the price.” Read the rest of the story at King5.com.
The Suburban Times
Registration is open for Club Beyond & Beyond the Bell
Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. Tacoma Public Schools and community partners have come together to offer activities before and after school as well as during days when school is not in session. CLUB BEYOND. Clubs, activities, and field trips for middle school students. Session 3 registration:. Open now thru Feb 10
The Suburban Times
Public art comes to Motor Ave.
City of Lakewood announcement. Under cloudy skies Wednesday and clad in a bright orange jacket, Seattle artist John Fleming installed his “Colonial Plaza Gateway Arch” to the entrance of Motor Avenue. Those passing on Gravelly Lake Drive may have noticed the large crane stationed at the entrance to Motor Avenue as it slowly and carefully lowered the large, steel pieces to the ground.
The Suburban Times
Donate those unused glasses
Lakewood First Lions Club announcement. Looking to donate those eyeglasses you’ve had laying around the house for a long time? Look no further than the Lakewood First Lions Club, which has been collecting and recycling used eyeglasses since 1954. The used eyeglasses collected by the club (more than 6,381...
The Suburban Times
Obituary Notices – January 28, 2023
New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Cynthia Jean Wilder; Helen Ruth Sheridan; Grace Virginia Hudtloff. Mountain View Funeral Home: Bonnie Jean Boettger; Vole Edward Donald; Joyce Green; Irene Teresa Hanssen; Margaret Ann Hoyer; Evelyn Corrine Jacobsen; John Mwaniki; Leslie C. Pullen; Jeri Allen Witmer. Powers Funeral Home: Jean Elizabeth Burr.
The Suburban Times
A night of heartache and hope
Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement. Last night (and this morning), I was out in the field as part of our annual Point in Time (PIT) count of chronically homeless residents. Each year, our Human Services team leads a community effort to conduct this “Count” to meet a Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requirement. It is a big effort.
The Suburban Times
Pierce Transit Offering Free Rides to Warming Centers
Pierce Transit announcement. The Puget Sound is expecting cold temperatures for the next several days. To help those who need access to transportation to get out of the cold, Pierce Transit is partnering with the Pierce County Department of Emergency Management to provide free bus or SHUTTLE (for registered SHUTTLE customers) rides to warming centers and shelters.
The Suburban Times
Lakewood City Manager January 27 Info Bulletin
Read the Lakewood City Manager’s (John Caulfield) January 27 Info Bulletin to the Mayor and City Council online by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
Free business skills training for Pierce County small business owners
Pierce County announcement. Small business owners in Pierce County now have access to free, on-demand business skills training. The Pierce County Business Skills Program offers nine free, non-credit, short courses to help entrepreneurs start, build, and keep their business on track. “We want to promote economic opportunity throughout our community...
The Suburban Times
Mayor Worthington Delivers State of the City
City of University Place announcement. Review the accomplishments and activities of the City of University Place during 2022 in this brief video recap offered by Mayor Steve Worthington. Get highlights from the City’s Public Safety, Planning, Economic Development, Parks and Public Works departments while also recounting some of the great community celebrations that occurred throughout the year.
The Suburban Times
Tacoma Police Department Launches Safe Place Initiative
Tacoma Police Department announcement. Tacoma, Wash. – As part of ongoing efforts to respond to, investigate and address hate crimes, the Tacoma Police Department has joined more than 275 other law enforcement agencies to launch a Safe Place Initiative. “Tacoma is a compassionate and welcoming city, and the Safe...
The Suburban Times
Plan for nighttime lane closure on I-5 in DuPont Jan. 30
DUPONT – People who travel northbound Interstate 5 between Olympia and DuPont can expect delays the evening of Monday, Jan. 30 through early morning Tuesday, Jan 31. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the left lane to repair guardrail. 6 p.m. Monday, Jan....
The Suburban Times
Proposed Moratorium on Underground Storage Tanks, Metal Recycling and Auto Wrecking within the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District
City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma Planning and Development Services Department has scheduled a public information meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, February 2 on ZOOM to provide information about a proposed moratorium on underground storage tanks, metal recycling and auto wrecking within the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District.
The Suburban Times
Steilacoom Town Administrator January 27 Report to Council
Read the Town of Steilacoom Administrator’s January 27 report to the Town Council by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
